Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

The WLFI tokens have not been registered with U.S. or other authorities, and their regulatory treatment remains unsettled. If the tokens were deemed securities in the United States, the ability to acquire, trade, hold, use, or otherwise transact in them would become more limited and could trigger enforcement actions, fines, penalties, or registration requirements against the issuer entities.

(Source: WLFI Token Use and Acquisition T&Cs, WLFI Risk Disclosures)

Token acquisition and unlocking are subject to screening, know-your-customer checks, sanctions-related eligibility controls, and ongoing wallet monitoring, and only unlocked tokens are available for secondary trading. These restrictions create the risk that individual holders lose access to acquisition, unlocking, or trading based on jurisdiction or compliance status.

(Source: WLFI Token Use and Acquisition T&Cs, MiCA Whitepaper)

Holders are responsible for their own tax obligations in their relevant jurisdictions, and the tax treatment of acquiring, unlocking, holding, and disposing of WLFI is uncertain and varies by jurisdiction.

(Source: WLFI Token Use and Acquisition T&Cs)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

The WLF Protocol interacts with third-party DeFi applications and wallet infrastructure, protocol upgrades are implemented through a WLF Multisig, and governance control vests in the Multisigs during material adverse events or security risks. Bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors in the protocol's contracts or in the third-party applications it integrates with can cause loss of funds or disruption. The token sale contract was audited by Blocksec, Zokyo, Fuzzland, and Peckshield, and the unlock smart contract has been audited, and audits do not detect every class of failure, so unaudited integrations, novel attack vectors, and operational failures remain possible.

(Source: Gold Paper, Unlock $WLFI)

The WLFI token contract includes issuer-controlled blacklist functions. The issuer used these controls in September 2025 to freeze 272 wallets, and this power means holder balances can be frozen by the issuer, which is a material control-surface risk for any individual holder.

(Source: ChainCatcher, CoinDesk)

Holders bear wallet-security risk directly, including loss or compromise of private keys, and failures of third-party wallet or governance-service availability limit participation. The September 2025 phishing campaign against holders demonstrated this risk in practice.

(Source: WLFI Token Use and Acquisition T&Cs, WLFI Risk Disclosures, Blockonomi)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

WLFI is a governance-only token with no dividend, revenue-share, or airdrop rights for ordinary holders, so holder value depends on governance participation, token utility, liquidity conditions, and market perception rather than a contractual claim on protocol cash flows. The buyback and burn program funded by protocol-owned liquidity fees is the only mechanism linking protocol activity to token supply, and its scale depends entirely on trading volume in protocol-owned pools.

(Source: WLFI Risk Disclosures, WLFI Token Use and Acquisition T&Cs, Buyback & Burn Proposal)

Allocations are concentrated. DT Marks-related arrangements carry 22.5 billion WLFI and 75% of net protocol revenues, other insiders and service providers carry 7.5 billion WLFI and 25% of net protocol revenues, and ALT5 Sigma holds approximately 7.28 billion WLFI. A 5% voting cap mitigates some control concentration, and the votable supply is variable, so enforcing those limits requires affiliated-holder monitoring by the issuer.

(Source: WLFI Token Use and Acquisition T&Cs, FAQ, ALT5 Holdings Update)

The supply schedule creates a defined but large future overhang. Public-sale participants unlocked 20% of allocations from September 1, 2025, the remaining 17,043,666,558 early-supporter WLFI unlock across years 2 through 4 from the May 6, 2026 proposal date, and 45,238,585,647 founder, team, and advisor WLFI unlock across years 2 through 5 from the same date with a 10% burn on activation. These schedules concentrate large unlocks beginning in May 2028 and create sustained supply-release pressure through May 2031.

(Source: Unlock $WLFI, Unlock Governance Proposal)