Project & Team
Description of Project
Rocket Pool is a liquid staking protocol that operates on Ethereum Mainnet. It is entirely permissionless and decentralised. Anyone can participate in Ethereum staking via Rocket Pool in two key ways: Node Staking and Liquid Staking. Node Staking requires an individual to provide their own 4 ETH along with the hardware, networking, and technical proficiency required to run an Ethereum validator. The protocol supplies the remaining 32 ETH to the node operator via Liquid Stakers. The Node Operator and the Liquid Staker share in the ETH rewards that are generated by the Node Operator. Governance of the protocol is decentralised and administered by Node Operators. In order to participate in Rocket Pool governance, one must stake the RPL token on their node.
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|David Rugendyke
|Founder & CTO
|David has over 18 years of commercial experience as a senior developer with a computer science background and started designing Rocket Pool in late 2016. He is currently committed to developing Rocket Pool full-time as the chief technology officer.
|Darren Langley
|General Manager
|Darren brings extensive experience in technical leadership, strategy, product management, and blockchain consulting across the finance, government, and technology sectors. He has held senior engineering, architecture, and product roles delivering large-scale digital transformation projects, working closely with executive stakeholders to define product vision, shape technical strategy, and drive delivery across complex, multi-team programmes. He has also worked as a Senior Blockchain Consultant architecting solutions presented to international bodies including the World Intellectual Property Organisation.
|—
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|No foundation exists
|—
DAO / Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|The IMC/GMC have a flat hierarchy with no leadership roles; members are voted in on an annual basis via Snapshot votes and the current membership details are available here: [https://rpips.RocketPool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-36](https://rpips.rocketpool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-36)
|—
|Ken Smith
|IMC & GMC Member with Rocket Pool nodes to strengthen physical security for home-staking setups. As the founder of NextBlock Solutions LLC, he is currently focused on advancing zk proving technology to significantly improve proving speeds.
|Ken Smith is the founder of NextBlock Solutions LLC, where he delivers Ethereum blockchain infrastructure, consulting, and training services on Web3 topics. His cryptocurrency journey began in 2014 with the construction of home-built altcoin mining rigs. Ken has published detailed analyses of economic returns in EVM-smoothing pools (including low-ether-bonded minipools) and developed secure procedures for pairing the Aegis Key
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles, governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each.
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe current governance rights of tokenholders and presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism.
(a) IP ownership & control
All repos are public and open source. The Rocket Pool brand/trademark is owned by the Dev Team. The DAO is not currently a legal entity.
(b) Contract/admin powers
The Oracle DAO (oDAO) holds upgrade role with a 14 day delay & can update some protocol parameters with a 7 day delay - they require a majority onchain vote (6 of 10 oDAO members). The pDAO has a three-week onchain governance voting process with 15% quorum and can change protocol parameters & manage the security council & treasury. The security council can emergency-pause deposits & veto upgrades, but cannot pause withdrawals.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
RPL staking by Node Operators on their nodes is required to participate in Rocket Pool governance. Node Operators who stake RPL have voting power to allocate RPL inflation and approve protocol changes. A Node Operator may delegate their voting rights to another Node Operator. Staked RPL earns a share of protocol revenue paid in ETH. Staked holders can adjust protocol settings and execute onchain actions, as well as signal intentions via Snapshot vote.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
RPL staking Node Operators have governance voting power to allocate RPL inflation. Governance is on-chain; only Node Operators who stake the RPL token are qualified to vote for protocol changes (voting rights may be delegated to another Node Operator). The DAO receives a share of RPL inflation, from which it votes to fund ongoing development (approximately 50,000 RPL per year is paid to the Dev Team, approved annually by protocol DAO vote — see RPIP-37 and RPIP-10). Node Operators also receive rETH commission and a share of RPL inflation.
(e) Control surface reliance
There are no admin keys and the protocol is under DAO control. Operationally, it is anticipated that there will be further incremental reductions of the responsibilities of the oDAO over time.
