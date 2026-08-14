(a) Problem the project solves

Wayfinder addresses the absence of a structured navigation layer for AI agents operating within and across blockchain environments. Without purpose-built tooling, autonomous AI agents cannot reliably locate smart contracts, execute multi-step transactions across chains, or manage digital wallets without direct human intervention at each step. Wayfinder supplies that missing infrastructure by providing AI agents with wayfinding paths, an ecosystem graph of indexed smart contracts, and dedicated Web3 wallet access so agents can act autonomously across decentralized ecosystems.

(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Wayfinder Overview)

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing operations center on maintaining the agent interface, expanding the community-developed wayfinding path network, supporting developer tooling and SDK-based agent deployment, and administering the PROMPT token functions including shell creation, gas payment, staking, caching-based distributions, and usage-based rewards. A separate CloudAgents operator surface is run under the Canadian entity 12783185 Canada Inc. The Wayfinder Foundation holds a distinct protocol and governance surface.

(Source: Wayfinder Overview, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, CloudAgents Contact)

(c) High-level project overview

Wayfinder is an omnichain AI agent protocol developed by Parallel Studios. Users deploy autonomous AI agents called Shells, each equipped with a dedicated Web3 wallet. Shells navigate blockchain environments using community-developed wayfinding paths — structured instruction sets indexed within an ecosystem graph of smart contracts. This architecture enables Shells to execute transactions, swap tokens, mint NFTs, bridge across chains, and interact with DeFi protocols across networks including Ethereum, Solana, Base, Cosmos, and Avalanche using natural language commands without requiring the user to manually manage each step. The system is designed to be chain-agnostic and supports both consumer and developer surfaces.

(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Wayfinder Overview)

(d) Primary token functions

PROMPT is the native ERC-20 utility and governance token of the Wayfinder ecosystem. PROMPT is spent to activate Shells, paid as gas for on-chain transactions with fees distributed to wayfinding path creators and the protocol, staked by path creators as collateral subject to slashing for incorrect or malicious routing, used for shell memory expansion and verification-agent access, and applied toward governance participation where tokenholders vote on ecosystem direction, staking and fee levels, elections, and reward parameters. PROMPT is also deducted for access to the pro plan and premium features.

(Source: Wayfinder Overview, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Pro Plan FAQ)

(e) Control surface reliance

The Wayfinder Foundation proposed entrusting initial governance to the Echelon Prime Foundation community and PRIME holders. The Foundation's terms of service state that the Foundation does not own, control, manage, or operate the Protocol directly. Tokenholder governance is intended to set ecosystem direction, staking and fee parameters, elections, and reward structures over time. An AI Constitution governs shell behavior and can authorize governance to pause shells if so decided. The protocol is publicly described as peer-to-peer and community-driven, with on-chain governance expected to assume increasing authority as the ecosystem matures.

(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)