Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Yearn's core vault contracts are designed to give depositors a simple way to generate returns on deposited assets through lending protocols, liquidity pools, and any other viable source of yield on Ethereum mainnet and other EVM chains (source: https://github.com/yearn/yearn-vaults-v3; source: https://gov.yearn.fi/t/how-we-think-about-yearn/7137; source: https://yearn.fi/vaults).

(b) Operational priorities

Yearn's operational priorities center on developing and maintaining robust, open, and permissionless financial infrastructure that anyone in the world can use to curate the best risk-adjusted returns available on Ethereum-based markets.

Operations are funded by fees from smart contract development and deployment of core products like Yearn Vaults V3.

(c) High-level project overview

Yearn is a Full Stack DeFi yield aggregator that automates capital allocation and market curation across lending and liquidity protocols through smart contract Vaults. Since creating the first Vault in 2020, it has grown into one of DeFi's most battle-tested yield infrastructures, with over $8B in lifetime deposits and more than $300M in net profits.

(d) Primary token functions

The YFI token is a tool for coordination between Yearn's contributors, community and associated protocols. It was created to decentralize the management and development of yearn products while providing an environment for fast-paced innovation.

In 2025, stYFI was created, enabling token holders to receive 90% of Yearn revenue (source: https://gov.yearn.fi/t/yip-88-governance-overhaul-styfi/14552; source: https://styfi.yearn.fi/).

(e) Control surface reliance

Yearn's public control surface relies on constrained delegation rather than a single centralized operator. YFI holders retain ultimate authority over governance powers and signer changes, yTeams hold delegated operational powers, and the multisig retains execution and veto powers over onchain actions until a more decentralized implementation is adopted (source: https://docs.yearn.fi/contributing/governance/governance-and-operations/; source: https://gov.yearn.fi/t/yip-61-governance-2-0/10460; source: https://gov.yearn.fi/t/yip-79-multisig-compensation-and-rotation/14179).