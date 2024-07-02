Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Sentient targets the centralization of AI development inside a small number of large proprietary companies. The project builds an open, community-owned AGI network that no single organization controls, and replaces a closed and fragmented AI landscape with shared open infrastructure.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch, SENT Tokenomics)
(b) Operational priorities
Operations center on expanding the GRID network of AI artifacts, routing user demand through Sentient Chat, and rewarding builders and stakers through programmatic token emissions and revenue shares from user payments. Sentient Foundation provides governance stewardship while Sentient Labs runs research and product development.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview, Sentient Foundation Launch)
(c) High-level project overview
Sentient operates the GRID, an open network of modular AI artifacts spanning models, agents, data sources, and tools. Users interact through Sentient Chat, and builders contribute artifacts into the network to earn a share of rewards.
(Source: Sentient Overview, SENT Tokenomics)
(d) Primary token functions
SENT is the economic coordination layer of the GRID. Holders stake on artifacts, delegate to elected network representatives, pay for ecosystem services across models, data, and agents, and participate in DAO-governed reward distribution.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
(e) Control surface reliance
The control surface is governance-linked. The Sentient DAO sets the emission rate and distribution parameters, DAO-elected network representatives govern reward allocation, and holders stake with representatives or artifacts to shape rewards and governance. Sentient Foundation guides governance during the initial phase, and full DAO control activates in a later protocol phase.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Sandeep Nailwal
Co-founder
Co-founder of Polygon, one of the largest Ethereum scaling networks
Pramod Viswanath
Co-founder
Forrest G. Hamrick Professor of Engineering at Princeton University and co-inventor of Flash-OFDM, the technology underlying the 4G wireless standard
Himanshu Tyagi
Co-founder
Professor of Engineering at the Indian Institute of Science and co-founder of Witness Chain
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Sentient Foundation is a global nonprofit incorporated in Singapore. It launched publicly on February 19, 2026 and stewards research, governance, grants, and open-source AGI alignment standards. The Foundation has not published a named officer roster in sources reviewed, and no individual officeholders are disclosed for the Foundation entity.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Sentient runs a liquid-democracy DAO in which SENT holders elect network representatives who govern reward allocation. No individual named leaders hold the governance layer, because representative seats are elected by tokenholders rather than appointed.
(Source: The Block Funding, CoinDesk, Wamda, Daily Princetonian, Sentient Foundation Launch, Forbes, SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
The split of IP, codebases, trademarks, and brand assets between the Sentient DAO, Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd., and Sentient Foundation is not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Sentient operates a liquid-democracy DAO in which every SENT token carries voting power. Holders vote directly on proposals or delegate voting power to elected network representatives, who form a council that governs reward allocation. Governance proposals are debated and executed onchain through smart contracts. Sentient Foundation guides the process during the initial protocol phase, and full DAO authority activates in a later phase.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Holders stake on artifacts, delegate to representatives, vote directly or by delegation, and participate in protocol parameter votes and community-fund allocation votes during the public rollout phases. Staking is the mechanism through which holders access governance influence and reward participation.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
Holder rights are governance-linked and incentive-linked rather than dividend-based. Builders earn token emissions and a share of revenue from user payments, and holders stake and participate in reward allocation and governance. The Foundation treasury funds protocol operations, security, and market growth, with DAO control in a later phase. Sentient does not disclose any direct revenue-distribution right from treasury assets to holders.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
(e) Dissolution authority
The holder of dissolution authority over the DAO and the mechanism for exercising it are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Sentient Foundation is a nonprofit organization based in Singapore and operating globally.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch)
(b) IP ownership & control
The IP, repositories, trademarks, brand assets, and any subsidiary entities that Sentient Foundation owns or controls are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The Foundation's formal powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, and reward parameters, and the method and threshold for each, are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics)
(d) Powers over DevCo
Whether the Foundation exerts direct or indirect influence over the decision-making of Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd. is not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch)
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Foundation's pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities, and the method and threshold for each, are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions are directed to the Foundation or its contributors are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics)
Sentient Foundation is the primary foundation. It is a nonprofit incorporated in Singapore and operating globally, and it launched publicly on February 19, 2026. Its mandate covers research, governance, grants, public advocacy, and alignment standards for open-source AGI, and it operates alongside Sentient Labs as the long-term steward of the ecosystem. The Foundation runs a 42 million dollar Open-Source AGI Grant and Investment Program.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch, Forbes)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd. is an exempt private company limited by shares incorporated in Singapore.
(Source: The Block Funding, RootData)
(b) IP ownership & control
The IP, repositories, trademarks, brand assets, and any subsidiary entities that Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd. owns or controls are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: RootData)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd.'s formal powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, and reward parameters, and the method and threshold for each, are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Whether Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd. exerts direct or indirect influence over the decision-making of Sentient Foundation is not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd.'s pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities, and the method and threshold for each, are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions are directed to Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd. or its equityholders are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics)
Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd. is the primary DevCo. It is an exempt private company limited by shares incorporated in Singapore, and it develops the software and applications behind Sentient. Sentient Labs conducts research in reasoning, alignment, and multi-agent coordination and builds the frameworks and models that power the GRID. Sentient Foundation describes Sentient Labs as working alongside it.
