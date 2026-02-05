(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings:

The Protocol and its governance token operate in an evolving and uncertain global regulatory landscape. The following regulatory changes could materially impact the Protocol or token:

Token classification

■ The governance token may be classified differently across jurisdictions. If any regulator classifies it as a security (rather than a utility or governance token), the Foundation and token holders could face registration requirements, trading restrictions, or enforcement actions. The U.S. SEC's evolving position on governance tokens, and similar regulatory developments in the EU (MiCA), Singapore (MAS), and other jurisdictions, create ongoing uncertainty.

Anti-money laundering (AML) and sanctions compliance

■ The Protocol implements OFAC sanctions screening through an Ed25519 signature-based oracle verification system on deposits.

DeFi-specific regulation

■ Proposals to regulate decentralized finance protocols (e.g., the EU's MiCA framework, proposed U.S. legislation) could impose requirements on the Foundation or DAO governance structure that are incompatible with the Protocol's current design or operational model.

Entity-Level Regulatory Impact:

The Foundation is incorporated in the Marshall Islands. While this jurisdiction has adopted favorable digital asset legislation, it carries specific entity-level risks:

OFAC

■ The Foundation's OFAC compliance system — while implemented on-chain — relies on an external oracle to verify that depositors are not on the OFAC Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

External compliance tooling

■ The Foundation intends to utilize third-party compliance tools (Range and CipherOwl) for privacy pool monitoring and analytics. Reliance on third-party services introduces vendor dependency risks: if these services discontinue support, change terms, or face their own regulatory challenges, the Protocol's compliance posture could be impacted.

Tokenholder Tax Treatment:

Token holders should be aware that the tax treatment of governance tokens and liquid staking tokens is uncertain and varies significantly across jurisdictions. The following considerations apply:

No tax advice

■ The Foundation does not provide tax advice and makes no representations regarding the tax treatment of the governance token ZKFG or ZSOL (the Protocol's liquid staking token). Token holders are solely responsible for determining and complying with their own tax obligations.

Potential taxable events

■ Depending on the jurisdiction, the following activities may constitute taxable events: (a) receipt of governance tokens at TGE or through airdrops; (b) minting or redeeming ZSOL (which involves depositing SOL and receiving a representative token, or vice versa); (c) trading, staking, or transferring governance tokens; (d) receiving yield or rewards from staking via the Sanctum pool; (e) participation in DCA (dollar-cost averaging) operations that involve token swaps through Jupiter or Titan DEX integrations.

Reporting obligations

■ As regulatory frameworks mature, jurisdictions may impose reporting obligations on token holders, DAOs, or protocol foundations. Token holders should consult qualified tax advisors regarding their specific circumstances.

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions:

The Protocol applies the following jurisdictional restrictions:

OFAC sanctions compliance

■ The Protocol implements on-chain OFAC sanctions screening for deposit transactions. This screening uses an Ed25519 signature verification oracle that checks depositors against the OFAC Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list. Persons or entities on the SDN list, or located in OFAC-sanctioned countries (currently including Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria, and the Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions of Ukraine), are restricted from depositing into the Protocol.

Front-end restrictions

■ IP based restrictions apply, no OFAC based IP is allowed to access the front end.

Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks Token classification. The governance token may be classified differently across jurisdictions. If any regulator determines it constitutes a security rather than a governance or utility token, the project and token holders could face registration requirements, trading restrictions, or enforcement actions. The U.S. SEC’s evolving position on governance tokens, and parallel developments in the EU (MiCA), Singapore (MAS), and other jurisdictions, create ongoing uncertainty that the project cannot resolve unilaterally. Entity-level regulatory risk. The project operates under a Marshall Islands DAO LLC structure. While the Marshall Islands has adopted favorable digital asset legislation, this jurisdiction may face diplomatic, banking, or regulatory pressure that creates operational friction. Regulatory changes in any jurisdiction where the development team operates, token holders reside, or users access the protocol could impose licensing requirements, restrict operations, or compel structural changes to the DAO LLC or its governing arrangements. MetaDAO protocol dependency. The project’s governance infrastructure is provided by MetaDAO, which is currently in beta. MetaDAO’s documentation discloses that the MetaDAO team currently retains the ability to override decision markets in extreme scenarios. Changes to MetaDAO’s protocol, terms, or operational status could affect the project’s ability to conduct governance or complete token-related actions.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and Design Flaws:

Smart Contract Vulnerabilities

Unauthorized Withdrawals — Logic errors in the on-chain verification of zero-knowledge proofs could potentially allow malicious actors to withdraw funds they did not deposit, resulting in direct loss of user assets.

