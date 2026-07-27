(a) Problem the project solves

The current token framework is structurally broken for funding and managing projects onchain. Onchain token launches routinely break the trust between a project's team and the people who fund it with no accountability. Money raised in a token sale lands in wallets the team controls directly, so holders depend on the team to spend it as promised. Coin-based poll voting gives holders no economic incentive to participate thoughtfully and no enforcement when the team ignores the result, so voting becomes an opinion poll and engagement decays. Because of this, a project's performance stays structurally disconnected from the token that funded it. As long as the tooling for raising capital, forming an entity, and governing a project remains broken, tokens cannot meaningfully scale along with their projects. Umia closes these custody, governance, and alignment gaps.

(b) Operational priorities

Umia funds ongoing development and operations from its noncustodial onchain treasury disbursement, the same mechanism available to every project launched on the platform. At formation the team sets a monthly operating budget it can draw automatically to cover core development and operations, so routine work is funded without a proposal for each essential expense. Any spending beyond that budget requires approval through a decision market, and as the protocol demonstrates traction, holders can approve raising the budget, minting new tokens, or running a follow-on auction to add funding through the same mechanism. Over time, Umia is designed to support itself from its own revenue: a configurable share of the trading fees generated on spot and decision-market activity across every project on the platform, governed through the fee switch, and a fixed share of token supply granted by each project admitted through the Community Track. That revenue accrues to the protocol's noncustodial treasury, and UMIA holders decide how it is deployed. Projects currently pay no fee to form on Umia; a project-creation fee is a possible future revenue line that governance could add. Umia has not yet launched and is pre-revenue. In the near term Chainbound, the research and development lab engaged by the project, develops, funds, and manages most of its core operations, and the protocol is designed to stand on its own after launch.

(c) High-level project overview

Umia is the full-stack platform for funding, governing, and scaling projects onchain, combining three components. Every project launched on Umia is established as a segregated portfolio under Umia's Cayman Segregated Portfolio Company structure, built with the MetaLeX BORG framework, which gives the project its own ring-fenced legal structure and places its intellectual property, operating team, and treasury under a single entity whose decision-making authority is delegated to an onchain treasury contract. Capital formation runs through Tailored Auctions, an onchain sale built on Uniswap's Continuous Clearing Auctions, in which sale phases can be gated on privately verified eligibility criteria through zero-knowledge proofs. Auction proceeds settle directly into the project's onchain treasury contract, and part of them automatically seeds a Uniswap v4 pool owned by that treasury, so the token is liquid from launch.

Governance of every Umia project, including Umia itself, runs through decision markets. A decision market prices the outcomes of a proposal instead of counting votes on it. For each proposal the protocol opens one conditional market per possible outcome, including the outcome where no action is taken. Participants deposit the project's token or the paired stablecoin, receive conditional versions of their deposit in every outcome, and trade each conditional market according to how they believe that outcome would affect the token's value. When the trading window closes, the outcome with the highest time-weighted average price wins, provided it beats the no-action market by a configured threshold. Trades in the winning market settle, trades in losing markets unwind, and the treasury contract executes the result onchain. These outcomes are binding: Umia's constitutional documents and each project's operating agreement commit the operating team to execute resolved market outcomes, so a resolved market carries a standing akin to that of a board decision.

The treasury is noncustodial. The founding team draws a defined monthly operating budget to fund development, and any treasury action beyond it requires approval through a decision market. Decision markets control token issuance and burning, treasury spending, team compensation, strategic actions, and, if holders ever choose, liquidation of the project.

Projects reach the platform through two paths: a Curated Track, where the Umia team and a committee of experts select and list projects directly, and a Community Track, where UMIA holders rank each cohort of applicants through curation markets traded in UMIA. Umia operates as the first project launched on its own platform, subject to the same legal wrapper, treasury constraints, and binding governance as every project launched after it.

(d) Primary token functions

The benefit of holding UMIA is influence over the Umia protocol, exercised by trading on decision markets rather than by casting votes. Holders control the protocol's noncustodial treasury, its configuration, and its strategic direction. This control extends to the fee switch: the fees the protocol accrues across the platform flow to the treasury that holders govern, and holders decide how that value is deployed, including directing it to tokenholders themselves. The token does not carry a fixed entitlement to fees, and it is not used to pay network fees. The same influence extends to the platform's listings through the Community Track: a decision market on which projects to admit from each cohort of applicants. Curation markets are denominated in UMIA, so holders take the positions that decide which projects launch on the platform, and every admitted project grants a fixed share of its token supply to the protocol treasury. Those allocations sit in the treasury alongside fee revenue, under the same decision-market governance as every other treasury asset.

(e) Control surface reliance

Umia's governance and control model is decision markets executing onchain over a noncustodial treasury, and that is the enduring model for the protocol. During the protocol's early phase, and as disclosed in Umia's public documentation, Umia retains temporary supervisory capabilities that sit behind a platform-level owner role and are progressively removed as the system matures, and their removal is itself a board-level matter decided through decision markets, the same channel that governs the rest of the protocol. As they are withdrawn, governance evolves toward the end state in which every board-level matter, from treasury spending and token issuance to strategic actions and dissolution, is decided by the market of tokenholders and executed automatically onchain, with no group of individuals standing between an approved proposal and its implementation.