If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method, these payments must be disclosed. Foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.

(a) Total Token Allocation

16,000,000 TURTLE tokens (1.6% of the total supply) are allocated for advisory services.

(b) Existence of Commitments

Yes, token-based commitments exist. The protocol explicitly states that advisors are compensated only through token allocations, with no fiat payments or revenue sharing.

(c) Payer Entity

Turtle. Club Association (via the dedicated Advisor Allocation pool defined in the tokenomics).

(d) Description of Advisory Services