(Source: The Block Funding, RootData, Sentient Foundation Launch)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
Total supply is 34,359,738,368 SENT, exactly 2 to the 35th power. Sentient published this figure in its official tokenomics release on January 16, 2026, and Binance confirmed it in the Prime Sale that offered 687,194,767 SENT, 2 percent of total supply, at a fixed price. An earlier draft referenced a 10,000,000,000 supply figure from an older whitepaper version, and the January 2026 tokenomics release supersedes it. (Source: SENT Tokenomics, Phemex, KuCoin, ICO Drops)
| Category | Share of Supply | Approx. Tokens | Use of Funds | | :---- | :---- | :---- | :---- | | Community Incentives & Airdrops | 44.00% | ~15.1B SENT | Rewards for community contributors, active users, top social voices, and open-source researchers | | Team | 22.00% | ~7.6B SENT | Allocation for team members across Sentient Foundation and Sentient Labs, including employees, founders, and key contractors | | Ecosystem & R&D | 19.55% | ~6.7B SENT | Ecosystem development, research, and grants | | Investors | 12.45% | ~4.3B SENT | Allocation for seed-round and strategic backers | | Public Sale | 2.00% | ~687M SENT | Binance Wallet Prime Sale distribution | (Source: SENT Tokenomics, Phemex, KuCoin)
The Binance Wallet Prime Sale priced SENT at 0.01106 dollars per token on January 19, 2026 and raised 7.6 million dollars against a pre-sale valuation of 380 million dollars. SENT began exchange trading on January 22, 2026. (Source: BTCC Prime Sale, CoinCarp, ICO Drops)
Total supply is 34,359,738,368 SENT. Sentient runs a 2 percent annual emission that flows into a dedicated Community Emission Pool, with unspent amounts locking at year-end and a fresh allocation set the following year. The Sentient DAO controls the emission rate and distribution parameters through governance. (Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
| Category | Unlock at TGE | Post-TGE Schedule | | :---- | :---- | :---- | | Community Incentives & Airdrops | 30% | Remaining 70% linear over 4 years | | Ecosystem & R&D | 30% | Remaining 70% linear over 4 years | | Public Sale | 100% | Fully unlocked | | Team | 0% | 1-year cliff, then linear over 6 years | | Investors | 0% | 1-year cliff, then linear over 4 years | The airdrop and token generation event concluded on November 22, 2025, which places the team and investor cliff expiration in approximately November 2026. (Source: SENT Tokenomics, ICO Drops, Phemex)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Partially applicable. The initial TGE airdrop has been executed and the registration portal closed on November 29, 2025. However, the community incentives and airdrops allocation continues to release linearly over four years from the token generation event, with 70 percent of the allocation still unlocking through November 2029. Sentient has not published a schedule, eligibility criteria, or allocation methodology for distributions from the remaining unlocked portion, and has not committed to publishing recipient wallet lists for those distributions or providing them to Blockworks on a quarterly basis.
(b) Executed airdrop
The airdrop has been executed. The community incentives and airdrops allocation of 44 percent of supply began distributing at the token generation event on November 22, 2025, with 30 percent unlocked at that event and the remaining 70 percent releasing linearly over four years.
Covered user segments: Community contributors to Sentient-related open-source efforts, active users of Sentient Chat, top voices and consistent contributors on social platforms, and external open-source researchers.
Allocation method: Not disclosed. Sentient has published participation requirements — linking multiple accounts and completing a one-time zero-knowledge selfie proof through the Billions protocol — but has not published the weighting, scoring, or tiering used to size individual allocations within or across the four segments.
Per-address source: None. No per-address airdrop file, Merkle dump, Dune table, GitHub repository embedding allocations, or RPC endpoint exposing claim/amount data has been identified in public sources.
Sources: ICO Drops, SENT Tokenomics
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. Sentient has conducted an airdrop, as described in (b).
The 44 percent figure covers a combined "community incentives and airdrops" bucket rather than an airdrop-specific allocation. The portion of that bucket attributable to the TGE airdrop specifically is not broken out in the cited sources, so the airdrop's size cannot be stated independently of ongoing incentive programs.
Participation required identity verification through the Billions protocol, meaning eligibility was gated on a per-person proof rather than solely on wallet-level or onchain activity. This is a design choice that plausibly constrains what a per-address file could disclose, but it does not remove the disclosure gap — allocations still resolved to wallet addresses at distribution.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
No market-maker counterparties, token loan amounts, term durations, or agreement structures are publicly disclosed.
