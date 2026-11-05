Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
AI coding agents have made code nearly free to produce and bugs nearly free to find, so submission volume is now unbounded while maintainer attention is fixed and mostly unpaid. Funders who want to support open source can easily reward activity, but activity is now cheap to fake, and good contributors (human or agent) are hard to tell apart from volume. The scarce thing is a human deciding what to accept. Slop Cash is a funding rail that pays contributors from project-funded monthly pools for work a maintainer merged, not work that was submitted, using GitHub as the source of truth.
(b) Operational priorities
Ongoing development and operations are the responsibility of the two founders, Drew Pierson (Operator and sole officer of Slop Cash, S.P.) and Shaw Walters, who work as independent contractors to the S.P. There are no other employees and no Labs or DevCo entity. Development and operations are funded from the Slop Cash, S.P. treasury, which receives the proceeds of the $SLOP auction. A capped monthly operating disbursement of US$35,000, enforced by the treasury contract, covers staff (the two founders), infrastructure, go-to-market and legal and admin costs. Any spending above the cap, and any change to the cap, requires approval through a decision market traded by $SLOP holders.
Slop is pre-revenue. It earns fees only once a project switches payments on, and no project has. The published schedule (slop.cash): 2% of each payout, deducted from the approved award (an approved 100 USDC pays 98 to the contributor and 2 to Slop); 2% of any unused funds a project withdraws from its vault; and 25% of each private security award, with 75% to the researcher. Changes to the schedule are governed by $SLOP decision markets.
Near-term priorities: onboarding funded projects, the first private security bounty program, switching payouts on network by network, and keeping settlement fail-closed.
(c) High-level project overview
- A project publishes a public manifest declaring a monthly pool cap and a contributor skill for AI coding agents.
- 2. Contributors point any agent at the repository. There is no task assignment, claiming or reservation.
- 3. A run can emit a device-signed receipt recording the provider, exact model, client and token counts.
- 4. Public, deterministic scoring counts merged pull requests and reviews that changed the outcome of a pull request before it merged. Nothing else scores.
- 5. When a month ends, the project owner has 72 hours to adjust or finalize the allocation privately, within the project's monthly cap; after the cutoff the allocation is frozen. There is no public review period.
- 6. Payouts are in stablecoins (USDC, or USDG on Robinhood Chain) or, if a project chooses, its own existing token. A project that has funded its vault and enabled payments pays the frozen allocation automatically from the vault contract; the payment transaction is submitted by the project or by any third party, never by Slop. Payouts count as paid only once a verifier confirms finalized onchain transfers match the allocation exactly.
- 7. A project can also run a private security bounty on the same rail: a fixed amount per critical finding, reported through GitHub's private advisory route and confirmed by a human before anything pays.
Slop holds no project or sponsor funds today: no project has funded a vault or switched payments on. The vault contracts that let a project pre-fund awards are deployed on Base, Ethereum, Solana and Robinhood Chain (24 October 2026) and are switched on per network by explicit decision; none is active as of filing. Slop operates two narrow keys around them: an identity attester that co-signs contributor-signed wallet bindings and each funded project's monthly allocation within the owner's cap, and a fee wallet that receives and converts Slop's fees. Slop operates no payment relayer. The contracts have had AI-assisted internal security reviews; the project owner waived an independent audit on 24 October 2026. The product is tokenless: pools, awards and payouts stay in stablecoins or a project's own token, never in $SLOP, and no one needs $SLOP to fund, contribute, review, report or get paid. Live record: https://record.slop.cash. Code (MIT): https://github.com/SlopDotCash.
(d) Primary token functions
$SLOP is the governance token of Slop Cash, S.P. Holders direct the S.P. treasury through Umia decision markets: treasury management and any spending beyond the monthly disbursement; ecosystem and contributor programs (the 14% allocation is released only through approved programs); changes to Slop's own fee schedule; and major protocol decisions, including dissolution of the entity.
