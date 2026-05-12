(a) Problem the project solves

Existing fantasy sports platforms fail to combine real monetary stakes with persistent, skill-based competition. Season-long games like Fantasy Premier League offer engagement but no real financial rewards for skill. Daily fantasy platforms like DraftKings offer money but no long-term portfolio building. Prediction markets like Polymarket lack sports fandom and community. Sport.Fun solves this by creating the first onchain competitive sports market game where users buy, sell, and hold fractional shares of real-world athletes, with share values driven by market demand and real sporting performance. Users with genuine sports knowledge and analytical skill are rewarded over time through a dynamic, player-owned marketplace.

(b) Operational priorities

Sport.Fun generates recurring revenue through transaction fees on marketplace activity (base 3% fee on buy/sell transactions). Revenue is allocated across functions: supporting player market liquidity, returning value to players via FUN staking, and operational expenses including development, marketing, and platform growth. The platform achieved profitability prior to the $FUN token generation event and expects to sustain ongoing development through transaction fee revenue as the user base and trading volume grow across multiple sports verticals (football/soccer, NFL, with NBA and additional sports planned). The team raised via two private rounds, led by 6MV; as well as conducting a successful ICO. The team has enough runway to develop the project through the end of 2030.

(c) High-level project overview

Sport.Fun is a competitive fantasy sports market game built on the Base blockchain (Ethereum L2). Each real-world athlete is tokenized into tradable shares with a maximum supply of 25 million per athlete. Users deposit USDC, which they use to buy and sell athlete shares on the platform’s proprietary AMM. Athlete share prices move based on user trading activity and market demand. Users compete in recurring tournaments where their squad’s real-world match performance determines Tournament Point (TP) rewards, which are used to acquire randomized player packs. The platform operates across multiple sports with shared accounts and shared token economy. All game logic — asset ownership, trading, and reward allocation — is managed by smart contracts on Base.

(d) Primary token functions

Current utility of $FUN: (i) Trading fee rebates — users who hold $FUN in their in-game wallet receive tiered discounts on platform trading fees. Planned utility: (ii) Scouting & Player Discovery — $FUN staking will be required to participate in the Scouting system, where users propose and back new athletes to be added to the platform; (iii) Governance — $FUN holders will progressively gain voting rights over ecosystem decisions, including player additions, feature prioritization, and rule parameters; (iv) Premium features & access — advanced analytics, enhanced data tools, and premium gameplay features gated by $FUN holdings or spend. Value accrual is additionally driven by programmatic buybacks: 40% of platform revenue is allocated to open-market $FUN buybacks, 40% to athlete-market liquidity, and 20% to growth and product development.

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance is centralized at launch, with the core team retaining decision-making authority to ensure coherent execution during early growth. The governance roadmap envisions a progressive transition toward token-based participation as the ecosystem matures. Planned milestones include a Scouting system giving $FUN holders direct influence over platform expansion (athlete curation), and potential community input on fee parameters and new sport launches. The pace and scope of decentralization will gradually increase over time.