For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

Saffron Finance, Inc. is a corporation incorporated in Delaware, United States. Its registered address is 874 Walker Rd Ste C, Dover, DE 19904. Contact is [email protected].

(b) IP ownership & control

Saffron Finance, Inc. owns the intellectual property. It holds the repositories and the codebase, and it holds the trademarks and the brand.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Saffron Finance, Inc. holds no formal power over the DAO's governance process. Voting is open to any SFI holder, weighted by balance, and the entity holds no special voting rights or veto.

With respect to the treasury: 1 of the 7 signers on the 4-of-7 treasury Safe ( 0x810908b50eCc5e8A177729ea8f9f888b8C6Fec08 ) is affiliated with Saffron Finance, Inc. The affiliated signer cannot unilaterally execute or block transactions under the 4-of-7 threshold.

With respect to token administration: the SFI token's governance key ( 0x2885402c22fbd63952f759ad380402b63d0355ea ) is held by Saffron Finance, Inc. and can call set_governance , set_minter , and erc_sweep .

With respect to protocol-controlled resources: Saffron Finance, Inc. holds the vault factory owner key ( 0x58ca1eaed80896400122164abe16d77b2b4ff7c9 ), which carries authority to deploy vaults and set the vault fee recipient. The current fee recipient is the DAO treasury Safe, 0x810908b50eCc5e8A177729ea8f9f888b8C6Fec08 .

No other reward, emission, or incentive parameters exist in the protocol contracts. The fee rate itself settable only at vault deployment.

Minting is not currently possible, as the maximum supply was fixed following the governance vote that closed 2026-07-07 and no active minter is set. The erc_sweep function serves solely to recover ERC-20 tokens accidentally sent to the token contract. It cannot access holder balances or protocol funds.

(d) Powers over Foundation

No Foundation exists.

(e) Contract/admin powers

The vault factory ( 0x7fe802b891734db681b7353bff9e6c85ce0ab200 ) is owned by a single key ( 0x58ca1eaed80896400122164abe16d77b2b4ff7c9 ) with authority to deploy vaults and set the fee recipient. This key is held by Saffron Finance, Inc.

The SFI token contract's governance key ( 0x2885402c22fbd63952f759ad380402b63d0355ea , an EOA) holds set_governance , set_minter , and erc_sweep authority and is held by Saffron Finance, Inc.

With respect to protocol-controlled resources: Saffron Finance, Inc. holds the vault factory owner key ( 0x58ca1eaed80896400122164abe16d77b2b4ff7c9 ), which carries authority to deploy vaults and set the vault fee recipient. The current fee recipient is the DAO treasury Safe, 0x810908b50eCc5e8A177729ea8f9f888b8C6Fec08 .

No other reward, emission, or incentive parameters exist in the protocol contracts. The fee rate itself settable only at vault deployment.

Saffron Finance, Inc. holds no other admin, pause, upgrade, or setter authority over protocol contracts.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Saffron Finance, Inc. holds no allocation of SFI supply, owns no portion of the DAO treasury, and holds no entitlement to protocol revenues. The 1250 bps vault fee referenced in 1b accrues to the fee recipient set on the vault factory ( 0x7fe802b891734db681b7353bff9e6c85ce0ab200 ). The current recipient is the DAO Treasury ( 0x810908b50eCc5e8A177729ea8f9f888b8C6Fec08 ), and disposition of those funds is under the exclusive jurisdiction of the DAO and token holders.

No mechanism currently directs protocol resources, fees, or treasury funds to Saffron Finance, Inc., its equityholders, or its contributors. As disclosed in 1b, Saffron Finance, Inc. performs ongoing development and operations; historically and currently it has done so without compensation from the protocol or treasury, and no DAO-approved grants or treasury payments to Saffron Finance, Inc. have been proposed or approved to date.