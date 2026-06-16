(a) Problem the project solves

Less than 3% of the world's 7,000 languages and 40,000–50,000 dialects are represented in AI training data. The gap is not just about missing languages — it runs through every major one. AI trained on internet text learns the standard version of a language. It fails on the real thing: regional dialects, professional vocabularies, and the speech patterns of communities whose knowledge has never been digitised. The Spanish of Buenos Aires sounds nothing like Bogotá or rural Andalusia. A Kenyan nurse, a Brazilian electrician, a Bangladeshi midwife each speak a version of their language that no corpus captures. The scraping strategy that built modern AI is running out of road. Researchers estimate publicly available internet data is approaching exhaustion as a training source; some labs are already training on synthetic outputs in recursive loops that degrade model quality. The next leap requires getting closer to the real world — field-recorded, human speech, collected where the speakers actually are. The demand is validated externally. Microsoft's Project Paza and Google's WAXAL dataset — three years of effort, 11,000 hours across 21 languages — reveal exactly the problem with centralised pipelines. Silencio sourced 250,000+ hours across 150+ languages in a fraction of that time through a decentralised contributor network. The urgency is compounding: linguists estimate more than half of today's languages will fall silent by end of century. Data that is not collected while native speakers are alive cannot be collected later. Silencio is collecting data that will become structurally impossible to collect — that is a moat, not a mission statement. The problem extends into professional domains — medical, nursing, legal, mechanical, hospitality — and into physical AI: robots deployed in factories, hospitals, and public spaces need training on real speech in real acoustic environments. Negative experiences with AI that cannot understand a user's accent or register directly impede adoption. Field data is the condition for robotics succeeding in deployment, not an optional improvement. What Silencio is: Silencio Network is the world's largest community-powered voice data collection network — sourcing proprietary, field-recorded, human speech data for frontier AI labs and robotics teams. 2.5 million contributors across 185+ countries. 150+ languages. 250,000+ hours available for immediate licensing, with 1,000–5,000 hours added daily. Why now: The internet's scraped data is running out. AI labs cannot reach upper-90% accuracy in underrepresented languages without field-recorded human speech — and synthetic data cannot substitute for it. Silencio is the only network with the contributor infrastructure, lab relationships, and compliance posture to supply this data at scale. 5 of the top 10 AI companies globally have already submitted data requests. USD 40,000,000+ in requested data sits in the active pipeline from named enterprise relationships. Key numbers

Metric Figure Contributors 2,500,000 verified across 185+ countries (+500K in Q1 2026 alone) Languages covered 150+ (50+ low-resource / underserved) Voice hours available now 250,000+ (+ 1–5K added daily) Q1 2026 revenue ~USD 100,000 in voice data sales — on track to double in May 2026 Active enterprise pipeline USD 40,000,000+ across 50+ active leads (~200 addressable labs globally) Client retention 100% — every lab that completed vendor onboarding has reordered Lab relationships 5 of top 10 AI companies globally; NDA terms available to credible institutional investors Unit economics Buy at ~USD 10/hr · Sell at USD 30–100/hr · Emotional/specialist data up to USD 250/hr · 100% margin on resale Contributor payouts USD 3,200,000+ in SLC value distributed to contributors since token launch · USD 71,000+ in USDC paid out for sold datasets in 2026 — all verifiable on Dune dashboard Buyback activation Activates once USD 1M+ cash reserve is reached — no fixed date; dependent on revenue trajectory Token supply 100 billion SLC — hard-capped, deflationary Near-term catalyst Peer validation feature — blueprint confirmed with labs, internal testing underway, staged rollout imminent — unlocks off-the-shelf catalogue and validation-as-a-service revenue line On-chain transparency https://dune.com/silencionetwork/silencio-network

Token thesis As Silencio's data revenues scale — a USD 40M+ pipeline of enterprise lab demand — 75% of those revenues are transferred by Silencio Network LLC to BlockSound Foundation via an inter-company agreement, and BlockSound Foundation executes open-market SLC purchases and burns from a hard-capped 100 billion supply once the USD 1M+ cash reserve threshold is reached. Every dollar of AI industry demand for voice data converts directly into deflationary pressure on the token. Unit economics are expanding, not contracting: standard voice data sells at USD 30–100 per hour; emotional and specialist data commands up to USD 250 per hour, and Silencio is one of a handful of vendors globally capable of sourcing it. The peer validation feature — blueprint confirmed with labs, internal testing underway — is the specific unlock that converts the existing pipeline into closed revenue and activates that flywheel.

