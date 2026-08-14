Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Wayfinder addresses the absence of a structured navigation layer for AI agents operating within and across blockchain environments. Without purpose-built tooling, autonomous AI agents cannot reliably locate smart contracts, execute multi-step transactions across chains, or manage digital wallets without direct human intervention at each step. Wayfinder supplies that missing infrastructure by providing AI agents with wayfinding paths, an ecosystem graph of indexed smart contracts, and dedicated Web3 wallet access so agents can act autonomously across decentralized ecosystems.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Wayfinder Overview)
(b) Operational priorities
Ongoing operations center on maintaining the agent interface, expanding the community-developed wayfinding path network, supporting developer tooling and SDK-based agent deployment, and administering the PROMPT token functions including shell creation, gas payment, staking, caching-based distributions, and usage-based rewards. A separate CloudAgents operator surface is run under the Canadian entity 12783185 Canada Inc. The Wayfinder Foundation holds a distinct protocol and governance surface.
(Source: Wayfinder Overview, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, CloudAgents Contact)
(c) High-level project overview
Wayfinder is an omnichain AI agent protocol developed by Parallel Studios. Users deploy autonomous AI agents called Shells, each equipped with a dedicated Web3 wallet. Shells navigate blockchain environments using community-developed wayfinding paths — structured instruction sets indexed within an ecosystem graph of smart contracts. This architecture enables Shells to execute transactions, swap tokens, mint NFTs, bridge across chains, and interact with DeFi protocols across networks including Ethereum, Solana, Base, Cosmos, and Avalanche using natural language commands without requiring the user to manually manage each step. The system is designed to be chain-agnostic and supports both consumer and developer surfaces.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Wayfinder Overview)
(d) Primary token functions
PROMPT is the native ERC-20 utility and governance token of the Wayfinder ecosystem. PROMPT is spent to activate Shells, paid as gas for on-chain transactions with fees distributed to wayfinding path creators and the protocol, staked by path creators as collateral subject to slashing for incorrect or malicious routing, used for shell memory expansion and verification-agent access, and applied toward governance participation where tokenholders vote on ecosystem direction, staking and fee levels, elections, and reward parameters. PROMPT is also deducted for access to the pro plan and premium features.
(Source: Wayfinder Overview, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Pro Plan FAQ)
(e) Control surface reliance
The Wayfinder Foundation proposed entrusting initial governance to the Echelon Prime Foundation community and PRIME holders. The Foundation's terms of service state that the Foundation does not own, control, manage, or operate the Protocol directly. Tokenholder governance is intended to set ecosystem direction, staking and fee parameters, elections, and reward structures over time. An AI Constitution governs shell behavior and can authorize governance to pause shells if so decided. The protocol is publicly described as peer-to-peer and community-driven, with on-chain governance expected to assume increasing authority as the ecosystem matures.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Oscar Mar
Co-Founder and Art Director
Vancouver Media Arts School graduate. Motion Designer and Concept Artist at Ubisoft progressing to Director of Graphic Design; contributed to Splinter Cell Conviction, Rainbow 6, Far Cry 3, and Splinter Cell Blacklist.
Perry Haldenby
Co-Founder and CTO
University of Waterloo graduate. Co-founder and CTO of Parallel Studios. Previously co-founder of Amulyte.
Labs / DevCo section is titled "Labs / DevCo (Parallel Studios)".
