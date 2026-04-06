Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

UMBRA IP and brand surface are held or controlled through the project’s DAO / DAO LLC structure. This generally includes core repositories / codebases, on-chain smart contracts, trademarks / brand assets, domains, the official website, social accounts, and other project-created IP.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Governance authority is exercised through MetaDAO's decision market mechanism. Any token holder may create a proposal. To go live, holders must stake tokens on it as an anti-spam measure; staking carries no lockup and no risk of slashing. Proposals may spend USDC from the treasury, issue new tokens, update token metadata, and adjust treasury-provided liquidity. Only one proposal may be live at a time. No traditional quorum, majority, or super-majority voting threshold applies. Instead, authority is derived from market-based resolution. Upon activation, conditional PASS and FAIL markets open. Participants trade using the governance token or USDC. After a 24-hour delay, a lagging TWAP begins recording. A team-sponsored proposal passes when the PASS market TWAP exceeds the FAIL market TWAP by the applicable threshold; non-team-sponsored proposals carry a modestly higher threshold. Thresholds are set onchain and may be verified in the DAO's onchain configuration. Proposals that pass are executable on-chain without requiring additional approval. Emergency operations, such as contract pauses or urgent security responses, are not routed through the proposal market. These authorities may instead be assigned to a defensive multisig / security council or similar administrative role, where applicable. Such authority is generally limited to protective actions, such as halting interactions during an exploit, and does not include unilateral authority to modify core logic or move treasury assets except as expressly authorized by the governing contracts and legal documents.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

No token locking or staking mechanism exists for governance participation. The filing instruction permits this section to be left absent where no locking mechanism exists; it is answered here for clarity. Governance operates through MetaDAO’s decision market mechanism. Rather than locking tokens to vote, participants trade on proposal outcomes using the governance token or USDC. A proposal passes when the market collectively signals it would increase token value; it fails when the market signals the opposite. Governance influence is proportional to capital committed, not to tokens locked. Through this mechanism, token holders can authorize treasury spend, token issuance, token metadata changes, and adjustments to treasury-provided liquidity. Emergency operations, such as contract pauses or urgent security responses, are not routed through the proposal market; those authorities are described in section 3(b).

(d) Value accrual & holder rights

UMBRA is an ownership coin. Value accrues to the token through governance authority over the DAO treasury and any protocol revenues. Proceeds compound into the treasury and are deployed pursuant to governance authorization. There is no standing automatic distribution to token holders; any distribution, buyback, or capital return requires a governance proposal to pass through MetaDAO's decision market mechanism. Token holders may raise a proposal at any time to authorize a return of capital. Governance operates through MetaDAO’s decision market mechanism. Rather than locking tokens to vote, participants trade on proposal outcomes using the governance token or USDC. A proposal passes when the market collectively signals it would increase token value; it fails when the market signals the opposite. Governance influence is proportional to capital committed, not to tokens locked. Through this mechanism, token holders can authorize treasury spend, token issuance, token metadata changes, and adjustments to treasury-provided liquidity. Market participants therefore influence protocol direction through the decision market itself, rather than through a separate lock-based voting system. Treasury sovereignty, including decisions regarding redistribution, reinvestment, or other uses of protocol surplus, remains subject to governance authorization through that mechanism.

(e) Dissolution authority

The DAO may be dissolved through a governance proposal passed via MetaDAO's decision market mechanism. No individual, team member, or external entity holds unilateral authority to wind up the DAO. A dissolution proposal follows the same proposal activation and TWAP-based resolution process as any other governance action. A successful dissolution proposal would authorize disposition of treasury assets and protocol IP as specified within the proposal.