(b) Operational priorities

and unit economics Silencio's commercial model is structurally profitable from day one. Data is purchased from contributors at approximately USD 10 per hour and sold to enterprise AI labs and robotics teams at USD 30–100 per hour on standard datasets, with specialist and emotional data commanding up to USD 250 per hour — a ceiling that is still being tested as demand for high-specificity datasets grows and only a handful of vendors globally can fulfil them. Any resale of an existing dataset to a second client is 100% gross margin. The network added 500,000 contributors in Q1 2026 alone; 1,000–5,000 voice hours are added to the catalogue daily. Revenue is live and accelerating. Silencio generated approximately USD 100,000 in voice data sales in Q1 2026 and is on track to double that in May 2026 alone. Every AI lab that has completed Silencio's vendor onboarding process — a rigorous qualification required by frontier labs before any procurement — has returned for repeat purchases. A 100% client retention rate at this stage, with these buyers, is the strongest possible signal that the data quality and delivery process meets the bar these organisations set. The total addressable enterprise market is approximately 200 AI labs globally as of today; Silencio has active conversations with 50+ and has already established vendor status with several of the most significant. Full client identity is available to credible institutional investors and funds under NDA. Contributors have received USD 3,200,000+ in SLC value since the token launched and USD 71,000+ in USDC payments for sold datasets in 2026 alone — both fully verifiable on the publicDune Analytics dashboard: https://dune.com/silencionetwork/silencio-network. Stablecoinpayouts are made directly to contributors whose data has been purchased by an enterprise client; SLC is earned for all qualifying contributions regardless of sale status. This creates a transparent, on-chain verifiable link between enterprise revenue and contributor earnings. Silencio Network LLC has committed to transferring 75% of data sale revenues to BlockSound Foundation via an inter-company agreement, with BlockSound Foundation executing open-market SLC purchases and burns, once a USD 1,000,000+ cash reserve is established — providing a confident runway for new data product development including egocentric video and environmental audio datasets for robotics training, sourced through the same contributor network. Current monthly burn is approximately USD 75,000 across a 14-person in-house team. The buyback threshold is targeted for Q3 2026. Once reached, 75% of all revenues flow to buybacks with no further conditions. The remaining 25% funds operations. Silencio Network LLC (Delaware, USA) manages product, data operations, and commercialisation. The BlockSound Foundation (Cayman Islands) manages the SLC token treasury and ecosystem grants. BlockSound TokenCo (BVI) Ltd manages token issuance and exchange listings. The coordination model that makes the network's scale possible is the ability to pay any contributor in the world — instantly, in stable value, with no bank account required — via stablecoins. Traditional financial infrastructure cannot reach most of the people whose voices matter most to this problem. This is the structural reason why a DePIN-native incentive model outcompetes centralised research pipelines: a contributor in rural Nigeria or rural Indonesia can contribute qualifying data and receive payment the same day, at a cost equivalent to a text message.

