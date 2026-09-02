(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

(a) Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings

PEPE's token generation event completed on 14 April 2023 with no sale and no purchaser, so no regulatory change can block a delivery obligation. Listing access is the live exposure. PEPE depends entirely on venues it does not control, and Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate, KuCoin, and WhiteBIT each decide independently whether to keep the pair open. A regulator that classifies memecoins as securities, that imposes issuer-disclosure duties on listed assets, or that requires an identifiable issuer for a listed token would leave PEPE unable to comply, because no entity exists to register, to file, or to answer. That is a concrete delisting risk rather than a theoretical one, since a venue facing an unidentifiable issuer resolves the ambiguity by removing the pair. The bridged PEPE representations on BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche add a second surface, because a regulator can act against a bridge operator without touching the Ethereum contract. Regulated US market access is now in motion in one direction. On 8 April 2026 Canary Capital Group LLC filed a Form S-1 with the SEC for the Canary PEPE ETF, a Delaware statutory trust formed on 23 January 2026 that would hold PEPE directly with a small ether balance for network fees, and the application remains under SEC review with no decision timeline. The filing was made by a third-party sponsor without the participation of any PEPE entity, because none exists, and its outcome will shape institutional access to the token without the project holding any ability to influence the process.

(Source: CoinGecko PEPE, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Changelly PEPE Guide, Canary PEPE ETF S-1, The Defiant ETF Filing Report, CoinMarketCap ETF Filing Report)

(b) Entity-Level Regulatory Impact

PEPE has no foundation, no development company, and no DAO, so no entity can be licensed, fined, restructured, or compelled to disclose, and equally no entity can hold a license, maintain a compliance program, respond to a subpoena, or defend the token before a regulator. The exposure lands on individuals instead. The anonymous signers of the team multisig hold and move a reserve worth millions of dollars without any corporate form, and a regulator or a court that identifies them can pursue them personally for unregistered securities activity, for money transmission, or for the August 2023 removal of 16 trillion PEPE. Holders have no recourse against the project in any forum, because there is no counterparty to sue and no jurisdiction in which the project is organized. The token contract itself is immutable and ownership-renounced, so it continues to operate regardless of any enforcement action, which protects transferability while leaving holders with no remedy.

(Source: Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinChapter Rogue Developers, Cointelegraph Transfers Report)

(c) Tokenholder Tax Treatment

Tax treatment of PEPE is unsettled and varies by jurisdiction. PEPE pays no staking reward, distributes no fee revenue, and conducted no airdrop, so holders face no income-recognition question at receipt and the analysis reduces to acquisition and disposal. Each purchase establishes basis and each sale, swap, or spend is a disposal that may trigger capital gains treatment. Bridging PEPE to its BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, or Avalanche representation is a taxable exchange in some jurisdictions and a non-event in others. The October 2023 burn of 6.9 trillion PEPE created no taxable event for holders because no holder gave up tokens, though it changes basis arithmetic where pooled cost rules apply. Each tokenholder is responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations, and no PEPE entity provides tax advice, issues tax forms, or reports on a holder's behalf, because no entity exists.

(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinDesk Token Burn, CoinGecko PEPE)

(d) Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions

PEPE applies no jurisdictional restriction and no user-type restriction. The contract has no blacklist, no freeze function, no allowlist, and no transfer hook, ownership is renounced, and no party can prevent any address anywhere from holding or transferring PEPE. Restrictions arise only at the venues a user chooses. Binance, Coinbase, OKX, Gate, KuCoin, and WhiteBIT each apply their own onboarding, sanctions screening, and jurisdictional exclusion rules, and a user in an excluded jurisdiction can lose venue access without any change to the token. The risk this creates for users is dependence on intermediaries the project cannot influence. The risk in the other direction is that no party can exclude a sanctioned address from holding PEPE, and a regulator can treat that permanence as a compliance failure, which then pushes the compliance burden onto the exchanges and increases delisting pressure.

