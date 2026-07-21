Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Solomon targets a structural gap in onchain dollars: stablecoins are liquid and composable, but the economics around them are usually separated from the dollar itself. Today, users often need to stake, wrap, lock, move into a vault, or hold a separate yield-bearing unit in order to earn or receive rewards. That fragments liquidity, breaks spendability, adds integration friction, and creates a worse user experience for wallets, protocols, treasuries, and payment applications.

Solomon’s goal is to make the dollar more programmable without making it less usable. USDv is designed to remain liquid, transferable, and spendable while allowing rewards and other economic flows to be routed according to transparent, configurable policies.

(b) Operational priorities

Solomon’s operational priorities are:

Maintain USDv stability, liquidity, and usability by expanding compliant issuance and redemption access, deepening onchain liquidity, monitoring peg conditions, and improving market structure.

Build Solomon’s programmatic monetary policy infrastructure, which allows rewards, yield, fees, incentives, partner attribution, and other economic flows to be routed around tokenized dollars and other eligible assets according to configurable policy logic.

Keep principal assets fully usable and composable while enabling economic flows to route to token holders, wallets, treasuries, LP positions, agents, partners, or other designated recipients without requiring wrappers, rebases, lockups, or separate staking units.

Support policy controls including permissioning, eligibility rules, designated reward recipients, routing logic, settlement cadence, attribution, reporting, and compliance-aware distribution requirements.

Operate USDv with a reserve and collateral framework focused on high-quality, transparent, and risk-managed assets, including short-duration Treasury exposure and other approved collateral or reserve assets where appropriate. Operational controls include custody segregation, transfer procedures, reconciliations, counterparty review, monitoring, and incident response.

Invest heavily in compliance, reporting, security, auditability, and control tooling, including permissioning, monitoring, governance controls, administrative procedures, and emergency response.

Use governance to allocate DAO treasury resources toward durable protocol capabilities, liquidity, integrations, compliance, and distribution rather than short-term emissions loops.

(c) High-level project overview

Solomon has two core primitives:

USDv: a stablecoin designed to remain stable, liquid, transferable, and fully spendable.

Programmatic monetary policy infrastructure: a policy and accounting layer that allows rewards, yield, fees, incentives, partner attribution, and other economic flows to be routed according to configurable rules while keeping the principal asset usable and composable.

The core idea is that the dollar should not need to stop being a dollar in order for the economics around it to become programmable. Instead of requiring users to stake, wrap, lock, or move into a separate yield product, Solomon enables economic flows to be attached to balances, wallets, treasuries, LP legs, agents, partners, or other designated recipients where enabled by policy.

USDv is designed to support integrations across wallets, protocols, neobanks, payment companies, and other onchain applications. Solomon’s infrastructure allows programs to define who is eligible, where rewards or economics should route, how settlement should occur, and what reporting or compliance requirements apply.

(d) Primary token functions

SOLO is Solomon’s governance token and ownership coin. There is no separate equity instrument for DAO ownership; SOLO is the primary ownership and governance surface.

SOLO holders participate in governance through MetaDAO-style futarchy markets. Governance may control treasury capital allocation, liquidity and incentive programs, DAO-approved service-provider relationships, token metadata actions, treasury strategy, integrations, grants, and other protocol-level decisions.

Value accrual to SOLO is expected to come through governance control over treasury resources, protocol strategy, and cashflow or economic rights controlled by the DAO. Treasury proceeds may be retained, reinvested, used for protocol growth, allocated to liquidity, used for incentives, or otherwise deployed as authorized by governance. Any distributions, buyback-like actions, or other tokenholder-directed economic programs would require appropriate governance approval.

(e) Control surface reliance

Governance is executed through MetaDAO-style futarchy markets using PASS/FAIL proposal markets. The DAO governance process controls major DAO-level decisions, including treasury allocation, incentives, service-provider engagement, protocol strategy, and other governance-approved actions.

Administrative control surfaces, including deployments, emergency actions, upgrade authority, pause authority, governance-executor authority, treasury execution, and program-level authority where applicable, rely on governance-approved operational structures such as multisigs, executors, committees, administrators, and explicit policy controls.

No individual contributor, Foundation actor, or DevCo has unilateral control over DAO governance, treasury assets, or protocol administration absent explicit authorization through DAO governance, contract, or an approved operational authority. The governance and control model may evolve through future governance decisions