(a) Problem the project solves

Polkadot is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain network that addresses blockchain scalability and isolatability. It allows many independent chains to run in parallel under shared security with trust-free interchain communication. (Source: Polkadot Whitepaper, Polkadot Is Live)

(b) Operational priorities

Polkadot funds ongoing development and operations through Nominated Proof of Stake, treasury funding, and onchain governance. DOT issuance rewards validators and nominators and funds the network, and DOT holders direct network resources through OpenGov referenda. Following the March 12, 2026 runtime 2.1.0 upgrade, newly minted DOT, transaction fees, coretime sales revenue, and validator slashes flow into the Dynamic Allocation Pool, from which governance allocates budgets across validators, nominators, the treasury, and a strategic reserve. (Source: DOT Token, Staking on Polkadot, Treasury, Onchain Governance, Refining Polkadot’s Economic Architecture, What Is the DAP)

(c) High-level project overview

Polkadot uses a relay chain to provide shared security and finality to independent parachains. Collators assemble parachain Proof-of-Validity blocks, relay-chain validators validate them, and the relay chain produces blocks with BABE and finalizes them with GRANDPA. (Source: Parachain Consensus, Proof of Stake Consensus, Relay Chain)

(d) Primary token functions

DOT is Polkadot’s native token. DOT holders vote in network governance, propose changes to fees, inflation, and code upgrades, lock tokens for staking rewards and network security, purchase coretime, access secure computation and interoperability, and reserve parachain identifiers for rollups. (Source: DOT Token)

(e) Control surface reliance

Web3 Foundation held superuser control through a Sudo module during Polkadot’s initial launch phase and relinquished that role as the network decentralized. OpenGov now governs public network decision-making, replaced the earlier Council and Technical Committee, and uses origins and tracks to define the powers each referendum can exercise. Control of the network rests with DOT holders. (Source: Polkadot Is Live, Onchain Governance, Origins and Tracks, DOT Has Morphed)