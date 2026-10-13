Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Traditional blockchain oracles rely on an inefficient "push" model that continuously writes data on-chain, leading to exorbitant gas fees, high latency, and poor scalability across L2s and emerging networks. RedStone solves this by pioneering a modular, "pull-based" oracle architecture that stores signed data off-chain and attaches it to transactions only when needed by users or dApps. This approach dramatically reduces gas overhead, delivers sub-second data availability, and enables customizable data feeds across dozens of chains. Consequently, RedStone removes the financial and technical bottlenecks that previously restricted DeFi scalability and cross-chain expansion

(b) Operational priorities

To ensure long-term operational and technical sustainability, RedStone relies on a dual strategy of real protocol revenue generation and robust tokenomics:

Protocol Revenue & Monetization: RedStone operates a self-sustaining business model where dApps and data consumers pay for oracle services across 110+ networks. Fees accrued from data feeds, enterprise integrations, and Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) capture are collected in major assets (e.g., ETH, USDC, SOL), generating continuous cash flow to fund infrastructure, R&D, and core team operations.

RedStone operates a self-sustaining business model where dApps and data consumers pay for oracle services across 110+ networks. Fees accrued from data feeds, enterprise integrations, and Oracle Extractable Value (OEV) capture are collected in major assets (e.g., ETH, USDC, SOL), generating continuous cash flow to fund infrastructure, R&D, and core team operations. Token Utility & Economic Security: The native $RED token anchors network security through restaking and Actively Validated Services (AVS). Data providers and stakers stake $RED to guarantee data fidelity, receiving a share of protocol revenue. Furthermore, dedicated token reserves for Ecosystem & Data Providers fuel long-term node operator incentives, cross-chain expansion, and strategic developer grants.

(c) High-level project overview

At a high level, RedStone operates as a modular, multi-chain oracle infrastructure that decouples data collection, storage, and on-chain verification into specialized, independent layers.

1. Off-Chain Data Aggregation Layer.

2. Dynamic Data Delivery Models

3. On-Chain Verification & Aggregation

4. Economic Security & Restaking (EigenLayer / AVS.

(d) Primary token functions

The native $RED token anchors network security through restaking and Actively Validated Services (AVS). Data providers and stakers stake $RED to guarantee data fidelity, receiving a share of protocol revenue. Furthermore, dedicated token reserves for Ecosystem & Data Providers fuel long-term node operator incentives, cross-chain expansion, and strategic developer grants.

(e) Control surface reliance

RedStone’s operational and governance model is built around a foundation-led structure designed to prioritize protocol security, high uptime, and enterprise-grade reliability across all supported chains.