Parallel Studios is identified across public sources as the development team behind Wayfinder. Two co-founders are publicly named across official and third-party materials. No separate public roster of named Wayfinder Foundation executives or DAO management officers is disclosed in the cited public record. No named Wayfinder Foundation personnel are publicly disclosed in the cited record. No separate DAO executive team exists. Governance is structured through tokenholders and community governance.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Terms of Service, Wayfinder Privacy Policy, Gate Learn — Wayfinder Team, ZoomInfo — Oscar Mar, Followin — Wayfinder Overview)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The public record does not disclose which entity — the Wayfinder Foundation, Parallel Studios, or another party — owns the Wayfinder codebase, trademarks, or brand. No IP licensing terms are publicly disclosed.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(b) Contract/admin powers
The Wayfinder Foundation does not own, control, manage, or operate the Protocol directly per the public terms of service. Tokenholder governance holds authority over ecosystem direction, staking and fee levels, elections, and reward parameters. The AI Constitution defines shell behavior and grants governance the ability to pause shells. No specific multisig configuration, vote threshold, quorum requirement, or governance-executor contract address is disclosed in the public record.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
PROMPT supports staking, bonding, and governance participation. Path creators must stake PROMPT to propose new wayfinding paths; staked tokens remain locked while the path is active and are subject to slashing for malicious or incorrect routing. Tokenholders vote on ecosystem direction, staking and fee levels, elections, and reward parameters. No formal on-chain vote-locking or veToken mechanism beyond staking for path validation and governance participation is described in the current public record.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Wayfinder Overview)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
PROMPT tokenholders receive gas fee distributions as fees are shared between wayfinding path developers and the protocol, earn usage-based rewards for path creation and shell operation, and hold governance rights over earnings and distribution methods. The whitepaper explicitly states that tokenholder governance is expected to modify earnings and distribution methods over time. No formal treasury distribution policy or revenue-sharing agreement directed to tokenholders beyond these programmatic mechanisms is publicly documented.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(e) Dissolution authority
The public record does not disclose who holds dissolution or wind-up authority over the DAO or the Wayfinder Foundation, by what mechanism such a decision would be made, or whether on-chain governance or a board resolution would be required.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
The Wayfinder ecosystem incorporates tokenholder governance as described in the whitepaper, but no separate incorporated DAO entity has been identified in the cited public record. Governance rights attach to PROMPT holders and operate through the protocol's governance mechanisms.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The Wayfinder Foundation is publicly referenced and its terms of service specify Cayman Islands law as governing law, consistent with a Cayman Islands Foundation Company. The precise legal entity type, registration number, and incorporation date are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Privacy Policy, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(b) IP ownership & control
The public record does not disclose what IP the Wayfinder Foundation owns or controls, including codebases, repositories, or trademarks. No subsidiary entities of the Foundation are publicly described.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Wayfinder Foundation's terms of service state that the Foundation does not own, control, manage, or operate the Protocol. The whitepaper describes the Foundation as proposing initial governance be entrusted to the Echelon Prime Foundation community and PRIME holders. No specific Foundation powers over treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration are publicly disclosed beyond this framing.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(d) Powers over DevCo
The public record does not describe any formal authority the Wayfinder Foundation holds over Parallel Studios or any other DevCo entity.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The public record does not disclose what pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities the Foundation holds, or the method and threshold for exercising them.
(Source: Terms of Service)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Foundation holds a treasury allocation of 6.66% of total PROMPT supply (66,600,000 PROMPT), which was fully unlocked at TGE per DropsTab data. No governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanism directing protocol revenue or token distributions to Foundation equityholders or contributors is publicly disclosed beyond the Foundation's treasury allocation.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, DropsTab — PROMPT Vesting, Bitget Research)
A Wayfinder Foundation entity exists and is publicly referenced. The Foundation's privacy policy is issued under the Wayfinder Foundation name. The terms of service identify the Wayfinder Foundation as the entity making the interface available. The whitepaper states the Wayfinder Foundation proposed entrusting initial governance to the Echelon Prime Foundation community and PRIME holders. The Wayfinder terms of service state that disputes are governed by Cayman Islands law with binding individual arbitration, which is consistent with a Cayman Islands Foundation Company structure, though the Foundation's precise legal entity type and registration number are not publicly disclosed in the cited record.
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Parallel Studios is publicly identified as the development team behind Wayfinder but its precise legal entity name, jurisdiction of incorporation, and registration number are not publicly disclosed in the cited record. 12783185 Canada Inc. is separately identified as the CloudAgents merchant operator, incorporated in Canada.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, CloudAgents Contact, Acceptable Use Policy)
(b) IP ownership & control
The public record does not disclose what IP Parallel Studios owns or controls in relation to Wayfinder, including codebases, repositories, or brand trademarks. No subsidiary structure is publicly described.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The public record does not describe what formal powers Parallel Studios holds over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(d) Powers over Foundation
The public record does not describe any formal authority Parallel Studios holds over the Wayfinder Foundation.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The public record does not disclose what pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities Parallel Studios holds over the Wayfinder protocol.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The team and advisors allocation is 15.51% of total PROMPT supply (155,100,000 PROMPT). Per DropsTab data, this allocation carries a cliff through April 2026 and then vests linearly over 36 months. No governance-approved contractual mechanism directing protocol revenue to Parallel Studios equityholders beyond the team token allocation is publicly disclosed.
(Source: DropsTab — PROMPT Vesting, Bitget Research)
Parallel Studios is identified across public sources as the development team that built Wayfinder. The whitepaper identifies Parallel Studios' Colony as the initial game built on Wayfinder's technology. The entity receiving the team allocation of 15.51% of PROMPT supply (155,100,000 PROMPT) is associated with Parallel Studios in public third-party research. The Canadian entity 12783185 Canada Inc. operates the CloudAgents merchant and API surface but is not identified as the primary token-issuing DevCo for the protocol.
