Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

(a) Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings

The regulatory framework governing the protocol and WLD remains uncertain. Enforcement actions or regulatory classification decisions could halt WLD distribution or the project entirely. WLD is unavailable in New York and certain other restricted territories, and these restrictions affect token distribution, continued product availability, and venue access in affected jurisdictions.

(Source: World Risk Disclosures, User Terms and Conditions)

(b) Entity-level regulatory impact

World Foundation, together with subsidiary entities, was established to build and steward the protocol, and the relevant contracting and operating entities include World Foundation, World Assets Limited, World Chain LLC, and, for certain European users, World Network (Europe) GmbH. The protocol is experimental, under continuous development, and subject to regulatory uncertainty that could affect operations and token utility. Data protection authorities in Spain, Kenya, Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, and the Philippines have investigated, restricted, suspended, or fined aspects of the project's biometric data collection, and the project continues to engage with regulators as it expands.

(Source: World Risk Disclosures, User Terms and Conditions, CryptoRank)

(c) Tokenholder tax treatment

The tax treatment of WLD is uncertain across many jurisdictions. Purchases, sales, payments, and other token transactions can trigger withholding, income, or capital gains consequences plus reporting obligations. Compliance with applicable law is the user's responsibility, World does not provide financial, legal, or professional advice, and tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations and consulting their own advisers.

(Source: World Risk Disclosures, User Terms and Conditions)

(d) Jurisdictional and user access restrictions

Users must be at least 18 years old, must comply with sanctions, export-control, KYC, AML, CFT, and related rules, and must not use VPNs or similar methods to evade restrictions. Users located in or resident of Cuba, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Russia, Venezuela, and the Crimea, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions are excluded. WLD eligibility is restricted based on geography, age, and other factors, WLD is unavailable in New York and certain other restricted territories, and not all features are available in every country or language. These restrictions create the risk that users lose access to features or tokens based on jurisdiction and that the project's addressable distribution shrinks under future regulatory change.

(Source: User Terms and Conditions, Tools for Humanity User Terms, World Risk Disclosures)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

(a) Bugs and design flaws

The protocol and WLD are experimental technologies. The underlying technology can contain flaws or fail to operate as intended, and coding errors or unintended functionalities can adversely affect WLD. The protocol depends on smart contracts spanning the World ID contracts, the World ID state bridge, the WLD grants contracts, the WLD ERC-20 token contract and its vesting wallet, and on cryptographic constructions including the Semaphore protocol, each of which is a live attack surface. Nethermind and Least Authority reviewed these components across smart contracts, cryptography, key management, information exposure, DDoS resistance, and permissions.

(Source: World Risk Disclosures, Security Audit Reports)

(b) Security measures and their limitations

The project ran pre-launch protocol audits with Nethermind and Least Authority, fixed or mitigated 25 of the 26 items Nethermind surfaced, and operates a bug bounty program covering mobile apps, smart contracts, hardware, web applications, and APIs. These measures do not guarantee uninterrupted or fully secure operation. The protocol and WLD remain exposed to malicious cyberattacks and exploitable vulnerabilities, and attacks including double-spend or 51% scenarios could materially harm tokenholders or the protocol.

(Source: Security Audit Reports, Bug Bounty Program, World Risk Disclosures)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Circulating supply grows with user claims and network usage, user token claim amounts decrease over time, and governance can alter the user token emission mechanism. Supply-side risk is concentrated in three surfaces. First, TFH team and investor tokens unlock daily through the end of July 2028 under the three-year and five-year schedules adopted in July 2024. Second, a community unlock tranche covering 52.5% of total supply began vesting on July 23, 2026 at approximately 4.79 million WLD per day, although the aggregate WLD unlock rate decreased 43% in July 2026 relative to the prior schedule. Third, World Assets conducts recurring treasury sales, including weekly private placements to trading firms averaging approximately 1.8 million WLD per week over the six months preceding the program's most recent extension, the $65 million OTC sale in March 2026, and the $52.5 million locked sale in July 2026. Governance currently implemented through World Foundation can set user token amounts, the post-2038 inflation rate up to 1.5% per year, and the allocation of newly minted tokens, and changes to these parameters can adversely affect tokenholders. WLD may have no immediate monetary value, quoted market prices can be distorted by manipulative activity, and adoption or marketplace failures could leave holders unable to realize value. Protocol self-sufficiency depends on adoption of World ID fees paid in WLD by applications, and failure of that fee assumption extends the project's reliance on treasury sales.

(Source: World Whitepaper, Token Lock-Ups Extended, The Block March 2026, Trading Firm Sales Update, Introducing World ID Fees, World Risk Disclosures)