(Source: ICO Drops)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
SENT trades on multiple centralized exchanges. Binance listed SENT for trading on January 22, 2026, and Coinbase, OKX, and Upbit added SENT trading during 2026. No public source discloses token allocation commitments, listing lockup durations, liquidity program terms, or native-token listing fee amounts for any of these venues.
(Source: BTCC Prime Sale, ICO Drops, DropsTab)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Vehicle
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Seed Round
Not Disclosed
Closed May 2024, announced July 2, 2024
Token count for the 85M round not separately disclosed; the 12.45% investor allocation of ~4.3B SENT covers all private backers
1-year cliff from TGE, then linear over 4 years
Binance Wallet Prime Sale
Not Disclosed
January 19, 2026
687,194,767 SENT (2% of supply) at 0.01106 dollars
100% unlocked at TGE
Two fundraising events are documented. Sentient Labs closed an 85 million dollar seed round in May 2024, announced on July 2, 2024, co-led by Founders Fund, Pantera Capital, and Framework Ventures, with participation from Arrington Capital, HashKey Capital, Hack VC, Delphi Ventures, Robot Ventures, Symbolic Capital, Foresight Ventures, Canonical Crypto, and Ethereal Ventures. Sentient then ran a Binance Wallet Prime Sale on January 19, 2026 that raised 7.6 million dollars.
(Source: The Block Funding, CoinDesk, Wamda, BTCC Prime Sale, ICO Drops, DropsTab)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified in public sources as of July 24, 2026.
(b) Exploit vector summary
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified in public sources as of July 24, 2026.
(c) Quantified impact
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified in public sources as of July 24, 2026.
(d) Remediation/response taken
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified in public sources as of July 24, 2026.
(e) Current status
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have been identified in public sources as of July 24, 2026.
(f) References (optional)
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch, SENT Tokenomics)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
SENT is listed on Binance, OKX, Coinbase, and Upbit across multiple jurisdictions, and Sentient's terms bar users who are legally prohibited from access, are under 18, or are subject to sanctions restrictions. Regulatory shifts in a major jurisdiction, including tightened exchange licensing, token classification changes, or sanctions-list expansion, could produce delistings, trading restrictions, or an inability to distribute tokens to certain users. Sentient Foundation sits in Singapore and operates globally, so cross-border regulatory divergence creates ongoing compliance risk for both the Foundation and Sentient Labs.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch, BTCC Prime Sale)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
Sentient Foundation is a Singapore nonprofit and Sentient Labs Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore private company with United States operations. Changes in how Singapore or the United States treat crypto-linked nonprofits, software companies, or token issuers could force structural, operational, or licensing changes at either entity. The Foundation operates under evolving legal obligations across multiple jurisdictions and may need to respond to legal requests and cross-border data-transfer obligations.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch, The Block Funding)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment
The tax treatment of SENT varies by jurisdiction and is not determined by the project. Tokenholders carry responsibility for understanding and satisfying their own tax obligations arising from acquiring, holding, staking, or disposing of SENT.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics)
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
Access is barred for users prohibited by applicable law or subject to sanctions programs, and the project has not published a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction access matrix. Users in restricted jurisdictions who access the protocol bear the risk that their participation violates applicable law.
(Source: Sentient Foundation Launch)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws
The GRID architecture spans multiple protocol layers, including artifact hosting, builder staking and commission controls, and onchain governance execution, so bugs or design flaws could distort routing logic, token emissions, monetization, or governance behavior across layers at once. Smart contracts on the GRID execute governance decisions onchain, which creates a surface for contract-level vulnerabilities. Sentient Chat outputs can be inaccurate or inappropriate, and users bear the risk of relying on those outputs.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
Security Measures & Their Limitations
Sentient states that core protocol functionality underwent security audits before public launch phases. Audit reports are not publicly linked in the documentation set reviewed, and no method of transmission or storage is completely secure. The absence of published audit reports limits independent verification of the protocol's security posture.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Foundation Launch)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions
Sentient's incentive model depends on sustained builder contribution, user engagement, staking participation, and representative governance activity. Builders earn token emissions and a share of revenue from user payments, and holders influence reward flows through stake and governance. If builder or user participation falls below the level needed to sustain the incentive loop, emissions distribute to a smaller base and weaken the economic signal that attracts further contribution. Sentient sets annual emissions at 2 percent into a Community Emission Pool, and the DAO controls that parameter.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, Sentient Overview)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
The DAO controls emission rates and community-fund allocations through onchain governance, and changes to these parameters by governance vote directly affect supply distribution and alter incentive structures for builders, stakers, and delegates. The team allocation of 22 percent and the investor allocation of 12.45 percent both reach their cliff in approximately November 2026, which creates a known unlock event that increases circulating supply by a material amount roughly one year after the token generation event.
(Source: SENT Tokenomics, ICO Drops)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.