No separate PROMPT token-issuance entity distinct from Parallel Studios or the Wayfinder Foundation is publicly identified.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
PROMPT launched with a maximum authorized supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. Per DropsTab data as of June 2026, approximately 438,710,000 PROMPT (43.87% of total supply) has been unlocked, with approximately 467,890,000 PROMPT (46.79%) remaining locked and approximately 93,400,000 PROMPT (9.34%) untracked. The treasury allocation of 121,600,000 PROMPT was fully unlocked at TGE.
| Recipient Category | Publicly Disclosed Allocation | Use of Allocation |
No fixed TGE issuer-set price was publicly disclosed for PROMPT. The token was distributed via a caching-based airdrop mechanism rather than a public sale, with no fixed offering price. PROMPT first became publicly tradeable on OKX TR on April 10, 2025; initial open-market pricing was determined by trading activity rather than by a project-set price.
PROMPT
Total maximum supply is 1,000,000,000 PROMPT. The supply is fixed with no inflationary emission mechanism described in the public record. The whitepaper describes the supply as subject to community ratification; the token has launched and the 1 billion cap is reflected onchain. The contract address on Ethereum is 0x28d3...41544.
| Recipient Category | TGE Unlock | Cliff | Vesting |
Note: The whitepaper describes the community allocation as 50% total (45% caching + 5% wayfinding rewards), with a separate 40% ecosystem-partner caching pool. The on-chain allocation data tracked by DropsTab reflects the executed distribution split and differs from the whitepaper's initial proposed framing. The whitepaper also notes the investor allocation pool is not subject to community governance.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, DropsTab — PROMPT Vesting, CoinGecko — Wayfinder, Bitget Research, Bitrue FAQ, OKX TR Listing Announcement, CoinMarketCap — Wayfinder, TokenInsight — Wayfinder, DropsTab — PROMPT Vesting, Bankless — Wayfinder)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable as to the TGE airdrop, which has been executed. Note that the 400,000,000 PROMPT caching pool distributes to PRIME cachers over a 36-month schedule, so a portion of the allocation has not yet been distributed; see sub-item (b) for the segments and allocation method governing those remaining distributions.
(b) Executed airdrop
Per-address source: The public claim interfaces are cache.wayfinder.ai/claim-prompt and app.wayfinder.ai/wallet. No publicly accessible CSV, TSV, JSON dump, Dune table, full Merkle tree, or GitHub file containing per-address allocation data has been identified in the cited public record. (Source: Wayfinder Claim FAQ, Wayfinder Start Guide)
Covered user segments and allocation method: Three user segments were eligible for PROMPT distributions at TGE:
- PRIME cachers: Users who cached (locked) PRIME tokens within the Wayfinder platform from June 2024 onward received distributions from the 400,000,000 PROMPT caching pool, allocated proportionally based on cache amount and duration multipliers over a 36-month schedule. Claims were processed through cache.wayfinder.ai/claim-prompt.
- Delegating mission completers: Users who delegated their cache to another wallet and completed both community missions and deposit missions claimed through cache.wayfinder.ai/claim-prompt.
- Non-delegating mission completers: Users who did not delegate but completed community and deposit missions claimed through app.wayfinder.ai/wallet.
A 5% OKX bonus was applied to all claimed tokens, and a 15% OKX bonus was applied to tokens sent following the claim, per the public support materials at the time of TGE. (Source: Wayfinder Claim FAQ, Wayfinder Rewards FAQ, Wayfinder Start Guide)
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. Wayfinder has conducted an airdrop.
PROMPT has been airdropped. The distribution occurred through multiple claim flows rather than a single event.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
No market maker agreements or token loans to market makers are publicly disclosed in the cited record. Wayfinder has not publicly confirmed whether it has or has not entered into market making arrangements.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
PROMPT launched for spot trading on OKX TR on April 10, 2025, with additional listings on Bitget, Gate.io, KuCoin, MEXC, and LBank confirmed through exchange announcements. As of June 2026, CoinGecko lists Gate as the highest-volume venue with the PROMPT/USDT pair. OKX TR launched a Wayfinder Trade and Earn Campaign with a 2,000,000 PROMPT prize pool in connection with the listing. Listing lockup terms, token allocation terms for individual exchanges beyond the OKX TR campaign pool, and native-token listing fee disclosures are not publicly available.
