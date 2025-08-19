As discussed above, all VELO emissions are generated permissionlessly and immutability on a schedule defined in the following image, available at velodrome.finance/docs. The initial supply of VELO is 400M. Weekly emissions began at 15M VELO (3.75% of the initial supply) on June 4, 2022, with a 1% decay per week. On the release of v2 (June 22, 2023), emissions were reset back to 15M. veVELO holders receive a rebase proportional to: Epoch LP emissions, and The ratio of veVELO to VELO supply → This reduces voting power dilution for veVELO holders. When weekly emissions drop below 5M (~0.3% of total supply), the VELO FED will automatically replace the existing schedule, following a simple set of rules: veVELO holders will vote each epoch on 1 of 3 options increase emissions by 0.01% of total supply (0.52% annualized) decrease emissions by 0.01% of total supply (0.52% annualized) maintain emissions fixed The winning vote will be determined by simple majority. If a increase or decrease is selected, the emission rate will change one full epoch after the vote A max emission rate will be set at 1% of total supply per week (52% annualized) and a min rate at 0.01% per week (0.52% annualized).