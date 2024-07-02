Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Sentient targets the centralization of AI development inside a small number of large proprietary companies. The project builds an open, community-owned AGI network that no single organization controls, and replaces a closed and fragmented AI landscape with shared open infrastructure.

(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch, SENT Tokenomics)

(b) Operational priorities

Operations center on expanding the GRID network of AI artifacts, routing user demand through Sentient Chat, and rewarding builders and stakers through programmatic token emissions and revenue shares from user payments. Sentient Foundation provides governance stewardship while Sentient Labs runs research and product development.

(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview, Sentient Foundation Launch)

(c) High-level project overview

Sentient operates the GRID, an open network of modular AI artifacts spanning models, agents, data sources, and tools. Users interact through Sentient Chat, and builders contribute artifacts into the network to earn a share of rewards.

(Source: Sentient Overview, SENT Tokenomics)

(d) Primary token functions

SENT is the economic coordination layer of the GRID. Holders stake on artifacts, delegate to elected network representatives, pay for ecosystem services across models, data, and agents, and participate in DAO-governed reward distribution.

(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)

(e) Control surface reliance

The control surface is governance-linked. The Sentient DAO sets the emission rate and distribution parameters, DAO-elected network representatives govern reward allocation, and holders stake with representatives or artifacts to shape rewards and governance. Sentient Foundation guides governance during the initial phase, and full DAO control activates in a later protocol phase.

(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)