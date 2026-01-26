Token TransparencyStreamflow - H1 2026
STREAMInitial · B2 v1.0 · Filed 26 Jan 2026Partial - 1 gap
PDFToken

Project and Team

01

Description of Project

A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.

Streamflow is the leading token distribution platform on Solana. Streamflow's products provide infrastructure for token vesting, airdrop distribution, staking pools, token locks, payouts, escrow, and token dashboards. With Streamflow, projects can distribute tokens easily and efficiently, helping them launch, manage, and grow a sustainable token economy.

02

Disclosure of Revenue Streams

A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).

Foundation - The Streamflow Foundation exists and functions as the ecosystem steward rather than a profit-seeking entity. It does not generate revenue. Its role is to mint the STREAM token, oversee governance-related responsibilities, and support long-term ecosystem development. Foundation operations are funded from treasury allocations and token reserves rather than commercial activity. Since governance is fully on-chain and tokenholder-driven, the Foundation functions as the administrative layer of the DAO, executing and implementing decisions that arise from the governance process. Research is the primary revenue-generating entity in the group. Its revenues come from the commercial use of the Streamflow protocol and related services. These include fees charged for the creation and management of vesting, lock, and payment contracts, airdrop creation and claim fees, staking pool creation and maintenance fees, as well as business-to-business integrations and custom solution fees paid by enterprise customers using Streamflow’s infrastructure. There are other operational entities within the broader Streamflow group (e.g., technical and service companies supporting development and operations), but these are not structured as separate profit-seeking ecosystem/governance entities in the sense of the Foundation, Labs, or a DAO.

03

Equity-Token Relationship

The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.

Entities and Legal Structure -Streamflow Tech (“DevCo”): Operational cost-center entity incorporated in BVI (with additional related entities in BVI and other jurisdictions). Responsible for protocol development and commercial operations. It is funded by protocol revenue. -Streamflow Foundation: A non-profit entity incorporated in Panama, responsible for issuing the STREAM token, managing on-chain governance, and overseeing the STREAM community treasury.

  • Streamflow Research is the owner of platform and only revenue generating entity in the structure -On-chain Governance: STREAM tokenholders can participate in governance through an existing on-chain voting system. Rights of Tokenholders STREAM tokenholders do not have equity, dividends, profit-sharing rights, or ownership in DevCo, the Foundation, or any off-chain entity. Tokenholder rights include:
  1. Staking Tokenholders may stake STREAM and earn staking rewards. Staking rewards are funded by protocol revenue directed to the reward pool. The more STREAM that is staked (as a percentage of circulating supply), the larger the portion of protocol revenue allocated to staking rewards.
  2. Governance Participation STREAM tokenholders can participate in the on-chain governance system. Governance covers some protocol-level decisions, including certain configuration changes, program parameters, and community proposals.
  3. Access to certain protocol features How Value Accrues to the Token STREAM does not receive value from equity, dividends, or off-chain profits. The only value mechanism is: Protocol Revenue → Staking Rewards -A portion of protocol revenue flows to the Foundation treasury (staking pool) -Based on staking participation, a non-linear share of revenue is allocated to the reward pool. -Tokens used for rewards come from buybacks funded by protocol revenue. -This mechanism is on-chain, programmatic, and not related to corporate equity. Equityholders in DevCo (Tech) do not and will not obtain value from equity holding through dividends, share re-purchases and similar. Governance, Treasury Control -Equity holders manage the treasury of Streamflow protocol, but can incorporate tokenholder input through the governance process. -Profits generated by the protocol are usually re-invested in protocol development, but can be paid out as dividends to equity holders -Governance allows tokenholders to influence certain protocol parameters and participate in community decision-making.
04

Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation

If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method, these payments must be disclosed. Foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.

Advisors are paid in tokens from the Foundation (through DevCo) with following specification: Advisor 1: Allocated 4,000,000 STREAM, subject to a 12-month lockup followed by 24 months of linear vesting. Responsibilities include weekly office hours for sales, brand, strategy, and vision, on-demand feedback throughout the advisory period, and ecosystem introductions. Advisor 2: Allocated 2,500,000 STREAM, with a 12-month lockup, an immediate unlock of 625,000 tokens after lockup, and the remainder vesting monthly over 36 months. Provides high-level tokenomics, market-making, exchange listing, and strategic advisory support for Streamflow’s protocol and token launch. Advisor 3: Allocated 2,500,000 STREAM, subject to an 18-month lockup, followed by an unlock of 750,000 tokens, with the balance vesting monthly over 30 months. Responsibilities include weekly office hours for sales, brand, strategy, and vision, on-demand feedback, and ecosystem introductions. Advisor 4: Allocated 10,000,000 STREAM, with a 12-month lockup, followed by 20% unlock at 24 months from launch, 40% at 36 months, and 40% at 48 months. Responsibilities include weekly office hours for sales, brand, strategy, and vision, on-demand feedback, and ecosystem introductions.

