(a) Problem the project solves

Synthetix addresses the absence of a high-performance, noncustodial perpetual futures exchange on Ethereum Mainnet. Prior to its current architecture, onchain perps trading was fragmented across L2 chains, creating liquidity inefficiencies and a degraded user experience relative to centralized venues. The protocol's current design delivers offchain order matching with onchain batch settlement and permissionless withdrawals, targeting parity with centralized exchange performance while preserving the security guarantees of Ethereum L1.

(Source: Synthetix Mainnet Docs, 2026 Roadmap)

(b) Operational priorities

Current operational priorities, as stated in the March 2026 roadmap, are scaling Synthetix Perps on Ethereum Mainnet into a competitive perpetual futures venue, executing a structured buyback program for SNX and sUSD using 100% of protocol fee revenue, restoring the sUSD peg, and operating protocol-owned liquidity through the Synthetix Liquidity Provider vault. The governance structure established under SR-2 — a single seven-seat Spartan Council — directs all strategic and treasury decisions. The 2025 execution year also included the acquisitions of Kwenta and TLX and the consolidation of product development under a unified Synthetix Exchange.

(Source: 2026 Roadmap, SR-2 Reboot, Q2 2026 Roadmap Update)

(c) High-level project overview

Synthetix operates as a decentralized perpetual futures exchange on Ethereum Mainnet using offchain order matching with onchain batch settlement. User funds are custodied on L1 and onchain withdrawals remain permissionless. Users trade leveraged positions without surrendering custody of their funds. The Synthetix Liquidity Provider vault accepts sUSD deposits to backstop perps trading, with depositors earning a share of spread and liquidation fees. The Treasury Market dynamically mints, burns, and deploys sUSD to maintain the peg and support trading liquidity.

(Source: Synthetix Docs, 2026 Roadmap)

(d) Primary token functions

SNX is the governance and utility token of the protocol. Staking SNX provides governance participation rights in Spartan Council elections. Under the 420 Pool introduced via SIP-420, stakers deposit SNX into a protocol-managed pool that mints sUSD at a 200% collateralization ratio, forgives individual staker debt over a 12-month Debt Jubilee window, and eliminates the manual debt-management obligations of the prior staking model. SNX inflation ended in December 2023 under SIP-2043; stakers now earn rewards in the form of trading fees. The 2026 roadmap commits all protocol fee revenue to buybacks of SNX and sUSD, creating deflationary supply mechanics once the sUSD peg is restored.

(Source: SIP-2043, SNX Token Docs, 2026 Roadmap)

(e) Control surface reliance

Synthetix is governed by a single seven-seat Spartan Council, established via Referendum SR-2 ratified in October 2024. Four of the seven seats are elected by SNX stakers every six months; the remaining three seats (Strategy, Technical, and Ops) are appointed Core Contributor roles. All governance proposals (SIPs, SCCPs, STPs) and treasury transactions require a 4/7 approval threshold. Voting power is proportional to staked SNX. The protocol previously operated under a multi-council structure (Spartan, Treasury, and Ambassador Councils totaling 17 seats) and before that under a protocolDAO with contract-upgrade and pause authority and tokenholder override mechanisms. The original Synthetix Foundation, a not-for-profit Australian entity, was wound down as of June 30, 2020, and its governance responsibilities migrated to onchain DAO structures. A new foundation entity was announced as part of SR-2 but has not been formally established as of the sources reviewed for this filing.

(Source: Governance Docs, SR-2, Foundation Decommissioned, January 2026 Elections)