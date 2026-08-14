(a) Problem the project solves

Blockchains are structurally isolated networks. Each operates with its own code base, security model, and validation method, making it difficult for assets, smart contract calls, and arbitrary data to move between them without relying on centralized intermediaries. Synapse Protocol is a cross-chain communications network designed to enable trustless communication and settlement between chains, removing that dependence.

(Source: Synapse Landing, Interchain Future)

(b) Operational priorities

Synapse Protocol's operational priorities are the continued development and expansion of the Synapse Interchain Network and Synapse Chain, funding research, engineering, and infrastructure work through Foundation-administered grants, and managing treasury, liquidity, and market-structure actions through DAO governance. Since SIP-43 (April 2025), governance and intellectual property have been transferred to the Cortex DAO, and Synapse Labs has shifted its product focus to Hypercall, an onchain options venue on Hyperliquid governed by SYN.

(Source: Grant to Interoperability Inc, SYN Buyback Proposal, Messari — Synapse)

(c) High-level project overview

Synapse Protocol consists of a cross-chain messaging framework and an optimistic-security model for validating cross-chain transactions. Later Synapse Interchain Network materials describe an optimistic proof-of-stake interchain network coordinated through Synapse Chain, where Agents, Notaries, and Guards stake SYN tokens, confirm transactions, and submit fraud proofs. The bridge and messaging contract surface spans more than fifteen EVM and non-EVM chains.

(Source: Synapse Landing, Interchain Future)

(d) Primary token functions

$SYN is the governance token of the Synapse DAO and, since SIP-43, the Cortex DAO. SYN holders with at least 550,000 SYN can submit proposals; proposals pass with at least 50% + 1 of votes cast and a minimum quorum of 2,250,000 SYN. The DAO uses SYN to direct emissions, incentivize bridge and product liquidity, fund grants, and manage treasury actions. SYN is also proposed as a staking bond for network security roles in the Synapse Interchain Network. Under SIP-43, SYN is indefinitely interchangeable with the CX token at a rate of 1 SYN = 5.5 CX, with SYN remaining the primary liquid market pair.

(Source: Synapse DAO Docs, $SYN Token Docs, SYN 2.0 — Major Protocol Upgrade Preparation, Messari — Synapse)

(e) Control surface reliance

The current control surface relies on DAO-directed governance (via Snapshot) over emissions, treasury actions, grants, and Foundation-recognition mechanics. SIP-43 transferred protocol governance and intellectual property from the Synapse Foundation to the Cortex DAO. Synapse Labs, the current operating contractor, retains discretion over product direction within the scope of DAO-approved economic arrangements, including the Hypercall buildout. The DAO retains authority to alter monetary policy, emissions parameters, treasury deployment, and staking design by on-chain vote.

(Source: Recognizing The Synapse Foundation, Grant to Interoperability Inc, SYN Buyback Proposal, Messari — Synapse)