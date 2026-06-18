Describe DAO governance, powers, economic rights, and control surfaces. If no DAO exists, state so and still address current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements.

(a) IP ownership & control

All repos are public and open source. The Rocket Pool brand/trademark is owned by the Dev Team. The DAO is not currently a legal entity.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The Oracle DAO (oDAO) holds upgrade role with a 14 day delay & can update some protocol parameters with a 7 day delay - they require a majority onchain vote (6 of 10 oDAO members). The pDAO has a three-week onchain governance voting process with 15% quorum and can change protocol parameters & manage the security council & treasury. The security council can emergency-pause deposits & veto upgrades, but cannot pause withdrawals.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

RPL staking by Node Operators on their nodes is required to participate in Rocket Pool governance. Node Operators who stake RPL have voting power to allocate RPL inflation and approve protocol changes. A Node Operator may delegate their voting rights to another Node Operator. Staked RPL earns a share of protocol revenue paid in ETH. Staked holders can adjust protocol settings and execute onchain actions, as well as signal intentions via Snapshot vote.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

RPL staking Node Operators have governance voting power to allocate RPL inflation. Governance is on-chain; only Node Operators who stake the RPL token are qualified to vote for protocol changes (voting rights may be delegated to another Node Operator). The DAO receives a share of RPL inflation, from which it votes to fund ongoing development (approximately 50,000 RPL per year is paid to the Dev Team, approved annually by protocol DAO vote — see RPIP-37 and RPIP-10). Node Operators also receive rETH commission and a share of RPL inflation.

(e) Control surface reliance

There are no admin keys and the protocol is under DAO control. Operationally, it is anticipated that there will be further incremental reductions of the responsibilities of the oDAO over time.

(f) Dissolution authority

No dissolution mechanism exists.