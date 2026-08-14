(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

The MiCAR white paper identifies the risk that evolving legal and compliance frameworks impose new restrictions on $ZORA trading or use in software applications, and the risk that Zora Labs, Inc. fails to secure required licenses, permits, or authorizations in some jurisdictions. Zora Labs, Inc. monitors the evolving legal and regulatory landscape in key jurisdictions and reserves the right to restrict availability of $ZORA where required by law or deemed prudent. Zora's airdrop FAQ identifies airdrop receipt as taxable income in many jurisdictions and places responsibility on tokenholders for understanding their own tax obligations. The airdrop was not intended for audiences residing in the UK or the EU or any jurisdiction where it is not permitted by applicable law. Zora prohibits use of its services by users located in, incorporated in, or accessing the platform from a jurisdiction subject to comprehensive U.S. sanctions. Kraken Canada performed due diligence on ZORA before listing it and determined that ZORA is unlikely to be a security or derivative under Canadian securities legislation.

(Source: MiCAR white paper, Claim FAQ, Token launch details, Kraken Canada statement)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

The token contract is immutable. Once deployed, its code cannot be altered, upgraded, paused, or otherwise modified by Zora or any other party, and any issues or vulnerabilities discovered post-deployment cannot be remediated by Zora. Zellic conducted a Zora Token smart-contract security assessment from March 10, 2025 to March 11, 2025 covering the Zora and ZoraTokenCommunityClaim programs. Zellic discovered one finding in the scoped Zora Token contracts and classified it as informational, with zero critical, high, medium, or low findings in the impact breakdown. 0xMacro published a Zora A-1 security audit dated September 6, 2024 that listed 2 Medium issues, 1 Low issue, 1 Code Quality issue, and 1 Gas Optimization issue for the audited Zora Solidity-contract scope. The 0xMacro assessment showed that 1 of the 2 Medium issues was acknowledged and 1 was addressed, and the report stated that Zora was quick to respond to the issues. Zora's bug bounty program lists Zora Protocol smart contracts as in scope with rewards up to $40,000, and reports must be sent to [email protected]. The Zora Protocol repository links to the bug bounty program for reporting security vulnerabilities. Blockaid characterized the April 24, 2025 claim-contract and 0x Settler incident as a composability attack in which independently secure systems interacted unexpectedly without any compromised contracts. Zora warns that malicious actors impersonate Zora accounts and affiliates, states that Zora never asks for private keys, seed phrases, or passwords, and states that official employee email addresses end in @zora.co, @zora.com, or @ourzora.com. Zora's application terms permit interruption of access to the Services for equipment malfunction, updating, maintenance, repair, geographic restrictions, potential Terms violations, or other actions Zora elects to take in its sole discretion. The application terms also state that Zora does not have custody, possession, or control over user wallet contents or crypto assets and that the user is solely responsible for maintaining wallet security. The MiCAR white paper identifies malware, denial-of-service attacks, consensus-based attacks, Sybil attacks, spoofing, governance attacks, and exploitable code as vulnerabilities of the underlying network. Kraken Canada identified general ZORA risks including short history risk, volatility risk, liquidity risk, demand risk, forking risk, code defects, cryptography risk, regulatory risk, concentration risk, electronic trading risk, and cyber security risk.

(Source: Token launch details, Zellic audit report, 0xMacro audit, Bug bounty program, Zora Protocol repository, Blockaid post-mortem, Scam awareness article, Zora application terms, MiCAR white paper, Kraken Canada statement)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

$ZORA has a fixed total supply of 10,000,000,000 tokens and no continuous minting mechanism beyond the initial token logic. As of August 2026, approximately 4,470,000,000 $ZORA, 44.7% of total supply, has been unlocked, and the remaining locked supply releases under the disclosed vesting schedules. Treasury tokens unlock monthly over 48 months starting six months after TGE, and team and investor tokens unlock monthly over 36 months starting six months after TGE, so 65% of total supply enters circulation progressively through the vesting period. The distribution of the 20% incentives allocation is determined over time by the team. Zora added $11 million of Treasury liquidity to the ZORA-USDC pool on Uniswap v3 and committed to keep that liquidity and generated fees in the pool for at least 3.888 million blocks, approximately three months. Creator Coins and Pairs carry a 1% trading fee on all trades, and the LP Contribution share of fees adds single-sided liquidity outside the current trading range as permanent liquidity. $ZORA does not entitle holders to governance rights, so holders hold no mechanism to direct treasury spending, incentive distribution, or protocol parameters. Zora Labs, Inc. retains sole discretion to implement, modify, or cancel product features that use $ZORA without prior notice, so the token's utility within the Zora applications depends on decisions of Zora Labs, Inc.

(Source: MiCAR white paper, Tokenomics, Tokenomist, CoinGecko, Adding Liquidity blog, Creator coin rewards article, Claim FAQ)