05

Known Project Team

The identities of key team members (e.g. founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.

Streamflow CEO and founder is Malisa Stanojevic, who serves as the CEO of the Labs/DevCo entities. The Streamflow Foundation exists and is the ecosystem’s non-profit governance and stewardship entity. Foundation oversight and strategic responsibility are held by Malisa Stanojevic, together with the Foundation’s designated directors.

Token Supply and Allocation

06

Governance & Token Documentation Provided

The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented.

Governance STREAM tokenholders have governance rights over protocol-level decisions, such as adjusting parameters, approving upgrades, and guiding the use of protocol treasuries or incentive programs. Tokenholders do not have authority over off-chain corporate matters (e.g., DevCo operations, hiring, equity decisions). Governance is executed through the Streamflow Foundation’s governance process, where proposals are published publicly (e.g., X/Twitter) and tokenholders vote via on-chain or Foundation-managed governance modules. Execution is controlled by the Foundation-designated governance multisig, which enacts approved proposals. Public reference: https://docs.streamflow.finance/en/collections/10409064-litepaper Example on voting: https://x.com/StreamflowFDN/status/1957858979817594937 Value Accrual Value to STREAM tokenholders comes from on-chain utility only. Stakers may receive additional STREAM tokens funded by protocol revenue buybacks, along with other protocol-level incentives. Public reference: https://docs.streamflow.finance/en/collections/10409064-litepaper

07

Initial Allocation

Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes the total number of tokens issued, recipient category, total supply and cap status, and initial vesting schedule.

STREAM tokenomics details are public and listed in the white paper: https://docs.streamflow.finance/en/articles/9869372-stream-token Initial target allocation:

  • 25% Community 250,000,000 STREAM
  • 25% Ecosystem 250,000,000 STREAM (3 years daily vesting)
  • 10% Launch Liquidity 100,000,000 STREAM
  • 15% Team 150,000,000 STREAM (12 months lockup then 24 months linear vesting)
  • 15% Investors 150,000,000 STREAM (12 months lockup then 24 months linear vesting)
  • 10% Airdrop 100,000,000 STREAM Total and max supply is capped at 1,000,000,000 STREAM.
08

Vesting Insider Tokens

All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules.

A) Post-TGE employee lock as % of circulation (as of November 19,

  1. As of November 19, 2025, the total amount of tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees is 0 tokens, which represents 0% of current circulating supply (0% of total supply). No post-TGE employee token grants exist.

B) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule

There is no post-TGE vesting schedule, as no post-TGE employee token grants have been issued so far. Scope Note: There are no post-TGE employees or grants within the scope of this request.

09

Labelled Unissued Token Wallets

Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens must be publicly labelled and held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
10

Airdrop Process

The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.

100M (10%) $STREAM tokens have been set for aside for a retroactive airdrop in December 2024, reserved for users and contributors. 20% of the total amount was claimable at the TGE, while the remaining 80% has been unlocked dynamically over 3 to 12 months after TGE for users who chose to claim and stake their allocation. Details of the$STREAM airdrop can be found on the Token Announcement documentation: https://docs.streamflow.foundation/en/articles/10242768-token-announcement The $STREAM airdrop eligibility criteria includes the following factors:

  • Retroactive usage of the Streamflow protocol
  • Participation in the Odyssey Points program
  • Community contributions such as content creation, ambassadorship or other form of contributions Full lists of $STREAM airdrop recipients can be found on the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wxwyKhK-BDxGinDZQ9l4NKkIazVCg3l-?usp=sharing Furthermore, more details on the airdrops can be found on the Streamflow app itself:
  1. https://app.streamflow.finance/airdrops/solana/mainnet/BsL9EiaD1FLhvE1z27s2vSLPCFU9yUY8bphscbunnRag
  2. https://app.streamflow.finance/airdrops/solana/mainnet/2nQBWuizQsa3XGX9k6f3wisAzbx1Hf8n4PFwafhyAtsh
11

Locked Staking Reward to Insiders

Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.

