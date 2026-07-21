A narrative description of the purpose of the project is provided.

RIZE is the utility token for access, coordination, and governance participation within an institutional tokenization and collaborative intelligence ecosystem developed by T-RIZE Group.

The ecosystem is supported by a Governance Treasury overseen by the CarbonZero Foundation to help develop approved workflows, participation, and ecosystem growth.

RIZE may be locked to access approved workflows, used for selected infrastructure, services, models, outputs, or premium workflows, and used to qualify approved contributors for incentive allocations based on measured contribution.

The ecosystem is being deployed for Canton-based institutional workflows and is designed to support broader approved tokenization and intelligence use cases over time.