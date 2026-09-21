(a) Problem the project solves

RaveDAO addresses the fragmentation of the live entertainment economy by building a decentralized protocol that ties real-world electronic music events to on-chain ownership, governance, and community coordination. The project targets two structural problems: the exclusion of fans, artists, and organizers from the economic upside of the events they make possible, and the absence of transparent, programmable mechanisms for cultural community coordination at global scale.

(Source: RaveDAO Tokenomics, RaveDAO MiCAR White Paper)

(b) Operational priorities

RAVEDAO ENTERTAINMENT – FZCO operates global events as the primary revenue-generating activity, using ticket sales, sponsorships, NFT drops, and on-site payments to fund operations and buyback-and-burn activity. Operational priorities include scaling the flagship world tour, activating local DAO chapters through a stake-to-license model, expanding the partner network across brands and artists, and growing the Rave for Light philanthropic program. The project reported approximately $1.3 million in event revenue in 2024 and projects approximately $7 million for 2026.

(Source: RaveDAO MiCAR White Paper, Future of RaveDAO)

(c) High-level project overview

RaveDAO is an entertainment and technology protocol that combines large-scale EDM festivals, DAO-style local chapters, NFT ticketing, staking, on-chain payments, and charitable initiatives. The protocol runs on Ethereum, Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Event organizers stake RAVE to license the RaveDAO brand and operate official chapter events. Attendees receive Proof-of-Rave NFTs as on-chain participation records. A portion of event profits funds automatic RAVE buybacks and burns. The x402 payment protocol on Base enables on-site payments via crypto, credit card, Apple Pay, Alipay, and WeChat Pay.

(Source: RaveDAO MiCAR White Paper, Token Utilities)

(d) Primary token functions

RAVE is a fixed-supply ERC-20 and BEP-20 token. It functions as: (i) a B2B staking instrument for event organizers to license the RaveDAO brand, vendors to qualify as verified partners, and artists to co-launch digital collectibles; (ii) a B2C payment and access token for tickets, tables, merchandise, VIP upgrades, artist meet-and-greets, early event access, and digital collectibles; and (iii) a governance participation token for voting on chapter proposals, ecosystem grants, event locations, artist lineups, and philanthropic allocations.

(Source: Token Utilities, RaveDAO MiCAR White Paper)

(e) Control surface reliance

The MiCAR white paper states that community participation processes are facilitated through official RaveDAO communication channels and are advisory in nature, explicitly noting they do not affect the fundamental terms, rights, or obligations associated with RAVE. The whitepaper describes governance rights for event locations, artist lineups, philanthropic allocations, chapter proposals, and ecosystem grants, but does not disclose an on-chain executor, quorum threshold, or admin-role map for any of those decisions. Contract ownership of the Ethereum RAVE token was transferred to a Gnosis Safe 1.4.1 proxy at address 0x9831156F1a6E506Fca41503590b42F07c2e80f54. No Snapshot space, Tally page, or equivalent on-chain governance deployment for RaveDAO has been identified in public sources.

(Source: RaveDAO MiCAR White Paper, Token Utilities, Etherscan RAVE Token Tracker)