(f) Dissolution authority
No dissolution mechanism exists.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the Foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Developer Company.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
No foundation exists
Primary Developer Company
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the Developer Company can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
type and jurisdiction: The legal entity type is an Australian Proprietary (Pty Ltd - private) Corporation.
(b) IP ownership & control
All owned by Dev Team. The Rocket Pool brand/trademark is owned by the Dev Team.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
The development entity holds RPL tokens on its balance sheet and has the same rights and proportional voting power as any other Node Operator in the protocol. Node Operators (including the Dev Team if operating nodes) are the only entities with ultimate control over the governance treasury via on-chain voting. The Dev Team does not have separate unilateral powers over the DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token administration outside of its proportional Node Operator voting rights.
(d) Powers over Foundation
No foundation exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
The Team has two seats on the oDAO (out of 10) & the oDAO has upgrade/settings authority. Essentially this means that the Team does not have unilateral control over upgrades. The oDAO does not have authority to upgrade without pDAO approval. The Team currently holds the sole seat on the Security Council which gives them the ability to pause deposits into the protocol under emergency conditions. The Dev Team operates a 2 of 3 multisig to ensure responsiveness. The Dev Team remain on the Security Council at the behest of the pDAO who can replace them at any time via onchain vote.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Dev Team is paid by the protocol DAO as a software development partner. Payment occurs once per year, approved by protocol DAO vote, in RPL tokens. The total varies slightly but has been approximately 50,000 RPL per year for ongoing development work. The details of this payment structure are defined in RPIP-37 (https://rpips.Rocket Pool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-37), and historical payments are detailed in RPIP-10 (https://rpips.Rocket Pool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-10#direct-expenses). Most of the Dev Team's costs are paid from the Dev Wallet that was set aside at the creation of the protocol. The Rocket Pool core team is not a non-profit per se, however they do not make a profit from the protocol. There is no plan to return any funds to the Dev Team unless the protocol DAO initiates and approves this by vote.
The Rocket Pool core team ("Dev Team") is the development entity for the protocol.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role.
- (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority. If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide pause/upgrade powers, governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If none, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
APC one: The IMC is a decentralised committee that does not have a legal name, type, or jurisdiction.
APC two: The GMC is a decentralised committee that does not have a legal name, type, or jurisdiction
(b) Parameter control & scope
APC one: The IMC receives a share of RPL token inflation and uses it to incentivise liquidity for rETHand RPL via a 4 of 7 multisig. Their charter is available here: https://rpips.RocketPool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-20
APC two: The GMC receives a share of RPL token inflation and uses it to fund ecosystem
development (marketing, dev work, tech support etc) via a 4 of 7 multisig. Their charter isavailable here: https://rpips.Rocket Pool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-40.
(c) Contract/admin powers
APC one: The IMC receives a share of RPL token inflation and uses it to incentivise liquidity for rETH
and RPL via a 4 of 7 multisig.
APC two: The GMC receives a share of RPL token inflation and uses it to fund ecosystem
development (marketing, dev work, tech support etc) via a 4 of 7 multisig.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
APC one: The IMC members receive a small nominal stipend based on hours worked
https://rpips.Rocket Pool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-41
APC two: The GMC members receive a small nominal stipend based on hours worked
Token Supply
Initial Allocation
(a) Launch supply totals
Total of 18,000,000 RPL issued at launch. All tokens fully vested / unlocked at launch (no tokens locked at launch).
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Investor presale: 8,220,000 RPL (45%) — sold to early investors via presale.
- Public Crowdsale: 7,080,000 RPL (40%) — sold to the general public during the public token sale.
- Team Reserve: 2,700,000 RPL (15%) — allocated to the Rocket Pool core team and used to develop the Rocket Pool protocol over a period of 8+ years, including but not limited to:
- Team member salaries to facilitate core smart contract development, and other staff supporting day-to-day protocol operations across management, ecosystem, & more.
