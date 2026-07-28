(a) Problem the project solves

Venice is a private, uncensored AI platform that removes surveillance, censorship, and per-request payment friction from AI inference. The platform provides access to more than 100 AI models across text, image, code, video, audio, music, and speech with zero data retention. Prompts and responses are stored on the user's own device rather than on Venice servers. (Source: Launch post, Product docs, Moonwell governance proposal)

(b) Operational priorities

Venice.ai, Inc. funds ongoing development and operations through Pro subscription revenue at $18 per month and API revenue, combined in July 2026 with a $65 million Series A equity financing at a $1 billion valuation led by Dragonfly. The company turned profitable in the first quarter of 2026 with annualized run-rate revenue above $70 million. A portion of platform revenue funds a programmatic VVV buy-and-burn program, and the company has executed a scheduled series of emissions reductions targeting a net deflationary token. (Source: Moonwell governance proposal, GeekWire Series A coverage, TheStreet Series A coverage, Programmatic buy-and-burn update)

(c) High-level project overview

VVV is an ERC-20 token on Base, deployed January 27, 2025 at contract address 0xacfE6019Ed1A7Dc6f7B508C02d1b04ec88cC21bf. Holders stake VVV for emissions-based yield and lock staked VVV (sVVV) to mint DIEM, Venice's API credit token. Each staked DIEM provides $1 per day of Venice API credit, giving stakers ongoing private inference access without per-request charges. The pre-DIEM Utilization Rate access model was retired on August 20, 2025 when DIEM launched. (Source: VVV landing page, DIEM launch post, Current tokenomics FAQ, Moonwell governance proposal)

(d) Primary token functions

The token's primary functions are staking for yield, locking staked VVV to mint DIEM for ongoing Venice API compute credit, and liquidity provisioning on Base DEXs. VVV carries no governance rights. (Source: Launch post, VVV landing page, Current tokenomics FAQ)

(e) Control surface reliance

VVV has no tokenholder governance. The VVV token contract is a minimal, immutable ERC-20 whose single privileged function, mint(), is restricted to the contract owner. The owner is the staking contract at 0x321b7ff75154472B18EDb199033fF4D116F340Ff, an ERC1967 UUPS proxy. The staking contract is owned by a 4-of-6 Gnosis Safe multisig at 0x2D8CB8DC596daD0e1E34E2042E7ae6Df93B11524, which controls staking contract upgrades, the staking rewards pause function, and the emissions schedule. Venice has announced no plan to transition control to tokenholder governance. (Source: Launch post, Moonwell governance proposal)