(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinGecko PEPE, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

(a) Bugs and Design Flaws

The PEPE token contract is a plain ERC-20 with no mint function, no transaction tax, no pause role, no blacklist, and no upgrade proxy, and ownership is renounced, which removes the categories of flaw that most often destroy a memecoin. The demonstrated flaw sits in the project's key management rather than in its code. The team multisig holding 6.9 percent of supply had its signing threshold reduced from five of eight to two of eight, which let three signers move 16 trillion PEPE on 24 August 2023, and the project has not published the signer set or the threshold of the replacement wallet, so the same class of failure remains possible against the surviving reserve. Two further risks are structural. Because the contract is immutable and ownership is renounced, any latent defect in it can never be patched by anyone. Because the 93.1 percent Uniswap V2 liquidity position has its liquidity provider tokens burned, a defect in that pool contract would strand liquidity that no party has authority to migrate. The bridged PEPE representations on BNB Smart Chain, Arbitrum One, and Avalanche each depend on a bridge outside the project's control, and a bridge key compromise would let an attacker mint unbacked PEPE on that chain without any defect on Ethereum.

(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, NFT Now Multisig Report, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, CoinGecko PEPE)

(b) Security Measures & Their Limitations

Three security measures are in place, and all three are properties of the launch rather than ongoing programs. The contract has no mint function, so supply can never be inflated. Ownership is renounced, so no privileged address can alter transfer behavior, impose a tax, or blacklist a holder. The Uniswap V2 liquidity provider tokens covering 93.1 percent of supply are burned, so the primary liquidity cannot be pulled. PEPE has not publicly disclosed a third-party audit, a formal verification effort, a bug bounty program, or a monitoring arrangement, and it operates no security team because it operates no legal entity. The limits of the existing measures are established by the August 2023 incident. Immutability protects the token and does nothing for assets held off-contract, and the entire 16 trillion PEPE loss occurred with every one of the three measures fully intact. Renounced ownership also removes any emergency response capability, so no party can freeze a compromised address, pause transfers, or recover stolen tokens. The absence of a bug bounty means a defect in the pool or in a bridge is likelier to be found by an attacker than reported by a researcher, and the absence of any entity means there is nobody to report a defect to.

(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, Cointelegraph Transfers Report, Gate Security Analysis)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

(a) Critical Economic Assumptions

PEPE rests on one assumption, that speculative demand for the Pepe meme persists. The token generates no revenue, pays no yield, and produces no cash flow, so its entire value depends on the willingness of the next holder to buy it. Nothing in the design creates demand independent of sentiment. There is no fee sink, no staking lock to reduce float, no product whose users must hold PEPE, and no burn mechanism funded by activity, so supply reduction happens only when a discretionary holder chooses to burn, as the team did once on 24 October 2023. A second assumption is that exchange liquidity persists. Roughly half of PEPE's reported trading volume concentrates on Binance and OKX, and losing either venue would materially reduce the market's depth without any change to the token. Holder concentration compounds that assumption. The Canary PEPE ETF registration statement discloses that the ten largest PEPE wallet addresses held approximately 41 percent of circulating supply as of January 2026, so a small number of holders can move the market with a single sale. A third assumption is that the burned Uniswap V2 liquidity position remains adequate, and because the liquidity provider tokens are destroyed, no party can add to, rebalance, or migrate that position if it becomes too thin for the market it serves. The offsetting strength is that supply is genuinely fixed at 420,689,899,653,542.539491331875576506 PEPE with no mint function, so holders bear no dilution risk from issuance.

(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, CoinGecko PEPE, CoinDesk Token Burn, LearnCrypto PEPE Explainer, Canary PEPE ETF S-1)

(b) Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards

No governance body controls PEPE's monetary policy, because no governance body exists and no monetary policy levers exist. The contract has no mint function, charges no transaction tax, and pays no rewards, so no party can inflate supply, redirect a fee stream, or reduce a yield. Ownership is renounced, which means the terms holders bought under cannot be changed by anyone, including by the original team. The residual discretion that does exist is unaccountable rather than governed. The anonymous signers of the team multisig decide alone what happens to the surviving launch reserve, and they can sell it into the market, use it for a listing, move it again, or burn it, with no holder vote, no timelock, no notice period, and no published policy. Holders have no mechanism to compel a burn, to block a sale, or to remove a signer. The August 2023 removal of 16 trillion PEPE and the October 2023 burn of 6.9 trillion PEPE were both decisions taken by signers, and both moved the market, which establishes that the reserve is a live risk to holders rather than a dormant one.

(Source: Etherscan PEPE Token, Trust Wallet PEPE Guide, NFT Now Multisig Report, CoinDesk Token Burn)