Provide a structured description of the DAO’s governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

Not applicable as Render does not have a DAO. Governance and community participation are instead handled through the Render Network Proposal system, which is facilitated by the Render Network Foundation and voted on by RENDER tokenholders. For governance and community participation, the relevant public process is the RNP voting process, including the Foundation’s published guidance on how to vote in RNPs. (Source: Render Network Proposal (RNP) System, Understanding Render NetworkGovernance)

(a) IP ownership & control

Not applicable as Render does not have a DAO.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Not applicable as Render does not have a DAO. The public governance process is instead the Render Network Proposal system. Public governance materials describe RNPs as the primary mechanism for significant protocol changes, ecosystem initiatives, and governance decisions. RNP-000 states that RNPs should be reserved for significant initiatives affecting the Render Network’s core functionality, governance, or strategic direction, including changes to rendering infrastructure, the economic model or token mechanics, new network features or services, and the governance process itself. The RNP process includes an initial draft phase, community discussion, coordination with the Render Foundation to determine whether a proposal falls within the mandate of protocol improvements, an initial proposal vote, a final vote, and implementation of approved proposals. RNP-000 states that an RNP may be submitted to the Render Network Foundation team for dissemination or submitted as a pull request to the RNP repository, and that a dedicated Discord channel is created to facilitate community discussion and feedback. Current RNP voting is conducted using RENDER SPL tokens on Solana through Nation.io. Render’s voting FAQ states that RNP voting “leverages Nation for RENDER SPL Token voting” and previously used Snapshot for RNDR ERC-20 voting. It also states that, with the Solana upgrade, the Foundation introduced a Solana voting system for RNP governance, enabling community members who upgraded to RENDER SPL tokens to participate. The RNP voting thresholds are described in both the Knowledge Base and RNP-000. The initial proposal vote lasts 72 hours, is decided by simple majority, and has no quorum requirement. If it receives majority support, the proposal proceeds to a final RNP vote. The final vote lasts 6 days and requires at least 50% approval of total votes cast and a quorum of at least 15% of the total combined RNDR and RENDER token supply. Emergency proposals may omit the initial vote phase and elevate the quorum requirement to 20% of the total Render token supply. Approved RNPs are incorporated into the Render Network development roadmap and implemented by core Render Network contributors, with status and progress tracked by the Render Foundation team and in the designated GitHub repository. (Source: Render Network Proposal (RNP) System, RNP-000, How to vote in RNPs)

(c) Locked-token rights

Not applicable as Render does not have a DAO. The public governance record instead describes voting through RENDER token snapshots. Render’s voting FAQ states that tokenholders wishing to participate in governance voting need to hold RENDER in an onchain self-custodial wallet in order to connect to Nation and vote. The same FAQ states that Nation calculates eligibility after a blockchain snapshot is taken before the voting round, and that voting impact is directly correlated to the amount of RENDER in the tokenholder’s onchain self-custodial account at the time of the snapshot. (Source: How to Vote in RNPs) The voting FAQ also describes a hardware-wallet delegation feature. It states that vote delegation allows users to assign voting power for specific tokens to another wallet address, allowing the delegate wallet to vote on their behalf while the original tokenholder retains ownership of the tokens and can remove or change delegates through profile settings. (Source: How to Vote in RNPs)

(d) Value accrual & holder rights

Not applicable as Render does not have a DAO. Publicly described tokenholder rights sets are limited to governance participation through the RNP process. Current governance occurs with RENDER on Solana. The upgrade FAQ states that voting and governance occur with RENDER on Solana, and that voting with RNDR on Ethereum has been deprecated. It also states that the community voted to build the network on Solana through RNP-002, that RENDER was created when the new Solana token was minted, and that the Foundation’s support going forward is focused on RENDER. (Source: Render Network Upgrade Portal FAQ) The upgrade FAQ further states that the old RNDR token still exists, but RNDR on Ethereum is no longer maintained by the Foundation and cannot be used on the Render Network; it also states that RNDR on Polygon has been deprecated and will no longer be supported by the Foundation for network use. (Source: Render Network Upgrade Portal FAQ)

(e) Dissolution authority

Not applicable as Render does not have a DAO.