$SLOP does not govern funds a project commits to its own contributors, individual payout lines, whether a pull request merges, the score of any contribution, or a maintainer's decision to approve, hold or exclude work. $SLOP is not equity, carries no ownership interest in the S.P. (which has no shares), and carries no right to dividends, revenue or profit distributions. It is not required to use the product. Total supply at TGE is 100,000,000, with no scheduled inflation, no staking emissions and no per-pull-request emission. New tokens can be minted, or tokens burned, only if a decision market resolves in favour; neither the Operator nor the team can mint.
(e) Control surface reliance
Operational control sits with the S.P. Operator (Drew Pierson) for the capped monthly disbursement and day-to-day operations. Upgrades to the $SLOP token, treasury and decision-market contracts require a 3-of-6 multisig with a 2-day timelock. Slop's own vault contracts are separate: the project team holds the upgrade keys for the EVM factories and vaults and for the Solana program, with no timelock, plus the identity attester and fee wallet keys described in 12b. Umia S.P.'s temporary powers to relay proposals and pause individual decision markets have no published end date or condition as of filing; they end only when Umia S.P. gives them up, which is its own unilateral action. Treasury decisions beyond the disbursement cap pass through decision markets traded by $SLOP holders. The founders may later form a separate services company ("Labs") to carry out development work for the S.P. under a written, arm's-length agreement. Labs would not own Slop intellectual property, and engaging it would follow the S.P.'s conflict rules. No such entity exists as of filing.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No Labs or DevCo entity exists
Not applicable
Development is carried out by the founders as independent contractors to Slop Cash, S.P.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Drew Pierson
Co-founder, CEO and Operator (sole officer of Slop Cash, S.P.)
About a decade taking technical platforms to market in crypto and AI infrastructure, including Arweave, Avalanche, Orderly Network and Voyager Digital.
Shaw Walters
Co-founder and CTO
Built elizaOS, one of the most widely used open-source AI agent frameworks, and built the core of Slop Cash.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No DAO entity exists
Not applicable
There are no DAO officers. Onchain governance is exercised by $SLOP holders through Umia decision markets (see Section 3).
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
No DAO entity exists. No DAO owns or controls intellectual property. Slop's code, domains, brand and social accounts are held by Slop Cash, S.P. (see Section 4b).
(b) Contract/admin powers
No DAO entity exists. Tokenholder governance operates through Umia decision markets over the treasury of Slop Cash, S.P., as follows.
Decision markets traded by $SLOP holders approve or reject treasury actions above the monthly disbursement cap, changes to the cap, ecosystem program releases, fee schedule changes and dissolution. Method and threshold: each proposal has a decision market with one decision token per possible outcome; the outcome whose decision token has the highest time-weighted average price over the proposal period is approved (a "SegCo Futarchic Enterprise Approval" under the Umia Launcher SPC Articles). There is no separate vote, quorum or supermajority; the market price decides.
Matters that also require the Operator's written approval in addition to a decision-market approval: winding up the S.P.; selling or exclusively licensing key IP or substantially all assets; any agreement sharing substantially all revenue or profits; appointing or removing the Operator; and amendments to the S.P. operating agreement that affect tokenholder rights. The Umia Launcher SPC board may not intervene in the S.P.'s day-to-day affairs except through an Emergency Supervisor appointed by decision market after fraud or a serious uncured breach (limited to that matter and to 12 months), or on a published independent legal opinion.
Onchain authorities, with the method of authority for each:
- Minting, burning, token pauses and non-routine treasury actions: require a decision market resolved in favour (highest time-weighted average price, as above). No individual or multisig can mint, burn, pause the token or make a non-routine treasury transfer on its own.
- Contract upgrades: 3 of 6 multisig signatures plus a 2-day timelock.
- Umia S.P. (the launch platform's own segregated portfolio): limited, temporary administrative powers to approve and relay proposals into decision markets and to pause an individual decision market. Method: a unilateral administrative action by Umia S.P.'s operator, with no tokenholder vote or threshold. Limits: these powers cannot mint, burn or pause $SLOP, cannot move treasury funds, and do not reach the S.P.'s operating agreement. Umia has described them as temporary but has not published a fixed expiry date or the conditions for their removal; Slop will disclose the expiry once Umia publishes it.
- Routine operating disbursement: the capped monthly disbursement (US$35,000) is released by the treasury contract to the Operator without a market.
