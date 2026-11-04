Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

The Syndicate addresses the difficulty of building a lasting blockchain game when player incentives depend heavily on speculation in a tradable in-game currency. Such models can encourage players to prioritise extracting financial rewards over enjoying the game, while exposing progression and rewards to token-price volatility.

The Syndicate separates gameplay progression from tradable-token speculation. Its in-game, non-tradable, currency, RACKET, supports gameplay, while competitive rewards are distributed in USDC. The aim is to build a gaming business supported by players choosing to spend on an experience they enjoy, with strategy, collecting and competition providing reasons to return. The separate $GANG token allows project governance and ownership to sit outside the gameplay economy.

(b) Operational priorities

Trium Labs, Inc., through its core team, is responsible for The Syndicate’s ongoing development and day-to-day operations.

Ongoing development and operations are supported by a monthly budget of US$41,666 from the MetaDAO treasury (~$450k), alongside approximately US$200,000 currently held in the project’s operations account. Any increase to the monthly treasury budget requires a proposal through MetaDAO’s governance process.

At last 30D rate, the game also generates ~$45k per month in revenue.

The project’s current priorities are growing the player base of the existing crypto game, launching on Seeker as an additional distribution channel, and releasing a free-to-play mobile version on iOS and Android. These initiatives are intended to expand the game’s reach and support ongoing player and revenue growth.

(c) High-level project overview

The Syndicate is a mafia-themed idle strategy game developed by Trium Labs, Inc., with blockchain features built on Solana. Players recruit and develop characters known as Capos, build their criminal empire, compete for territory and progress through weekly competitive leagues. The existing game is accessible through a browser, with email or Telegram sign-in.

The game separates its gameplay economy from its project governance token. RACKET is used for in-game progression, competitive rewards are paid in USDC, and GANG serves a separate governance and ownership role through MetaDAO. Planned expansion includes distribution through Seeker and a free-to-play mobile version for iOS and Android.

(d) Primary token functions

GANG’s sole current function is participation in The Syndicate’s governance through MetaDAO’s market-based governance system, known as futarchy. Participants trade in proposal-specific markets that assess the token’s value under approval and rejection scenarios. The resulting market prices determine proposal outcomes under the applicable governance rules.

This process governs decisions such as treasury expenditure and changes to the project’s monthly operating budget. GANG is separate from RACKET, the game’s internal non-tradable currency, and has no current in-game utility.

(e) Control surface reliance

The project expects to maintain its current governance and operational structure. MetaDAO’s market-based governance oversees treasury decisions, including proposals to increase the monthly operating budget, while the team manages day-to-day development and operations. No specific changes to the governance or control model are currently planned.