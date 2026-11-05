(a) Problem the project solves

AI coding agents have made code nearly free to produce and bugs nearly free to find, so submission volume is now unbounded while maintainer attention is fixed and mostly unpaid. Funders who want to support open source can easily reward activity, but activity is now cheap to fake, and good contributors (human or agent) are hard to tell apart from volume. The scarce thing is a human deciding what to accept. Slop Cash is a funding rail that pays contributors from project-funded monthly pools for work a maintainer merged, not work that was submitted, using GitHub as the source of truth.

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing development and operations are the responsibility of the two founders, Drew Pierson (Operator and sole officer of Slop Cash, S.P.) and Shaw Walters, who work as independent contractors to the S.P. There are no other employees and no Labs or DevCo entity. Development and operations are funded from the Slop Cash, S.P. treasury, which receives the proceeds of the $SLOP auction. A capped monthly operating disbursement of US$35,000, enforced by the treasury contract, covers staff (the two founders), infrastructure, go-to-market and legal and admin costs. Any spending above the cap, and any change to the cap, requires approval through a decision market traded by $SLOP holders.

Slop is pre-revenue. It earns fees only once a project switches payments on, and no project has. The published schedule (slop.cash): 2% of each payout, deducted from the approved award (an approved 100 USDC pays 98 to the contributor and 2 to Slop); 2% of any unused funds a project withdraws from its vault; and 25% of each private security award, with 75% to the researcher. Changes to the schedule are governed by $SLOP decision markets.

Near-term priorities: onboarding funded projects, the first private security bounty program, switching payouts on network by network, and keeping settlement fail-closed.

(c) High-level project overview

A project publishes a public manifest declaring a monthly pool cap and a contributor skill for AI coding agents. 2. Contributors point any agent at the repository. There is no task assignment, claiming or reservation. 3. A run can emit a device-signed receipt recording the provider, exact model, client and token counts. 4. Public, deterministic scoring counts merged pull requests and reviews that changed the outcome of a pull request before it merged. Nothing else scores. 5. When a month ends, the project owner has 72 hours to adjust or finalize the allocation privately, within the project's monthly cap; after the cutoff the allocation is frozen. There is no public review period. 6. Payouts are in stablecoins (USDC, or USDG on Robinhood Chain) or, if a project chooses, its own existing token. A project that has funded its vault and enabled payments pays the frozen allocation automatically from the vault contract; the payment transaction is submitted by the project or by any third party, never by Slop. Payouts count as paid only once a verifier confirms finalized onchain transfers match the allocation exactly. 7. A project can also run a private security bounty on the same rail: a fixed amount per critical finding, reported through GitHub's private advisory route and confirmed by a human before anything pays.

Slop holds no project or sponsor funds today: no project has funded a vault or switched payments on. The vault contracts that let a project pre-fund awards are deployed on Base, Ethereum, Solana and Robinhood Chain (24 October 2026) and are switched on per network by explicit decision; none is active as of filing. Slop operates two narrow keys around them: an identity attester that co-signs contributor-signed wallet bindings and each funded project's monthly allocation within the owner's cap, and a fee wallet that receives and converts Slop's fees. Slop operates no payment relayer. The contracts have had AI-assisted internal security reviews; the project owner waived an independent audit on 24 October 2026. The product is tokenless: pools, awards and payouts stay in stablecoins or a project's own token, never in $SLOP, and no one needs $SLOP to fund, contribute, review, report or get paid. Live record: https://record.slop.cash. Code (MIT): https://github.com/SlopDotCash.

(d) Primary token functions

$SLOP is the governance token of Slop Cash, S.P. Holders direct the S.P. treasury through Umia decision markets: treasury management and any spending beyond the monthly disbursement; ecosystem and contributor programs (the 14% allocation is released only through approved programs); changes to Slop's own fee schedule; and major protocol decisions, including dissolution of the entity.

$SLOP does not govern funds a project commits to its own contributors, individual payout lines, whether a pull request merges, the score of any contribution, or a maintainer's decision to approve, hold or exclude work. $SLOP is not equity, carries no ownership interest in the S.P. (which has no shares), and carries no right to dividends, revenue or profit distributions. It is not required to use the product. Total supply at TGE is 100,000,000, with no scheduled inflation, no staking emissions and no per-pull-request emission. New tokens can be minted, or tokens burned, only if a decision market resolves in favour; neither the Operator nor the team can mint.

(e) Control surface reliance

Operational control sits with the S.P. Operator (Drew Pierson) for the capped monthly disbursement and day-to-day operations. Upgrades to the $SLOP token, treasury and decision-market contracts require a 3-of-6 multisig with a 2-day timelock. Slop's own vault contracts are separate: the project team holds the upgrade keys for the EVM factories and vaults and for the Solana program, with no timelock, plus the identity attester and fee wallet keys described in 12b. Umia S.P.'s temporary powers to relay proposals and pause individual decision markets have no published end date or condition as of filing; they end only when Umia S.P. gives them up, which is its own unilateral action. Treasury decisions beyond the disbursement cap pass through decision markets traded by $SLOP holders. The founders may later form a separate services company ("Labs") to carry out development work for the S.P. under a written, arm's-length agreement. Labs would not own Slop intellectual property, and engaging it would follow the S.P.'s conflict rules. No such entity exists as of filing.