- Uniswap v4 pool position: owned by the treasury, moves only through a decision market resolved in favour.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
No locking or staking mechanism exists, so no additional rights attach to locked or staked $SLOP.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
No $SLOP is in circulation or transferable as of filing, so no tokenholder rights are currently operative. The only tokens allocated before TGE are the founders' time-vested and milestone grants, which are delivered into vesting contracts and cannot be transferred before they vest (Section 6). From TGE, holders' only governance rights are the decision-market rights described in 1d and 3b. There are no presently operative or planned arrangements giving tokenholders fee-routing, revenue share, rewards, staking yield, buybacks or distributions of any kind.
(e) Control surface reliance
Same as 1e. Operational control sits with the S.P. Operator (Drew Pierson), limited to the capped monthly disbursement and day-to-day operations. Treasury decisions beyond that cap pass through decision markets traded by $SLOP holders. The founders may later form a separate services company ("Labs") to carry out development work for the S.P. under a written, arm's-length agreement. Labs would not own Slop intellectual property, and engaging it would follow the S.P.'s conflict rules. No such entity exists as of filing.
(f) Dissolution authority
No DAO entity exists. Slop Cash, S.P. can be terminated only if a termination proposal passes a decision market, together with the Operator's approval (or the written approval of an Emergency Supervisor), and with at least 90 days' advance public notice. It may also end, with the same 90 days' notice, if Umia Launcher SPC itself is wound up. On termination the Umia Launcher SPC board winds the S.P. down and applies its assets first to S.P. creditors, then to outstanding service-provider fees, and then as decided by decision market.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Slop Cash, S.P., a segregated portfolio of Umia Launcher SPC, a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company (registered office: TTA Corporate Services, George Town, Grand Cayman). The S.P. was created on 2 October 2026 by board consent of Umia Launcher SPC, with Drew Pierson appointed Operator and sole officer, and is recorded onchain through MetaLeX (Ethereum transaction 0x0d67353030695e9d410ab9740d17dfa1c6685e2d165b56ee5dfd8cc28a1f3625; public record at cybercorps.metalex.tech). $SLOP is designated its governance token. The S.P. is not a separate legal person; it is a ring-fenced portfolio whose creditors have recourse only to its own assets. It has no shares or other equity securities.
(b) IP ownership & control
The S.P. holds the Slop Cash assets under an executed Asset Purchase Agreement with both founders (October 2026) and the founder pack invention assignment: the SlopDotCash GitHub organization and code repositories (https://github.com/SlopDotCash, MIT licensed, copyright "Slop Cash and contributors"), the escrow contracts, the slop.cash and slop.tech domains, the Slop Cash name and mark, the project's social accounts (@SlopCash on X, the Slop Cash Telegram community) and hosted data. Outside contributions to the code were made under the repository's MIT license. Selling or exclusively licensing key IP requires both Operator approval and tokenholder decision-market approval. No contributor or sponsor funds transfer to the S.P.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Slop Cash, S.P. is the Primary Foundation and acts through its Operator (Drew Pierson). Its current powers, with the method and threshold for each:
- DAO governance: none. No DAO exists. The S.P. does not vote in or trade its own decision markets and cannot create, approve or veto a decision-market outcome; a proposal is approved when its decision token has the highest time-weighted average price over the proposal period.
- Treasury actions: the Operator alone may draw the capped monthly operating disbursement (US$35,000), enforced by the treasury contract, with no vote. Every other treasury action (spending above the cap, changing the cap, releasing ecosystem or contributor program tokens, moving the Uniswap v4 liquidity position) requires a decision market resolved in favour (highest time-weighted average price), and the major matters listed in 3b additionally require the Operator's written approval.
- Protocol-controlled resources (revenue): fees under the published schedule are paid to the S.P.'s fee wallet; using them beyond the monthly disbursement requires decision-market approval. No fee has been received to date.
- Token administration: none. The S.P. and its Operator cannot mint, burn or pause $SLOP; each requires a resolved decision market.