- Payments to contractors contributing across marketing, design, devops, & more.
- Payments for professional services eg accounting and legal.
- 16 security audits from industry-leading companies prior to mainnet launch and every protocol upgrade including Redstone, Atlas, & Saturn.
- Funding of Immunefi bug bounty with rewards up to $150,000; multiple payouts made across lower tiers.
- Marketing and advertising covering educational content and awareness campaigns around major protocol upgrades.
- Team travel to industry events e.g. participation at ETHGlobal events, and attendance at multiple Devcons and Devconnects for technical collaboration, panel and speaking engagements, and leading technical workshops.
- Sponsorship of booths, branding placement, and other event-related activities.
- Ecosystem development, including co-funding Ethereum Foundation initiatives.
- Community activation, including social/collaborative and educational events.
(c) Initial price per token
Whitelist price: 0.00071582 ETH. Crowdsale price: 0.000833333 ETH
(d) Ticker / market symbol
RPL
(e) Total supply & supply regime
Supply is not fixed. RPL is inflationary at 5% annually. Any changes to the inflation rate must be voted on and approved by the DAO and occur fully transparently on-chain.
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
All initial allocations (Investor presale, Public Crowdsale, Team Reserve) were fully vested at the time of initial allocation. There was no vesting period for any launch category.
Vesting Insider Tokens
There are no locked or unvested post-TGE employee tokens.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist, or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist.
- (b) Total token allocation — The total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — The payer entity.
- (d) Description of advisory/services — A brief description of the advisory/services.
(a) Existence
There are no advisory or similar token payments to the core team. The Rocket Pool core team is paid a set amount for ongoing development of the protocol from RPL inflation, based on the DAO's continued satisfaction with roadmap execution.
(b) Total token allocation
No payments
(c) Payer entity
N/A
(d) Description of advisory/services
Description of services
N/A
KOL Marketing Activities
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment. If none, say so.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles and platforms for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No payments
(b) Usernames & roles
N/A
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
N/A
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
|Title
|Primary Function
|Chain
|Address
|Control Mechanism
|Explorer Link
|Rocket Pool protocol DAO vault
|Protocol DAO treasury / governance-controlled funds
|Ethereum Mainnet
|0x3bdc69c4e5e13e52a65f5583c23efb9636b469d6
|DAO (on-chain governance by RPL-staking Node Operators)
|https://etherscan.io/address/0x3bdc69c4e5e13e52a65f5583c23efb9636b469d6
|Dev Wallet
|Funds set aside at protocol creation to cover Dev Team costs
|Ethereum Mainnet
|0xd2A4848a6644749e652c1D9398B5AA317f57395B
|Dev Team control — specify 2 of 3 multisig
|https://etherscan.io/address/0xd2A4848a6644749e652c1D9398B5AA317f57395B
|IMC / liquidity incentives wallet(s)
|Wallets used by the Incentive Management Committee to disburse liquidity incentives for rETH and RPL
|Ethereum Mainnet (confirm) Yes
|0xb867EA3bBC909954d737019FEf5AB25dFDb38CB9
|Multisig — specify threshold 4 of 7
|https://etherscan.io/address/0xb867EA3bBC909954d737019FEf5AB25dFDb38CB9
|GMC
|Operational
|Ethereum Mainnet
|0x6efD08303F42EDb68F2D6464BCdCA0824e1C813a
|4 of 7 multisig
|https://etherscan.io/address/0x6efD08303F42EDb68F2D6464BCdCA0824e1C813a
Market Structure
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
|Market Maker Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Structure Name
|None — no active market makers
|N/A — 0%
|N/A
|N/A
Rocket Pool has no active market maker agreements or deals. No native tokens have been loaned or allocated to any market maker.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Rocket Pool has no centralized exchange deals or agreements. No native RPL tokens have been paid as listing fees to any CEX. On the DEX side, the DAO's Incentive Management Committee (IMC) provides liquidity incentives for rETH and, to a lesser degree, RPL. Specific DEX pool/pair details, allocation percentages, and term durations for each incentivised pool are provided below in Q14.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment, controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
None
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)
- $26k full range WETH/RPL dedicated to oracle safety+ $23k full range rETH/WETH for similar stability+ Up to $35k intended as concentrated rETH/RPL liquidity; about $12k is currently deployed on univ3 POL is controlled by the IMC via 4 of 7 multisig, and unwind policy is at the decision of the IMC
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL
No purchased TVL
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)
None
Resources
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
|Series Name
|Investment Vehicle
|Date Of Sale
|Number of tokens sold
|Vesting Schedule
|Simple presale (https://medium.com/rocket-pool/rocket-pool-token-presale-9d0 832477894)
|Sept ‘17
|8,220,000 RPL (45% of initial supply)
|Fully vested at allocation — no vesting period
|Public Crowdsale
|Nov ‘17
|7,080,000 RPL (40% of initial supply)
|Fully vested at allocation — no vesting period
Unable to disclose specific details but only outright sales (no vesting schedule).