(c) High-level project overview

Silencio operates two distinct platforms serving two distinct audiences, operating under a single network infrastructure: silencio.network — Web3 sourcing arm (contributor-facing) The community and token platform through which Silencio recruits, onboards, and compensates its 2.5 million global contributors. This is the Web3 arm: contributors earn $SLC and stablecoins for voice data contributions, participate in the monthly community raffle, and hold SLC to access the earning multiplier mechanics. The network is built on DePIN principles — smartphones and browser-based devices act as distributed data nodes, with contribution activity verified on-chain and payouts tracked publicly via the Dune Analytics dashboard: https://dune.com/silencionetwork/silencio-network. The sourcing network has grown by 500,000contributors in Q1 2026 alone and adds 1,000–5,000 voice hours to the available catalogue daily. silencioai.com — B2B commercial platform (enterprise-facing) The sales and delivery platform purpose-built for AI labs, frontier model teams, and robotics companies. This interface is deliberately non-crypto: enterprise clients engage with Silencio as a specialist voice data vendor, with no exposure to token mechanics. The commercial value proposition is speed, coverage, and provenance — 250,000+ hours available for immediate licensing, days from brief to first delivery, with full chain of custody from contributor to delivered file. Clients include organisations requiring data for the following use cases:

ASR training data: Conversational, read speech, and spontaneous speech with diarization, timestamping, and code-switching support across 150+ languages

Real-world voice recordings: Everyday speakers in natural environments — capturing authentic speech patterns, accents, and acoustic conditions no studio can replicate

Emotion, sentiment, and dialect annotation: Labelled by native speakers, not BPO transcribers

Human QA as a service: Native-speaker quality assurance on audio outputs, model responses, and speech data pipelines at any scale

Human transcription for niche languages: Expert human transcribers for low-resource and underserved languages where automated tools fail

RLHF and model evaluation: Preference ranking, quality scoring, and safety red-teaming on voice outputs

Real-world ambient and environmental audio: Captured at planetary scale via always-on contributor devices Additional modalities available: video/POV data, multimodal pairs, text and code RLHF, instruction tuning datasets, red teaming, and custom campaigns to specification. Competitive positioning and data moat Silencio operates in a market with established players, none of whom cover the same ground. David AI has raised over USD 80 million and specialises in high-quality studio-grade recordings — controlled environments, professional equipment, carefully scripted content. Appen and Mercor are multi-billion dollar businesses that pay contributors globally for data, focused primarily on PhD-level annotation and niche subject matter expertise. These are real businesses solving real problems. They are not Silencio's competition — they are the proof that the market is large and that paying distributed contributors for data works at scale. What none of them do is what Silencio does: high-volume, field-recorded, real-environment speech data across 150+ languages sourced from 2.5 million contributors in the communities where AI systems will actually be deployed. The critical differentiator is not just linguistic breadth — it is environmental authenticity. Voice data collected in the same acoustic conditions, social contexts, and professional settings in which an AI system will operate is categorically more valuable for training than studio recordings. A voice assistant deployed in a Lagos hospital corridor needs to have been trained on speech recorded in a Lagos hospital corridor — not a sound booth in San Francisco. Silencio is the only network with the contributor infrastructure to source this at scale, in any language, on demand. The competitive moat compounds with the pipeline: over USD 40,000,000 in data has been specified and requested by 50+ active enterprise leads across an addressable market of approximately 200 AI labs globally. These are not cold outreach targets — they are organisations that have found Silencio, engaged procurement conversations, and in several cases completed the rigorous vendor onboarding process that frontier labs require before any purchase. Every lab that has onboarded has reordered. That retention rate, with these buyers, is the strongest validation that Silencio's data quality and delivery meet the bar these organisations set. The hardest part of enterprise AI data sales — earning vendor status with a frontier lab — is already done. What follows is an upsell motion across new languages, domains, and data modalities with buyers Silencio already knows. Full client identity available to credible institutional investors under NDA. Every file delivered carries a cryptographic receipt per contribution, providing a full chain of custody from contributor to delivered sample. The platform is EU AI Act compliant and audit-ready at procurement — no remediation required when enterprise clients purchase data. This is increasingly a procurement requirement for frontier AI labs and removes a significant friction point in the sales process. Validation-as-a-service: the next revenue line Human validation and transcription of collected data is a requirement for off-the-shelf dataset sales — enterprise clients need proof that data is correctly labelled, linguistically accurate, and fit for model training before committing to large purchases. At the scale and linguistic diversity Silencio operates, centralised validation is not viable: you cannot validate data in languages you do not speak. Silencio is solving this through a peer validation feature launching in the coming weeks, built to the exact specification that enterprise labs require to unlock off-the-shelf purchases. The mechanics: a recorded contribution requires 10 independent validations from native speakers of the same language before it is approved as human-validated. Validators maintain an internal quality score; correct validation behaviour is rewarded and incorrect validation is penalised, creating a self-regulating quality layer at scale across every language in the network. This feature was designed to the precise requirements of the labs Silencio is already in conversation with — it is not a product hypothesis, it is the specific unlock for a defined pipeline of off-the-shelf deals. Beyond unlocking Silencio's own catalogue, the peer validation infrastructure is itself a commercial service. ElevenLabs charges clients USD 2 per minute for human validation of voice data. Scale AI operates a comparable human review layer for frontier labs at significant margin. Silencio's contributor community — 2.5 million native speakers across 185+ countries — is the validation workforce that no centralised vendor can assemble. Offering this as a managed service to enterprise clients, including for their own externally sourced datasets, represents a high-margin recurring revenue stream directly alongside data sales. The combination of data sourcing, human validation, and transcription services positions Silencio as a full-stack voice data partner for frontier AI teams rather than a raw data supplier. Independently of the voice AI platform, Silencio operates the world's largest noise pollution dataset through silenciosound.com — a decade of community-built acoustic intelligence comprising 60 billion unique data points, 15 million mapped venues, and 2.5 billion H3 geospatial grids. This asset powers urban planning, environmental AI, smart city infrastructure, and real-estate intelligence, and is independently licensable as a continuously updated data product. It is owned by Silencio Network LLC and constitutes a separate revenue stream from the voice AI business. All voice data collection is on an explicit, opt-in consent basis with on-chain consent tracking providing immutable records. Contribution activity and payouts are publicly verifiable: https://dune.com/silencionetwork/silencio-network.