- Reward parameters: none. Project pools, awards and payouts are funded and approved by each project under Slop's published scoring protocol; the S.P. sets no emission, staking or reward parameter for $SLOP.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Not applicable. No DevCo exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Slop Cash, S.P. holds no pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority over the $SLOP token, treasury or decision-market contracts, holds no key on the 3-of-6 upgrade multisig as of filing, and holds no admin authority over Umia's auction, vesting (MetaLeX MetaVest) or liquidity contracts. The only authorities the S.P. holds over the token and treasury are the Operator's capped monthly draw (released by the treasury contract, no vote) and the Operator's written co-approval on the major matters listed in 3b.
Outside the token and treasury, the S.P. controls Slop's own escrow contracts, which run on testnet only (owner, identity attester and fee-wallet keys); no mainnet deployment happens before an independent audit (12b). Slop's off-chain software (scoring, verifiers, release pipeline) holds no funds.
Admin powers that exist over the token and treasury, with method and threshold: (1) contract upgrades: 3 of 6 multisig signatures plus a 2-day timelock; (2) minting, burning, token pauses and non-routine treasury actions: a decision market resolved in favour, highest time-weighted average price over the proposal period, no separate vote or quorum; (3) Umia S.P.'s temporary powers to approve and relay proposals and to pause an individual decision market: a unilateral administrative action by Umia S.P.'s operator, no vote or threshold, no published expiry date (see 3b); (4) Uniswap v4 pool position: decision-market approval as in (2).
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
- Capped monthly operating disbursement from the treasury (US$35,000), covering staff, infrastructure, go-to-market and legal and admin costs. The founders are paid from it as independent contractors under services agreements.
- Team allocation (Section 6): 10,000,000 time-vested tokens under executed Token Grant Agreements dated 5 October 2026, vesting from TGE with a 12-month cliff, a 25% catch-up at the cliff and continuous vesting to month 48; plus 10,000,000 milestone tokens that unlock only at sustained price milestones.
- Fees under the published schedule (1b) are received by the S.P. once a project switches payments on; none has, so no fee has been received.
- Contributors allocation (2%) and ecosystem programs (14%) are described in Sections 6 and 7.
- No dividends, profit distributions, buybacks or fee-sharing to equityholders (there are none), personnel or tokenholders.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
No DevCo exists as of filing. Development is carried out by the two founders as independent contractors to Slop Cash, S.P. (Section 4).
(b) IP ownership & control
No DevCo exists. No DevCo owns or controls any Slop intellectual property; the code, domains, brand and social accounts are held by Slop Cash, S.P. (Section 4b).
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds any power over governance, the treasury, protocol-controlled resources, token administration or reward parameters.
(d) Powers over Foundation
No DevCo exists, so none can influence the Foundation's decision-making.
(e) Contract/admin powers
No DevCo exists, so no DevCo holds any pause, upgrade or governance-executor authority. The authorities that do exist are listed in 3b.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No DevCo exists, so no mechanism directs treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards or token distributions to a DevCo or its equityholders. The founders are paid as independent contractors from the S.P.'s capped monthly disbursement (Section 4f).