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
(a) Entity existence
- Foundation — Based on the prior filing, no traditional Foundation entity appears to exist. The Rocket Pool core team (Dev Team) is the development entity, paid by the DAO.
- Nil foundation
- Lab/DevCo — Exists. Referred to in the prior filing as the "Rocket Pool core team" or "Dev Team." Legal entity type and jurisdiction not disclosed (see Section 5).
- DAO — Exists. On-chain governance administered by Node Operators who stake RPL tokens.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
- DAO: Receives a share of RPL inflation (5% annual). Protocol revenue flows include rETH commission (shared between Node Operators and Liquid Stakers) and the DAO's share of RPL inflation.
- Dev Team / DevCo: Paid by the DAO as a software development partner in RPL tokens (~50,000 RPL/year, approved annually by protocol DAO vote per RPIP-37). Additional costs are paid from the Dev Wallet set aside at protocol creation. The Dev Team also holds RPL tokens on its balance sheet (15% Team Reserve at launch).
- Node Operators: Receive rETH commission and a share of RPL inflation based on their staked RPL.
- Nil foundation
(c) Operational use of resources
Primary uses: ongoing protocol development (funded from DAO-approved RPL payments to the Dev Team), liquidity support (IMC-administered incentives for rETH and RPL pools), and protocol operations. The Dev Team also uses funding to perform multiple security audits of each upgrade, and to pay for marketing/ecosystem expenses such as travel to industry events/conferences. Grants are covered by the GMC.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
public dashboards and links:
- Protocol DAO vault (holds DAO-controlled RPL): https://etherscan.io/address/0x3bdc69c4e5e13e52a65f5583c23efb9636b469d6#readContract
- RPL Inflation events (on-chain minting of RPL inflation): https://etherscan.io/token/0xd33526068d116ce69f19a9ee46f0bd304f21a51f?a=0x0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
- pDAO summary report (Google Sheet): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1Zo9iFJ2YZNAkgNo53yJGSCnz8XAYuLJ7SeiwJx6oF0A/edit?gid=524613045#gid=524613045
- DAO transaction dashboard (Dune): https://dune.com/queries/1264376
- Quarterly roadmap updates / token holder relations: https://dao.RocketPool.net/tag/roadmap_update
- Bi-weekly team updates: https://medium.com/rocket-poo l
- RPIP-37 (Dev Team payment structure): https://rpips.Rocket Pool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-37
- RPIP-10 (historical direct expenses): https://rpips.RocketPool.net/RPIPs/RPIP-10#direct-expenses
- Governance docs: https://RocketPool.net/governance/protocol-dao and https://medium.com/rocket-pool/rocket-pool-protocol-dao-governance-a3c3e92904e0
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds have occurred as of 13 May 2026.
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
N/A
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Rocket Pool is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.