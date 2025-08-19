All criteria for Stride airdrops were clearly disclosed and defined up front in blog posts, before the airdrop started. https://x.com/search?q=airdrop%20(from%3Astride_zone)&src=typed_query The recipient lists for Stride airdrops are publicly viewable through Stride RPCs. This data is also in CSVs on github. The initial v1 Stride airdrop, which represents the majority of airdrops given is here. Additional airdrop allocations are located here and here. CSVs for later airdrops (stTIA, stDYM, stDYDX) are visible in these CSVs, here and here, and aCSVs for the stDYDX airdrop is visible here. Stride's blog posts have always clearly outlined the airdrop criteria before the airdrop went live, and has not changed them during airdrops. The blogs were live before, during, and after the airdrops. Recently, we did a rebrand (with the DEX launch) and removed old blog posts, butthey are still visible here: https://web.archive.org/web/20250120014456/https://www.stride.zone/blog/