(d) Primary token functions

The $SLC Token is the functional utility and exchange token of the Silencio Network, operating at the intersection of the sourcing network (silencio.network) and the commercial data catalogue (silencioai.com). Its primary roles are:

Contributor reward mechanism: Contributors on silencio.network earn $SLC for voice data contributions. Users holding up to USD 800 in $SLC can earn up to USD 20 per hour once their contributed data is sold to an enterprise client — creating a direct, verifiable link between token holdings, contribution activity, and earnings. With 2.5 million users across 185+ countries, this is a live, high-frequency utility use case at scale

Off-the-shelf data catalogue access: $SLC is the access and settlement mechanism for Silencio's pre-built dataset catalogue on silencioai.com. As the catalogue expands across languages, dialects, professional domains, and acoustic environments, commercial data demand drives token utility directly

Buy-back-and-burn fuel: 75% of revenues from data sales are transferred by Silencio Network LLC to BlockSound Foundation via inter-company agreement; BlockSound Foundation executes open-market SLC purchases and burns, linking commercial scale to deflationary token mechanics

Staking for governance: Once governance is live (Q1–Q3 2026), holders may stake SLC to vote on key network decisions including treasury allocations, tokenomics parameters, and ecosystem development

Staking for data seller / developer qualification: Contributors and third-party developers will be able to stake SLC to qualify for certified participant status in the Silencio data marketplace

Staking to increase community raffle weighting: Active contributors may stake SLC to increase their probability of winning in the monthly community raffle

(e) Control surface reliance

and governance evolution Operational and governance control currently sits with Silencio Network LLC and the BlockSound Foundation. On-chain governance via SLC token staking is planned for Q1–Q3 2026, after which token holders will be able to vote on protocol decisions via a dedicated governance dashboard. The BlockSound Foundation retains authority to implement urgent compliance or security modifications and may transfer governance responsibilities to another qualified entity. All on-chain distributions and burns are publicly verifiable on the Dune dashboard.