(Source: OKX TR Listing Announcement, CoinCarp — Wayfinder, CoinGecko — Wayfinder)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
No public PROMPT-specific token sale, SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, or discounted private placement in PROMPT has been disclosed by the project. The investor allocation of 20.99% of total PROMPT supply (209,900,000 PROMPT) exists on-chain with a cliff through April 2026 and a 36-month linear vest beginning April 2026, but the instrument type, sale date, price, and counterparties for that allocation are not publicly disclosed. Parallel Studios — the DevCo associated with Wayfinder — completed two equity or equity-adjacent funding rounds that are publicly documented: a $50,000,000 round led by Paradigm in October 2021 at a reported $500,000,000 valuation, and a $35,000,000 round in March 2024 with investors including VanEck, Distributed Global, Solana Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, The Operating Group, Focus Labs, Big Brain Holdings, Devmons, Builder Capital, Base, Spartan Group, and angel investors including Anatoly Yakovenko, Raj Gokal, Luca Netz, and Gabby Dizon. Neither round has been publicly confirmed as a PROMPT token sale. The investment instrument type for either round has not been publicly disclosed by Parallel Studios.
(Source: Bitget Research, DropsTab — PROMPT Vesting, Fasken — Parallel Studios Financing, Bankless — Wayfinder)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified in the public record as of June 18, 2026. The official terms of service state that Wayfinder never directly holds or controls user assets and that users approve all transactions through personal Web3 wallets. The CloudAgents acceptable use policy confirms that users retain responsibility for their own credentials and wallet-signed requests. No post-mortem, security advisory, or incident disclosure is present in the public record.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Asset Security FAQ, Acceptable Use Policy)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
The Wayfinder Foundation's terms of service confirm the Foundation is not a regulated broker, dealer, investment adviser, money services business, or other regulated financial institution, and state that nothing on the interface constitutes financial, investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. The terms restrict access from sanctioned and embargoed jurisdictions and prohibit VPN-based circumvention of those restrictions. Disputes are governed by Cayman Islands law with binding individual arbitration and a class action waiver.
Regulatory uncertainty around the characterization of PROMPT — whether as a utility token, security, or other instrument — remains unresolved across major jurisdictions including the United States, European Union, and United Kingdom. Future regulatory action or licensing requirements could affect the ability of exchanges to list PROMPT, restrict access for certain user categories including U.S. persons, or require structural changes to the Foundation or DevCo. Tokenholders are individually responsible for determining their own tax obligations related to receiving, staking, and transacting PROMPT in their respective jurisdictions.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Privacy Policy)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
The Wayfinder terms of service describe the protocol and interface as highly experimental, developmental, unaudited, and potentially incomplete or unproven. The terms identify the following risks: AI agent hallucination; deviation of AI agent behavior from user instructions; loss of crypto-assets; DLT technical flaws; cyber-attacks; software bugs; fraud; private-key compromise; and third-party data outages or errors. Wayfinder uses Turnkey for key management and passkey-based authentication, and users remain responsible for approving transactions and securing credentials.
Path creators who stake PROMPT as collateral are subject to slashing for incorrect or malicious wayfinding submissions. The AI Constitution introduces a governance-controlled pause authority over shells, creating a centralized shutdown risk subject to governance process. Cross-chain execution across Ethereum, Solana, Base, Cosmos, Avalanche, and other networks introduces multichain bridge and routing risks at each hop.
(Source: Terms of Service, Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, Wayfinder Security FAQ, Wayfinder Asset Security FAQ)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
PROMPT has a fixed maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. As of June 2026, approximately 43.87% of total supply is unlocked. The 20.99% investor allocation (209,900,000 PROMPT) and 15.51% team allocation (155,100,000 PROMPT) both began vesting linearly in April 2026 over 36 months, creating sustained monthly unlock pressure of approximately 9,900,000 PROMPT per month across those two categories through approximately April 2029. The 40% caching distribution (400,000,000 PROMPT) distributes monthly to PRIME cachers through June 2027, creating an additional sustained emission stream.
PROMPT demand is directly linked to Wayfinder shell usage, path creation activity, and the health of the Echelon Prime and Parallel Colony ecosystems. If PRIME caching rates decline or Colony adoption underperforms, demand for PROMPT may not absorb the monthly unlock schedule. Tokenholder governance holds authority to modify staking rates, fee structures, and distribution methods, meaning token-economic outcomes are not static and are subject to future governance decisions.
(Source: Wayfinder Whitepaper V1.0, DropsTab — PROMPT Vesting, Wayfinder Overview, Bankless — Wayfinder)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.