Zero-Knowledge Circuit Vulnerabilities

Privacy Leakage — Flaws in the Circom circuit design or constraint definitions could inadvertently expose the link between deposit and withdrawal transactions, revealing the public key of the depositor or recipient. This would compromise the core privacy guarantee of the protocol without necessarily resulting in fund loss — but would constitute a fundamental failure of the protocol's primary value proposition.

Dependency Risks

Oracle and Price Feed Failures — For privacy-preserving swaps, LST, and DCA functionality, the protocol relies on external price data. Stale, manipulated, or incorrect price feeds could result in unfavorable execution for users or create arbitrage vectors that drain protocol value.

Solana Runtime Dependencies — The protocol relies on Solana's runtime environment for proof verification and program execution. Changes to compute limits, syscall behavior, or runtime updates could potentially disrupt proof verification or contract execution.

Security Measures & Their Limitations:

Smart contract security practices

Arithmetic overflow protection

overflow-checks = true is enabled in release build profiles. All fee and amount calculations additionally use Rust's safe math methods.

is enabled in release build profiles. All fee and amount calculations additionally use Rust's safe math methods. Reentrancy protection

A RAII-pattern guard ( SettingsReentryGuard ) prevents recursive calls during critical operations.

) prevents recursive calls during critical operations. CPI (Cross-Program Invocation) detection

The InsideCPI error code prevents certain operations from being called within CPI context, reducing composability attack vectors.

error code prevents certain operations from being called within CPI context, reducing composability attack vectors. Account validation:

PDA (Program Derived Address) seeds, bump verification, and discriminator checks are enforced throughout both programs via Anchor framework constraints.

Responsible disclosure program

The programs includes solana-security-txt metadata with contact information and a project URL for responsible vulnerability disclosure.

metadata with contact information and a project URL for responsible vulnerability disclosure. OFAC sanctions screening

On-chain Ed25519 signature verification for on-chain OFAC compliance, as described above.

Community testing and audits

The Protocol has undergone community testing and internal code review.

Protocol, Technology & Security Risks Smart contract vulnerabilities. Logic errors or implementation flaws in the project’s on-chain programs could result in loss of funds or unintended behavior. No audit process eliminates all risk; vulnerabilities may exist that audits, internal review, or community testing fail to detect, including novel attack vectors that emerge after deployment. Solana runtime dependency. The project’s contracts execute on Solana. Changes to Solana’s compute limits, runtime behavior, validator set, or network stability could disrupt contract execution or proof verification. A Solana network outage or consensus failure would render on-chain governance and treasury operations temporarily inaccessible. MetaDAO decision market dependency. Governance, including all treasury actions and token issuance, is routed through MetaDAO’s decision market infrastructure. A bug, exploit, or operational failure in MetaDAO’s contracts could prevent proposals from being created, resolved, or executed, effectively freezing governance until the issue is resolved. Decision market liquidity and manipulation risk. Proposal markets rely on sufficient trading participation to produce accurate price signals. Thin liquidity in PASS or FAIL markets, particularly for smaller or less actively traded projects, could allow a single large participant to influence a TWAP outcome. MetaDAO’s lagging TWAP mechanism mitigates but does not eliminate this risk. AMM liquidity pool risk. A portion of ICO proceeds and tokens are deployed to an AMM liquidity pool at launch. Impermanent loss, pool imbalances, or low liquidity depth could affect the tradability of the token and the value of treasury-held liquidity positions.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical Economic Assumptions:

The protocol's economic sustainability, security, and governance effectiveness rest on several interconnected assumptions. Below we outline each assumption and the consequences of its failure.

