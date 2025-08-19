Project and Team
Description of Project
Raydium Protocol is a permissionless, decentralized exchange on Solana, enabling fast, low-cost trading and liquidity provision.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
Raydium Protocol generates revenue through trading fees from its various pools. For Standard AMM (AMM V4) pools, a 0.25% fee is charged per trade, while Concentrated Liquidity (CLMM) pools offer tiered fees ranging from 0.01% to 2%, and Constant Product (CPMM) pools have fees between 0.25% and 4%. Across all pool types, 12% of the trading fees are allocated to RAY token buybacks, automatically triggered when the value hits $10, with the funds used to programmatically repurchase RAY tokens. For AMM V4, the remaining 88% of fees are distributed to liquidity providers proportionally. For CLMM and CPMM pools, 84% goes to liquidity providers, and 4% is directed to the protocol’s treasury, where fees are swapped to USDC and held in accounts controlled by the protocol’s multisig. Raydium also generates revenue from pool creation fees (0.15 SOL) on AMM V4 and CPMM pools, which is earmarked for protocol infrastructure. Excess SOL is staked to Raydium's validator, securing the Solana network and providing an additional source of revenue for the protocol. Raydium charges a 1% trading fee on its bonding curve program (LaunchLab) for tokens that originate from Raydium's platformID. The LaunchLab program allows any third-party to host and monetize their own GUI, of which Raydium generates 0.25% in fees on all trading volume. https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token/protocol-fees
Equity-Token Relationship
Raydium does not have equity value accrual; revenue is distributed to token holders through RAY buybacks. Any additional revenue is controlled by the protocol’s multisig and used for audits, bug bounties, and infrastructure costs. Non-circulating RAY tokens are managed by the community.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
Team and seed (25.9% of total) were fully locked for the first 12 months after TGE and unlocked linearly each day over months 13 - 36. Vesting concluded on February 21, 2024.
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members are not publicly disclosed.
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
Raydium currently offers limited token-based governance via Solana Realms that implemented off-chain by core members of the team. 1,000,000 RAY is the minimum requirement to create a proposal with a quorum threshold of 1% of total supply. Value and revenue from the protocol accrues to $RAY and is controlled by the protocol multi-sig. Program updates to facilitate further on-chain programmatic governance, decentralization, and token utility have been published in Raydium's public GitBook but an implementation timeline has not been publicly commented on. https://github.com/raydium-io/ray-gauges https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token/ray-buybacks https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token/protocol-fees https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token
Initial Allocation
$RAY has a 555,000,000 hard cap, with an initial allocation breakdown of:
- Mining Reserve (Liquidity & Growth Incentives): 188,700,000 (34%)
- Partnership & Growth (Treasury): 166,500,000 (30%)
- Team: 111,000,000 (20%, fully vested)
- Liquidity: 44,000,000 (6%, fully vested)
- Community & Seed: 33,300,000 (6%, fully vested)
- Advisors: 11,100,000 (6%, unallocated) Team, community, and seed (25.9% of total supply) were fully locked for the first 12 months after TGE and unlocked linearly each day over 13-36 months. Vesting concluded on February 21, 2024. https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token
Vesting Insider Tokens
Team, community, and seed (25.9% of total supply) are fully vested. Non-circulating supply are ear-marked as the Raydium Protocol Treasury. https://solscan.io/account/8pFhUqCU7Fkxfg2DLytRDf7a9oK4XGtN92PrYwtVQc6G
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
All non-issed tokens are held in publicly labeled wallets. https://solscan.io/token/4k3Dyjzvzp8eMZWUXbBCjEvwSkkk59S5iCNLY3QrkX6R#holders https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token
Airdrop Process
Raydium did not conduct an airdrop.
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Insider Tokens that were locked or unvested could not generate rewards until they were fully vested and unlocked.
Future Token Issuance
New token issuance is publicly disclosed in official documents https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token and any change is disclosed and justified on Raydium's official platforms. Example: https://app.realms.today/dao/Raydium/proposal/GoMJfxYpUFnZcNyCRKbM8TFxf8HKExEdyj5gU4e8HWa4
Future & Related Token Launches
Raydium makes clear that no subsequent tokens will be issued.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
Raydium commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Seed investors were fully locked for the first 12 months after TGE and vested linearly each day over months 13-36 so that all tokens were vested 3 years after TGE on February 21, 2023. Tokens sold in the Bonfida community sale were locked for the first 12 months after TGE and fully vested on February 21, 2022. https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Raydium Foundation does not have active market making agreements affecting token liquidity. Should this change, the names of all market makers involved, the token allocation per market maker (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement will be made public to the extent permitted by the market maker. 'Raydium does not have any active Centralized Exchange Listing agreements affecting token liquidity. Raydium does not pay for exchange listings. 'Raydium commits to disclosing any OTC deal involving token sales by the foundation within 30 days. Each disclosure must include the amount of tokens sold and the vesting terms on those tokens.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
Raydium currently provides updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via reports (Messari, https://messari.io/project/raydium) that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and key expenses. Raydium also provides token holders access to public dashboards, detailing the protocols financial overview, core KPIs, token supply metrics, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. Blockworks: https://blockworks.co/analytics/raydium Artemis: https://app.artemis.xyz/asset/raydium?from=sectors Token Terminal: https://tokenterminal.com/explorer/projects/raydium Top Ledger: https://analytics.topledger.xyz/raydium/public/dashboards/dmOdxtVTiAMZQL6A2OqgA5pgZXKnBfcJyxEAYmBk?p_Date%20Type=Day
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
Raydium's assets and working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled. Multi-sig holdings: https://v3.squads.so/vault/assets/RVhaWTdGUGNjTnVFdmdIWk1DTXB3dzJGZW44b0xXQlNKemRnQ3NYM0Rqd20= Buybacks: https://solscan.io/account/DdHDoz94o2WJmD9myRobHCwtx1bESpHTd4SSPe6VEZaz Buyback details: https://docs.raydium.io/raydium/protocol/the-ray-token/ray-buybacks RAY Treasury: https://solscan.io/account/8pFhUqCU7Fkxfg2DLytRDf7a9oK4XGtN92PrYwtVQc6G
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Raydium is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.