(a) Problem the project solves

Zcash is encrypted electronic cash that protects a user's financial privacy instead of exposing their financial history. Shielded Zcash addresses keep financial information private, while transparent addresses make that information public.

(Source: How is Zcash different than Bitcoin?, Shielded vs transparent Zcash)

(b) Operational priorities

Zcash development and operations are supported by multiple independently funded organizations and by protocol funding streams. Since the NU6 upgrade in November 2024, 80% of the block reward goes to miners, 8% goes to Zcash Community Grants, which the Financial Privacy Foundation receives and administers, and 12% accrues to a lockbox. Since the NU6.1 upgrade activated at block 3,146,400 on November 24, 2025, that lockbox is a Coinholder-Controlled Fund under ZIP 1016, and ZEC holders vote directly on whether to distribute those funds as grants to ecosystem contributors or leave them at rest. This replaced the prior direct funding model, which allocated 20% of block subsidies among Zcash Community Grants, Electric Coin Company, and the Zcash Foundation and which ended in November 2024. Zcash development organizations increasingly rely on funding sources outside the block reward. Electric Coin Company ceased operating as Zcash's development company after its entire staff resigned in January 2026, and the former team formed the Zcash Open Development Lab (ZODL), a for-profit company that raised more than $25 million in seed funding in March 2026 from Paradigm, a16z crypto, Winklevoss Capital, Coinbase Ventures, Cypherpunk Technologies, Chapter One, Maelstrom, Balaji Srinivasan, and other investors. Bootstrap, the 501(c)(3) that owns Electric Coin Company, renamed itself Sovright in 2026, staffed an operating team, and now builds Zcash infrastructure under its own name. Development work is now distributed across ZODL, the Zcash Foundation, Shielded Labs, Project Tachyon, Valar Group, and Sovright.

(Source: ZIP 1015, ZIP 1016, NU6.1 Upgrade, The Block on ECC departures, The Block on ZODL raise, The Block on Ironwood)

(c) High-level project overview

Zcash was created in 2016 by taking Bitcoin's open-source code and adding zero-knowledge proofs, among other improvements. Users transact through shielded addresses that keep financial information private or transparent addresses that make it public. Protocol changes move through the open ZIP process, in which anyone can submit a draft ZIP, the community debates it, and changes activate when the network adopts an upgrade without breaking consensus. The NU6.3 "Ironwood" upgrade activated at block 3,428,143 on July 28, 2026, retiring the Orchard shielded pool and replacing it with a new formally verified pool whose supply integrity any node can independently check through a turnstile mechanism.

(Source: How is Zcash different than Bitcoin?, Zcash Protocol Agreements and Major Decisions, The Block on Ironwood)

(d) Primary token functions

ZEC is the native digital currency of the Zcash network and the unit distributed through Zcash's block-reward schedule. ZEC has a fixed 21 million supply. Block rewards fund miners, Zcash Community Grants, and the Coinholder-Controlled Fund under the current allocation rules. ZEC also carries a governance function. Under ZIP 1016, coinholders vote their ZEC to decide whether and how the Coinholder-Controlled Fund is disbursed, and coinholder votes are used in protocol-scope decisions such as the NU7 scope vote beginning August 25, 2026.

(Source: What are the economics of Zcash?, ZIP 1016, NU7 Coinholder Vote)

(e) Control surface reliance

Zcash's control surface relies on community input rather than a unilateral tokenholder governance mechanism, and coinholder voting is now an active part of that model. Anyone can submit a draft ZIP, draft ZIPs are debated by the community, and changes activate when the network adopts an upgrade without breaking consensus. Clear consensus is determined through community polling within and outside the Zcash Community Advisory Panel and through coinholder votes. ZIP 1016 made coinholder voting binding for Coinholder-Controlled Fund disbursements, with a 420,000 ZEC quorum and simple-majority threshold, and Valar Group and Project Tachyon have called a coinholder vote on NU7 scope beginning August 25, 2026 and lasting approximately 18 days. The 2019 trademark agreement that required Electric Coin Company and the Zcash Foundation to jointly approve any network upgrade creating a new consensus protocol has been terminated. Electric Coin Company terminated that agreement, and the Zcash Foundation is now the sole steward of the Zcash trademarks under a permissive trademark policy adopted in February 2025.

(Source: Zcash Protocol Agreements and Major Decisions, ZIP 1016, NU7 Coinholder Vote, New Zcash Trademark Policy, ECC on ending the trademark agreement)