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
SLOP
11/10/2026
Token Sale (Auction)
Public / Sale
0.45
45000000
1
45000000
0
0
0
0
No
Umia Tailored Auction on Robinhood Chain, bids in USDG, 5 to 10 November 2026 (early-bid window 5 to 7 November, public round to the close at 17:00 UTC on 10 November; TGE is the close). Fully liquid at TGE with no cliff, vesting or lockup. Includes the zkTLS early round (20% of the auction, 9,000,000) and the whitelisted-fund tranche (up to 15%, 6,750,000), all at the same clearing price. Circulating Treatment is No because, under the worksheet directions, No means unlocked tokens enter the circulating supply estimate automatically; these tokens are freely transferable from TGE. Source: https://app.umia.finance/p/slop-cash
SLOP
11/10/2026
Team (Time-Vested)
Insiders
0.1
10000000
0
0
12
0.25
36
1
No
Founding team (Drew Pierson, Shaw Walters) under two executed Token Grant Agreements dated 5 October 2026. Vesting runs from TGE: nothing unlocks for 12 months; at the 12-month cliff 25% (2,500,000) unlocks as a catch-up; the remaining 75% then vests continuously, block by block, through month 48. The template cannot express continuous vesting, so the post-cliff schedule is entered as 36 monthly unlocks. Administered through MetaLeX MetaVest. Source: executed grants; https://app.umia.finance/p/slop-cash
SLOP
11/10/2026
Team Performance Reserve
Insiders
0.1
10000000
0
0
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Unlocks only on price performance, not time: five tranches of 2,000,000 at 2x, 5x, 10x, 20x and 50x of the auction clearing price, each measured on a sustained 30-day TWAP. No fallback; a tranche whose threshold is never met never unlocks. Not representable as a time schedule, so entered with no TGE, cliff or linear unlock. Source: https://app.umia.finance/p/slop-cash
SLOP
11/10/2026
Ecosystem and Contributor Programs
Ecosystem
0.14
14000000
0
0
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Treasury-held and locked at TGE. Released only through decision-market-approved programs (project onboarding, open-source and security grants, community and partner programs). Includes the 3,000,000 formerly shown as a strategic partner reserve, folded in on 23 October 2026 because no partner agreement exists. No program approved as of filing. Source: https://app.umia.finance/p/slop-cash
SLOP
11/10/2026
Contributors
Community
0.02
2000000
1
2000000
0
0
0
0
Conditional
One-time distribution to past contributors to Slop-listed repositories, unlocked at TGE and delivered through a claim window; enters circulation only as recipients claim; unclaimed tokens return to the treasury. See the Airdrop Process disclosure. Source: https://app.umia.finance/p/slop-cash
SLOP
11/10/2026
Protocol-Owned Liquidity
Liquidity
0.09
9000000
1
9000000
0
0
0
0
No
Paired with about 20% of auction proceeds to seed the treasury-owned SLOP/USDG Uniswap v4 pool on Robinhood Chain at auction close. The position moves only through decision markets and can never be withdrawn to a team wallet. The 9,000,000 is counted as liquid at TGE (it sits in the public pool from the close) and matches the 56,000,000 liquid figure on the Umia page. Circulating Treatment is No because, under the worksheet directions, No means unlocked tokens enter the circulating supply estimate automatically; these tokens are freely transferable from TGE. Source: https://app.umia.finance/p/slop-cash
SLOP
11/10/2026
Treasury
Treasury
0.08
8000000
0
0
0
0
0
0
Conditional
Held in the Umia noncustodial onchain treasury. Locked; moves only through decision markets. Source: https://app.umia.finance/p/slop-cash
SLOP
11/10/2026
Umia Launch Provider
Other
0.02
2000000
0
0
12
0.25
36
1
No
Allocated to Umia S.P. as the launch provider. Vesting runs from TGE: nothing unlocks for 12 months; at the 12-month cliff 25% (500,000) unlocks as a catch-up; the remaining 75% then vests continuously through month 48. The template cannot express continuous vesting, so the post-cliff schedule is entered as 36 monthly unlocks. Corrected 5 November 2026 (previously filed as a 36-month schedule). Source: Umia, 2026-11-05; https://app.umia.finance/p/slop-cash
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
Planned, not yet executed. 2,000,000 $SLOP (2% of supply), shown as the "Contributors" allocation, will be distributed once, at TGE, to people who contributed accepted work to Slop-listed open-source repositories before a fixed snapshot on 30 September 2026.
Target segments: contributors with merged pull requests and reviewers with accepted reviews on Slop-listed repositories, as recorded in Slop's public contribution ledger. About 200 recipients.
Allocation method: pro rata to accepted work recorded in the ledger at the snapshot, with a cap of 10% of the allocation per account. Founding team accounts are excluded, and accounts identified as farming review volume are removed.
Delivery: unlocked at TGE and delivered through a claim window on Robinhood Chain. Tokens not claimed by the end of the window return to the treasury.
Commitment: Slop will publish the recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the TGE distribution is complete.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
None. Slop Cash has no market-making agreements or deals with any market maker.
0% of supply. No native tokens have been loaned or allocated to any market maker.
Not applicable.
Not applicable. Initial liquidity is protocol-owned: 9,000,000 $SLOP paired with about 20% of auction proceeds in a treasury-owned Uniswap v4 pool (Section 9), with no third-party market maker involved.
