For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".

(a) Entity

Umia has no separate foundation; the entity in this role is Umia, S.P., a segregated portfolio of Umia Launcher SPC, a Segregated Portfolio Company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Umia, S.P. does not itself issue UMIA: the token is minted at launch by the protocol's onchain contracts.

(b) IP ownership & control

Umia, S.P. owns the project's intellectual property, the protocol codebase and the Umia brand, assigned to it under executed assignment agreements, with a non-exclusive license back to the development company, Chainbound, Inc.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

No DAO exists, and Umia, S.P. holds no powers over DAO governance. Over treasury actions, its only discretionary power is the preset monthly operating allowance, drawn automatically within its budget; any change to it, or spending beyond it, requires a resolved decision market. It holds no powers over protocol-controlled resources: fees and revenue accrue to the noncustodial treasury and deploy only through decision markets. It holds no powers over token administration: issuance and burning execute only through the governance executor after a market resolves. It holds no powers over reward parameters, and no reward program exists. The temporary early-phase supervisory authorities are held by Umia, S.P. itself and exercised administratively through a platform-level owner role: proposal approval and proposal relaying are unilateral administrative actions taken through that role, not subject to any tokenholder vote, and the emergency veto is likewise unilateral but limited to pausing a single market pending investigation. Removal of all of these authorities is decided through decision markets. Market outcomes resolve by time-weighted average price against a no-action threshold and are legally enforceable under the entity's constitutional documents.

(d) Powers over DevCo

Umia, S.P. cannot exert direct influence over the decision-making of the development company: it holds no equity in Chainbound, Inc. and no power over its internal governance. Indirect influence arises through the contractual services relationship, under which the entity directs the services it engages.

(e) Contract/admin powers

Umia, S.P. holds no upgrade or governance-executor authority of its own. Pause authority: the token contract is pausable only through a resolved decision market, like any other treasury action; the entity's own pause power is limited to an emergency veto that suspends a single decision market pending investigation, exercised unilaterally through a platform-level owner role, and it cannot pause the token, the treasury, or the protocol. Upgrade authority: the protocol's core contracts are owner-gated behind a timelock with a two-day delay, with operations scheduled by a 3-of-6 team multisig. Governance-executor authority: execution of resolved markets is permissionless; outcomes resolve by time-weighted average price against a no-action threshold.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

No dividend, buyback, or profit-distribution mechanism directs protocol resources to Umia, S.P. or its members. The mechanisms that route value are the preset monthly operating allowance, which funds registered team members for development and operations, and token allocations to the team, backers, and service providers, delivered through vesting contracts on fixed onchain schedules. Any broader distribution to tokenholders would itself be a decision-market outcome.