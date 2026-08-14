(a) Problem the project solves

Sonic is an EVM compatible layer-1 blockchain that gives applications and users high throughput, sub-second finality, and low transaction costs while retaining access to Ethereum liquidity through Sonic Gateway, its native bridge to Ethereum. Sonic is the successor network to Fantom Opera and its native token S replaced FTM through a 1 to 1 migration.

(Source: Sonic Overview, Sonic and Beyond, Migration Overview)

(b) Operational priorities

Sonic Labs drives growth among apps, partnerships, and users. The Innovator Fund offers up to 200,000,000 S from the Sonic Foundation treasury to onboard applications and support new ventures. The Fee Monetization program pays developers 90% of the network fees their applications generate. An ongoing growth funding program issues 47,625,000 S annually for six years beginning six months after mainnet launch, and unused tokens from each yearly tranche are burned.

(Source: Sonic and Beyond, Innovator Fund, Sonic Overview, S Token)

(c) High-level project overview

Sonic operates as a proof-of-stake layer-1 chain in which validators produce blocks and stakers delegate S to secure the network. Sonic Gateway transfers approved ERC-20 tokens between Ethereum and the Sonic mainnet using onchain contracts and an off-chain relay network that updates bridge state through Merkle roots. Applications register for Fee Monetization to earn the fees they generate, and ecosystem incentives are distributed through the airdrop and Innovator Fund programs.

(Source: Sonic Overview, Sonic Gateway Audit, S Token)

(d) Primary token functions

S is the native token of Sonic. Its functions are paying transaction fees, staking, running validators, and participating in governance.

(Source: S Token, Sonic Overview)

(e) Control surface reliance

The Sonic Foundation is responsible for governance and treasury management functions. Protocol-level changes are decided through onchain governance votes weighted by staked tokens. Governance votes approved FTM to S compatibility, airdrop issuance with a burn mechanic, and validator and reward parameter changes including a Foundation authority to unlock migrating validators and stakers. Application-level reward decisions under the Gas Monetization program require at least 55% approval and 10% quorum through an onchain vote. In June 2026 Sonic Labs replaced its board-led operating structure with a new executive team, committed to public decision-making, and established a dedicated risk and compliance committee.

(Source: Sonic and Beyond, Governance Vote 1, Governance Vote 2, Governance Vote 4, Leadership Update from Sonic Labs)