Primary Assumption: Demand for On-Chain Privacy

■ The protocol's entire revenue model is predicated on the assumption that a meaningful and growing segment of Solana users value financial privacy sufficiently to pay fees for privacy-preserving services. This includes individuals seeking transaction confidentiality, traders protecting their strategies from surveillance, and institutions requiring operational discretion. If this assumption fails — whether due to shifting user preferences, regulatory pressure that discourages privacy tool usage, or the emergence of native privacy features at the chain level — protocol revenue would be significantly lower than projected, potentially undermining long-term operational sustainability.

DCA and Swap Volume

■ The Private DCA and Private Swap products assume consistent on-chain trading activity and that users executing large or recurring strategies are willing to pay a premium for confidentiality. If on-chain trading volume migrates to alternative venues, or if users determine the privacy premium is not justified relative to the cost, fee revenue from these products would decline.

Consequences of Assumption Failure

■ Revenue Shortfall — Insufficient fee generation would reduce treasury inflows, constraining the DAO's ability to fund ongoing development, security audits, and ecosystem growth.

■ Operational Sustainability — In an extreme scenario where multiple assumptions fail simultaneously, the protocol may lack the treasury resources to sustain ongoing operations, necessitating either emergency governance proposals for restructuring or, ultimately, an orderly wind-down.

Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards:

The DAO exercises full authority over all monetary policy, fee parameters, and reward allocations through the futarchy-based governance mechanism. Any modifications to these parameters require a proposal to pass through MetaDAO's decision market process before execution.

Scope of Governance Authority

Through passed proposals, the DAO can modify:

Fee structures across all protocol services (private transfers, swaps, LST, DCA).

Treasury allocation and disbursement — directing funds toward development, audits, grants, ecosystem incentives, or future distribution mechanisms.

Token minting — new ZKFG tokens can only be created through governance proposals, with no automatic inflation mechanism or scheduled unlocks outside of governance control.

Incentive programs — creation, modification, or discontinuation of any liquidity mining, user acquisition, or ecosystem reward programs.

Revenue allocation strategy — decisions on whether protocol revenue is reinvested, reserved, or distributed.

Built-in Safeguards Against Adverse Outcomes

The futarchy mechanism provides a structural safeguard against proposals that would adversely affect token holders. Unlike traditional one-token-one-vote governance — where apathy, voter manipulation, or whale dominance can lead to value-destructive outcomes — futarchy requires participants to put capital at risk based on their conviction about a proposal's impact on token value.

This means:

Proposals that the market expects to decrease token value are rejected. The decision market mechanism inherently filters out proposals perceived as value-destructive, because traders are economically incentivized to trade against them.

Token holders are the DAO. The same stakeholders who would be affected by monetary policy changes are the ones evaluating and trading on those proposals. There is no separation between governance participants and affected parties.

Skin in the game eliminates uninformed governance. Participants must commit capital to influence outcomes, discouraging frivolous or malicious proposals and ensuring that governance decisions reflect informed economic conviction.

Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks Performance tranche unlock pressure. Team tokens, where applicable, unlock in tranches tied to price milestones (2x, 4x, 8x, 16x, and 32x of ICO valuation). Each milestone, if reached, creates a discrete unlock event that may result in selling pressure as recipients become able to claim and liquidate tranches. Governance can authorize new token issuance. Mint authority over the token sits with the DAO treasury, governed by MetaDAO’s decision market mechanism. A governance proposal that passes could authorize the issuance of additional tokens, which would dilute existing holders. Token holders cannot assume the current supply is a permanent ceiling. Governance participation risk. Decision markets require active, capitalized participation to function as intended. If governance markets are thinly traded, due to low token holder engagement, small float, or poor market depth, proposal outcomes may reflect the preferences of a small number of participants rather than the broader holder base. Apathetic or concentrated governance could lead to outcomes that are adverse to the majority of token holders. Treasury concentration risk. All ICO proceeds flow into a single on-chain treasury governed by decision markets. A successful malicious proposal, a smart contract exploit targeting the treasury, or a sustained period of governance dysfunction could result in partial or total loss of treasury assets with limited recourse. Protocol revenue assumptions. Value accrual to the token depends on the protocol generating meaningful usage and, over time, revenue that governance allocates toward token holders. If the protocol fails to attract sustained usage, the treasury will not grow beyond ICO proceeds, and there is no mechanism guaranteeing any return to token holders other than a governance-authorized liquidation proposal.