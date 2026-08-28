(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

(1) Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings Public legal materials state that the platform and services are not registered or licensed by any governmental or regulatory authority, that regulatory inquiries or action could impede or limit access to the platform and services, and that the launchpad provider cannot guarantee project success, trading volume, or token value. Public launchpad terms also state that the Service Provider may remove a project and its digital assets from the launchpad at any time in its sole discretion.

(2) Entity-Level Regulatory Impact Public agreements place significant legal-compliance obligations on the protocol’s operating surfaces and counterparties. The ACP and launchpad agreements state that the operator may delist, restrict, suspend, or remove agents or projects, while public legal terms also state that the operator may conduct background or source-of-funds checks and may suspend or terminate access if those checks are unsatisfactory.

(3) Tokenholder Tax Treatment Public legal materials do not provide holder-specific tax advice. They instead state that users are solely responsible for determining and paying applicable taxes and that launchpad clients are solely responsible for tax liabilities associated with payments and distributions tied to their projects.

(4) Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions Public terms state that users must not be citizens of, located in, or ordinarily resident in Restricted Jurisdictions and must not be controlled by sanctioned or otherwise restricted persons. Public terms state that users must not be citizens of, located in, or ordinarily resident in any Restricted Jurisdictions, must not be subject to UN, BVI, UK, U.S., or EU sanctions or designation lists (including OFAC SDN, OFAC FSE, and the BIS Entity List), and that the Company may suspend or terminate access if background or source-of-funds checks are unsatisfactory.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

(1) Bugs and Design Flaws

Public audit artifacts show repeated identification of nontrivial issues across reviewed contracts, 32 unique vulnerabilities in the April-May 2025 Code4rena review, 7 issues in the $VIRTUAL staking assessment, and 5 findings (gas-optimization and informational only) in the Genesis token-contract review. Public launchpad terms also warn of downtime, delays, security breaches, smart-contract failures, bots, exploitative third-party behavior, and other technical defects that could disrupt launches or platform use.

(2) Security Measures & Their Limitations Public security materials state that Virtuals Protocol conducts independent audits for all critical smart contracts, maintains an official archive of completed audits, is actively working with Immunefi on a comprehensive bug-bounty program, has paid out over $30,000 in bounties as of 2025-08-05, and targets an initial response within 24 hours for vulnerability reports. Those same public materials and audit reports also show the limits of those controls: competitive and targeted audits still surfaced multiple issues, even when some later findings were marked resolved and verified, and public terms warn that technical defects, downtime, and security breaches may still occur.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

(1) Critical Economic Assumptions Public materials describe $VIRTUAL as the base liquidity pair and transactional currency for agent interactions, require token locking to obtain veVIRTUAL governance rights and Genesis-airdrop eligibility, and disclose that 5% of every new launch is automatically airdropped to $VIRTUAL stakers and Virtuals ecosystem participants. Public materials also state that launches using the 60 Days module depend on trading activity, Automated Capital Formation, and treasury / founder fee splits, while tokenomics disclosures state that 60% of supply is in public circulation and 35% sits in an ecosystem treasury. If agent-activity demand, locking participation, or launch-market activity weakens, the protocol’s stated utility, governance participation, and incentive alignment could weaken as well.

(2) Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards Public sources state that veVIRTUAL governance determines strategic direction, capital allocation, and protocol upgrades and that proposals require 0.10% of total veVIRTUAL supply to submit, 25% quorum, and 50% + 1 to pass once quorum is met. Public tokenomics also state that the ecosystem allocation cannot be deployed without governance approval and is capped at 10% annual emissions for 3 years, while staking materials state that 10% of the total daily point supply is allocated through veVIRTUAL voting and may be adjusted in the future. Separately, the Genesis refund-policy page discloses a week-based reward mix across $VIRTUAL staking, points, and ecosystem activity and states that 5% of every new launch is automatically airdropped to $VIRTUAL stakers and Virtuals ecosystem participants. The same governance page further states that passed proposals have already allocated 1% of $VIRTUAL supply to the Sniper Defense & Yield Fund and up to 6% of supply to milestone-based incentives for core contributors.