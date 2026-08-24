Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Zebec addresses the inefficiency of batch-settlement payroll and payments — specifically, the lag between labor performed and compensation received, and the friction costs of cross-border value transfer. The project builds infrastructure for continuous, programmable money flows across payroll, card, and disbursement products for both traditional-finance and crypto-native enterprises.

(Source: Zebec Vision & Mission, MiCA White Paper)

(b) Operational priorities

Zebec's current development priorities center on crypto-native payments and card products, stablecoin payroll via USDC and real-world-asset integrations, programmable payment streaming for enterprise and developer clients, SuperApp rollout as a unified product layer, and continued ZBCN adoption through platform fees, governance-approved buybacks, staking mechanics, and DAO governance participation.

(Source: MiCA White Paper, Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tokenomics, How ZBCN Powers the Zebec SuperApp: The Ecosystem Flywheel, $ZBCN: Buyback Program 2024)

(c) High-level project overview

Zebec Holdings operates as a decentralized infrastructure network for crypto-native payments, card products, stablecoin payroll, and programmable payment streaming. The SuperApp functions as a unified product layer integrating payroll, payments, cards, staking, and multi-chain connectivity. The network is native to Solana and has expanded to Base, BNB Chain, NEAR, and Ethereum. Zebec also operates the Nautilus Chain, a purpose-built modular L3 EVM chain for streaming payments.

(Source: MiCA White Paper, Zebec Vision & Mission, How ZBCN Powers the Zebec SuperApp: The Ecosystem Flywheel)

(d) Primary token functions

ZBCN is the governance and utility token of Zebec Network. Its primary functions are: governance participation via Zebec DAO on Solana Realms, payroll and product-fee settlement (institutional clients pay service fees in ZBCN), staking for up to 15% APY, fee reductions, VIP-tier benefits including premium product access, governance-approved buybacks and burns funded by product revenues, and real-world card spending across 150+ supported tokens.

(Source: Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tokenomics, MiCA White Paper)

(e) Control surface reliance

Zebec operates a hybrid governance model combining off-chain community consultation with on-chain voting on Solana Realms. Proposal creation requires 0.5% of ZBCN. Voting requires a staked position described in Zebec's materials as "5% of ZBCN token held." Zebec Improvement Proposals (ZIPs) run for 24-hour to 7-day periods and pass by simple majority. Passed proposals with on-chain execution components are automatically triggered where applicable. The DAO approved the token buyback program by vote in late 2024.

(Source: Zebec DAO Governance Moves to Solana: A More Convenient and Logical Approach, Zebec Network (ZBCN) Tokenomics)