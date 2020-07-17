For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

Ychad.Eth Yearn BORG, a foundation company limited by guarantee without any share capital

c/o International Corporation Services Ltd, PO Box 472, 2nd Floor, North Wing, Harbour Place,103 South Church Street, George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-1106, Cayman Islands

(b) IP ownership & control

No IP exists for the Foundation.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

The professional BORG Director does not independently exercise Yearn governance, treasury, token, emergency, or reward-setting powers and does not have a key to unilaterally operate yChad. The Director's affirmative authority is limited principally to signing legal documents and government filings on behalf of the Foundation and participating in a liquidation of the Foundation; liquidation cannot be approved by the Director alone and additionally requires yChad and Yearn DAO approval.

The relevant operational powers instead sit with Yearn's governance system and multisigs. yChad is a 6-of-9 Safe, so an ordinary transaction requiring yChad approval requires six of the nine yChad signers. Binding DAO proposals are approved by a majority of voting stYFI and, where onchain execution is required, are implemented through the multisig.

For emergency powers, Governance 2.0 delegates authority to yGuard to immediately intervene in an attack or bug, including shutting down or rolling back affected vaults or strategies. Yearn's emergency procedures contemplate actions such as revoking strategies, activating emergency shutdown, changing debt ratios, and placing strategies into emergency-exit mode. Where execution requires yChad, the execution threshold is 6-of-9; some contract-specific emergency actions may instead be performed through separately delegated operational multisigs.

For Treasury distributions, the general power to spend Treasury funds remains with token-holder governance. A binding governance decision requires majority support from stYFI voters, and a yChad transaction requires 6-of-9 signatures for execution. YIP-88 additionally created a $250,000 discretionary fund managed by yChad for urgent or sensitive expenditures; yChad may spend from that approved envelope, but replenishing it requires a new formal DAO proposal and vote.

For YFI token administration, authority over the YFI token contract remains with token-holder governance rather than the Director or yChad acting unilaterally. Actions such as changing minting authority therefore require a governance decision; if an onchain yChad execution is required, the Safe threshold is 6-of-9.

For reward and revenue parameters, YIP-88 establishes a default protocol-revenue split of 90% to stYFI stakers and 10% to the DAO Treasury, with the split expressly designated as a DAO-configurable parameter. The reward asset itself may be changed by the DAO-ops multisig, and DAO-ops was delegated implementation authority over the governance-participation APR boost subject to the limits adopted in YIP-88. These are not unilateral powers of the BORG Director.

There is one additional BORG-specific threshold worth stating: changes to yChad's signer set, yChad's signing threshold, Safe modules, or Guards require bilateral approval by both the DAO and yChad, rather than yChad acting alone. On the yChad side that means the normal 6-of-9 threshold; on the DAO side it means the applicable binding governance vote.

(d) Powers over DevCo

No powers over the DAO exist for the Foundation.

(e) Contract/admin powers

Per YIP-81, the Yearn Multisig (AKA yChad) serves in the Guardian role to steward and protect the Yearn Protocol and its participants. The Guardian role is defined as being able to "nullify a proposal or governance decision but cannot make proposals".

These operational powers include:

YFI holders can vote to create, assign, or revoke discrete powers to or from yTeams Any interaction with the YFI token contract, such as to mint YFI or burn the minting keys, remains under the control of YFI holders. Set the standard fee structures in the Yearn Protocol As the Multisig will continue to hold critical powers over the near term, only YFI holders can vote to change its signers Formally ratify or deratify yTeams to control which yTeams can hold delegated powers As yOps has the power to change signers of other yTeams, this is a special power to change the signers of yOps Spend funds from the treasury YFI Holders have the power to propose a YIP on anything not already delegated

Additional information about Governance and Operations can be found here: https://docs.yearn.fi/contributing/governance/governance-and-operations

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The Yearn BORG does have a limited governance-approved mechanism for paying its ongoing operating costs. Under YIP-87, initial formation costs and the first two years of the MetaLeX web application/supervisor service were funded from Yearn's pre-existing LeXpunK Builder Defense contribution. Thereafter, recurring expenses are funded from the yChad/Yearn Treasury: approximately $12,000 per year to maintain the Cayman Foundation in good standing, beginning in year two, and approximately $5,000 per year for the non-U.S. professional Director, beginning in year one.

The 1 YFI payments to yChad signers under YIP-79 were separately governance-approved one-time compensation, not an automatic annual or recurring funding mechanism. YIP-79 granted 1 YFI to ongoing signers and a separate 1 YFI retroactive payment to the then-current signers for past service.

Separately, yChad receives, holds, and manages Yearn Treasury assets and protocol fees for the benefit of the Yearn ecosystem, and YIP-88 establishes a default routing of 10% of protocol revenue to the DAO Treasury. Those assets are DAO/Treasury assets and are not a revenue share, fee entitlement, reward stream, or compensation entitlement belonging to the Foundation, its Director, or its signers. Other than the expressly approved operating costs above and separately approved compensation such as YIP-79, there is no standing contractual or programmatic mechanism that automatically directs a percentage of Yearn fees, revenue, rewards, emissions, or token distributions to the Foundation or its contributors as compensation.