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Uniswap v4, SLOP/USDG pool on Robinhood Chain (DEX). No centralized exchange listing agreements exist.
9,000,000 $SLOP (9% of supply), paired with about 20% of auction proceeds (bids are in USDG).
Seeded at auction close; position owned by the treasury with no fixed term, movable only by decision-market approval, never withdrawable to a team wallet.
None. No listing fees have been paid in native tokens to any exchange or pool.
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
None. No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted market-maker sales have occurred. Slop Cash has no SAFTs, SAFEs, token warrants, side letters or pre-existing backers; the first sale of $SLOP is the public Umia auction.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Not applicable.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-10-25. $SLOP has not been issued to the public yet, so no date, chain or component is affected.
(b) Exploit vector summary
Not applicable. No exploit or incident has affected the token, its supply, tokenholder balances, the token contract, minting or burn controls, or custody of token supply as of 2026-10-25.
(c) Quantified impact
No loss of funds. No tokens or assets have been affected as of 2026-10-25.
(d) Remediation/response taken
Not applicable. No prior incidents affecting the native token have occurred as of 2026-10-25, so no remediation has been required.
(e) Current status
Not applicable. There is no open, resolved or disputed incident as of 2026-10-25.
(f) References
None. No post-mortem or advisory exists because no incident has occurred. Slop's public security disclosures, if any arise, will be published at https://github.com/SlopDotCash.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Regulatory change and TGE/listings. Laws on digital assets, token sales and decision-market governance are unsettled and differ by jurisdiction. New or conflicting rules, or regulatory action against launch platforms, auctions, prediction or decision markets, or Robinhood Chain, could delay or stop the TGE, restrict delivery of tokens to purchasers, or prevent $SLOP from being listed or kept on trading venues in some jurisdictions. $SLOP could be characterised as a security or other regulated instrument in some jurisdictions, which could require changes to the sale, distribution or governance.
Entity-level impact. Slop Cash, S.P. is a segregated portfolio of a Cayman Islands segregated portfolio company, a structure that has not been tested in disputes involving decision-market governance. Regulatory or legal change could require the S.P., the founders as service providers, Umia or MetaLeX to obtain licences, restructure or limit operations. Today Slop holds no contributor or sponsor funds and no project has payments enabled. Slop's vault mode, deployed but not yet active, relies on a Slop-operated identity attester that co-signs wallet bindings and monthly allocations, and on a Slop fee wallet that receives deducted fees and converts them to USDC; a regulator could treat parts of that workflow as money transmission, custody or escrow activity and require licensing or changes to the product before or after it is enabled.
Tokenholder tax treatment. The tax treatment of acquiring, holding, trading, participating in decision markets with, or receiving $SLOP (including through the Contributors distribution, which may be treated as income at fair market value when received) is uncertain and varies by jurisdiction. Tokenholders are solely responsible for their own tax obligations.
Jurisdictional and user access restrictions. The auction terms bar sanctioned persons and persons in sanctioned jurisdictions, and anyone whose participation would be illegal or would require a regulatory approval that is not available. The auction app blocks US-sanctioned countries and OFAC-flagged wallets. The terms do not contain a blanket ban on US persons, so US participants may take part and bear the risk that US regulators treat the sale or the token differently from the issuer's view; future regulatory action could require restrictions to be added after launch. Participants are responsible for confirming that participation is lawful where they are. Restrictions could exclude some contributors from the auction or the Contributors claim, reduce liquidity, and expose participants who break them to legal risk.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Upgrade and admin keys. Contract upgrades are controlled by a 3-of-6 multisig with a 2-day timelock, and Umia S.P. holds temporary admin powers over proposal relaying and pausing individual decision markets. A compromised or colluding multisig could upgrade contracts in ways that change token or treasury behaviour after the timelock, and misuse of the temporary powers could delay or block governance. Slop's vault contracts rely on keys the project team operates: an identity attester that co-signs contributor-signed wallet bindings and each project's monthly allocation, a fee wallet key that claims and converts fees, and owner-held upgrade keys for the EVM factories and vaults and for the Solana program that can replace contract logic immediately, with no timelock. Wallet bindings and award payments have no waiting period, so a compromised attester key together with an attacker-controlled wallet could redirect unpaid awards; the project owner has accepted that risk in writing. A compromised upgrade key could change the logic governing deposited funds.
