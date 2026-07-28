(a) Problem the project solves

VSN is the utility and governance token for the Bitpanda Web3 product stack, which connects retail users and institutions to Web3 products, cross-chain liquidity, and tokenized-asset infrastructure. The project's positioning emphasizes interoperability, compliance-oriented infrastructure, and a unified token that replaces the legacy dual-token split between BEST and PAN.

(Source: Bitpanda Web3 Vision Token, Vision Paper)

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing public priorities include VSN issuance and management, treasury and liquidity management, staking emissions, buybacks and burns, ecosystem incentives, community grants, and rollout of Vision Wallet, Vision Protocol, Vision Launchpad, and Vision Chain.

(Source: Vision Paper, Bitpanda Web3 Vision Token)

(c) High-level project overview

VSN sits across Bitpanda Web3 products, with Vision Wallet as a non-custodial wallet surface, Vision Protocol as the interoperability and liquidity meta-aggregation layer, Vision Launchpad as the early-access product surface, and Vision Chain as an Ethereum Layer 2 for tokenized assets and compliant onchain finance.

(Source: Vision Paper)

(d) Primary token functions

VSN is used for staking rewards, governance voting on emissions and burn rates, trading-fee discounts, Spotlight reward eligibility, Launchpad early access, and fee or payment utility across Vision Wallet, Bitpanda Broker, Vision Protocol, and Vision Chain.

(Source: Vision Paper, Bitpanda Web3 Vision Token)

(e) Control surface reliance

The Vision Web3 Foundation manages VSN issuance, supply, liquidity, and protocol-governance operations, while tokenholders have one vote per VSN and can vote on staking emissions, burns, and community funding through onchain governance. After governance goes live, token holders can vote to raise, lower, or maintain the emission rate on a quarterly basis.

(Source: Vision Launch Press Release, Vision Paper, VSN has arrived)