Team, Investors, Foundation, and Advisors do not earn any rewards on their locked tokens. Rewards can only be earned once tokens have been unlocked. After unlocking, each group may optionally stake their tokens in ASR and earn staking rewards — but staking is not possible during the lock period, and no emissions/rewards accrue to locked balances.

12

Future Token Issuance

The project commits that any future token issuance outside scheduled vesting will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform.

The Project commits that any future token issuance outside of the existing scheduled vesting, if such issuance were ever technically possible, would be publicly disclosed before or at the time of issuance through official channels such as the official social accounts However, no additional token issuance is possible. The STREAM token has a fixed maximum supply.

13

Future & Related Token Launches

The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise.

(A) Team Involvement in Other Protocols

No key team members are currently advisors to other projects, nor are they assisting with any other token launches.

(B) Policy on New Tokens

There are no plans, mechanisms, or conditions under which new tokens may be created, and no secondary token is planned.

Transactions & Market Structure

14

Insider & Related Person Transactions

The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes the nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved.

Streamflow commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.

15

Prior Token Sales & Fundraising

Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and vesting schedule. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.

Streamflow has completed following token sales: Private sale round which concluded on December 25, 2021: – 116,283,334 tokens sold across two tranches, which is 11.6% of total token supply – Amounts raised: $749k at $20M FDV and $2.365M at $30M FDV – Vesting schedule: 12-month lockup + 24-month linear unlock Private sale round that occurred on July 11, 2024: – 7,500,000 tokens sold, which is 0.75% of total token supply – Amounts raised: $330k raised at a $44M FDV – Vesting schedule: 12-month lockup + 24-month linear unlock Private sale round which concluded on September 2, 2024: – 16,400,000 tokens sold, which is 1.6% of total token supply – Amounts raised: $1.22M raised at a $75M FDV – Vesting schedule: 12-month lockup + 24-month linear unlock Public round via Alpha vault on December 15, 2024:

  • Amounts raised: $500k at FDV of $170m
  • 2,940,000 tokens sold, which is 0.3% of total token supply
  • Vesting schedule: 3 weeks linear vesting
16

Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings

Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including names of all market makers and centralized exchanges involved, token allocation for each as percent of total supply, and duration of each agreement.

Market Makers (MM): The Project has engaged an External Service Provider for liquidity support. The token allocation for this Market Maker is 0% of the total supply (no tokens have been provided as payment or loaned). The agreement duration is a standard perpetual agreement, cancelable by either party with a 30-day written notice. The Project has not granted token incentives, token loans, or discounted token allocations to any market maker. Centralized Exchanges (CEX): STREAM is listed on the following centralized exchanges: MEXC, KuCoin, Bybit, Gate.io, and Bifinance. For each of these exchanges, the token allocation provided for listing, liquidity, or market-making purposes is 0% of the total supply. The agreement duration is a standard perpetual agreement, cancelable by either party with a 30-day written notice. An exception is that a small, separate allocation of tokens was used strictly for one-time marketing activities during the Initial Coin Offering (ICO), and not for liquidity or market-making purposes.

Financial Disclosure

17

Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow

The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.

The project commits to delivering important updates to tokenholders on a quarterly basis via official channels (e.g., X). In addition to general updates, the project will publish Token Holder Relations Reports each quarter, which will include: -Key performance indicators (KPIs) relevant to the protocol and ecosystem -Detailed token supply changes, including circulating supply updates, emissions, buybacks, and treasury movements -Protocol revenue figures These reports will be made publicly available through the project’s official communication channels to ensure transparency and consistent information access for all tokenholders.

18

Public Token Holder Relations Reports

The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.

Foundation has no revenue and its operating expenses (which are less than $5k annually) are covered by our operational entities. Foundation's only asset is STREAM and it does not have liabilities. A protocol revenue dashboard is available on https://streamflow.foundation under the “Revenue Activity” section. The dashboard is updated daily and provides detailed visibility into both revenue metrics and $STREAM buyback activity. Furthermore, the revenue data displayed on the dashboard is publicly verifiable on-chain and can be independently reviewed via the following link: https://solscan.io/account/5SEpbdjFK5FxwTvfsGMXVQTD2v4M2c5tyRTxhdsPkgDw?exclude_ amount_zero=true&remove_spam=true&token_address=So11111111111111111111111111111 111111111111%2CSo11111111111111111111111111111111111111112%2CEPjFWdd5Aufq SSqeM2qN1xzybapC8G4wEGGkZwyTDt1v#transfers

This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Streamflow is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.

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