Bugs and design flaws. The token, auction, treasury and decision-market contracts are Umia's, built on Uniswap's Continuous Clearing Auction design and Uniswap v4, and deployed on Robinhood Chain, a new Ethereum layer 2. Bugs in any of these, or failures of Robinhood Chain's sequencer, bridge or settlement to Ethereum, could cause loss of funds, mispriced auctions, incorrect governance outcomes or halted trading. Early-round eligibility relies on Reclaim Protocol zkTLS proofs, and vesting on MetaLeX MetaVest; flaws in either could let ineligible parties participate or misroute vested tokens. Slop's own off-chain software (scoring, receipt verification, funding and settlement verifiers, the release pipeline) does not hold funds, but bugs there could misstate contribution records or payout verification. Slop's vault contracts (Base, Ethereum, Solana, Robinhood Chain) would hold sponsor funds once a project funds one and enables payments.
Security measures and limitations. Umia's contracts were audited by Certora (https://certora.com/reports/umia). Slop's vault contracts went through two AI-assisted internal security reviews in October 2026 (12 October: no critical findings, one high and two medium, with fixes merged; 24 October: a red-team review of the contracts as deployed). Neither is an independent audit. The project owner waived the independent smart-contract audit and the legal review of the signer and attester roles on 24 October 2026, and the contracts were deployed to mainnet the same day without them; no independent audit is scheduled. Slop's own wallet registration, receipt verification, scoring and verifier software have not been independently audited. Slop has no formal verification. Slop operates a private security bounty product for projects but has no open program on its own code as of filing. Audits and reviews cover a point in time and can miss bugs, economic attacks, compromised keys and dependency failures. Contributor wallets have already been targeted by address-poisoning (lookalike address) attempts; Slop's verifiers check transfers against approved addresses, but users can still be misled outside Slop's software.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical economic assumptions. The product is tokenless, so demand for $SLOP does not come from product usage. Treasury runway depends on the auction raise and the monthly disbursement cap (about 9 months at the US$400,000 minimum raise, about 23 months at US$1,000,000, after the liquidity pairing). Slop is pre-revenue: fees are charged only once a project switches payments on, and none has. If funded projects do not grow, the treasury may need decision-market approval for spending or programs that reduce its holdings.
Unlocks and supply. 56% of supply is liquid at TGE (auction, protocol-owned liquidity and the Contributors allocation). Recipients of the Contributors distribution may sell at once. Team time-vested tokens release 25% (2,500,000) at month 12 and then vest continuously through month 48. The performance reserve releases 2,000,000 tokens at each of five price milestones, which could add supply at higher prices. Release of the 14% ecosystem allocation, the 8% treasury and the launch-provider allocation adds supply when approved or when lockups end.
Governance control over monetary policy and rewards. Decision markets can mint new $SLOP or burn existing $SLOP, which could dilute holders. Decision markets can also change the monthly disbursement cap, fee schedule, ecosystem program releases and treasury spending. Thin markets, concentrated holdings or manipulation could lead to decisions that reduce treasury value or redirect resources against the interests of some holders. Decision-market governance is new and has a limited track record.
Token Addresses and Deployments
[Optional] Token Addresses and Deployments
Identify to the best of your ability the token's current deployments across chains, including project-issued deployments, project-endorsed representations, and, if possible, documented third-party wrapped or bridged representations. For each entry, provide:
- Token Contract Address or Chain-Specific Asset Identifier
- Chain
- Deployment Type: Protocol-level asset / Direct token issuance / Wrapped or bridged representation
- Project Relationship: Native-token / Project-endorsed / Endorsed third-party / Third-party, endorsement not established / Explicitly unsupported
- Supporting Source: Link to supporting source
Multiple entries on the same chain are permitted.
Definition: A protocol-level asset is an asset whose balances and transfers are handled directly by the blockchain's core rules, rather than by a token smart contract. For protocol-level assets without a token contract address, enter "No contract address" and identify the asset and chain.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Slop.Cash is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.