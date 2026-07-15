For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

Public sources identify Univerum Innovations Inc. as the operator of the Website and the Pendle Protocol. The public record states that Univerum Innovations Inc. is established under the laws of the Republic of Panama. The public record does not disclose the entity's legal type beyond its incorporation jurisdiction, nor does it identify any subsidiary entities.

(Source: Terms of Use, Privacy Policy)

(b) IP ownership & control

The public record does not attribute IP ownership to Univerum Innovations Inc. by name. The public codebase record discloses that the primary license for Pendle Core (V1) smart contracts is the Business Source License 1.1 (BUSL-1.1), under which core contracts including PendleRouter.sol and PendleData.sol are published. Pendle Core V2 smart contracts are also published under BUSL-1.1. Under BUSL-1.1, the licensor retains commercial control over the source code while making it source-available; the licensor is identified in the repository as the pendle-finance GitHub organization. Subsidiary entities, trademark registrations, and brand ownership assignments are not disclosed in the verified public record.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

No DAO exists for PENDLE. The public record discloses that a Governance Multisig address and a Team Multisig address exist as distinct onchain structures holding PENDLE, as referenced in Pendle's tokenomics documentation. The same record discloses that incentive distribution was decided by the team at the outset, and that governance may propose changes to tokenomics as the industry matures. The public record does not disclose the specific multisig thresholds, signer counts, or the scope of actions each multisig can execute. The public record confirms that market contracts are immutable once deployed and that newer SY contracts are upgradable proxies, but does not specify which entity or address holds the upgrade key for those proxies.

(d) Powers over Foundation

No foundation exists for PENDLE.

(e) Contract/admin powers

The public record discloses that Pendle's protocol is controlled by a multisig, characterized by a third-party risk assessment as a 2-of-4 configuration, and that no timelock is documented. The V1 codebase includes a PendleGovernanceManager contract that enforces an onlyGovernance modifier and implements a two-step governance transfer process requiring a pending governance address to claim control before it takes effect. The public record confirms that PendleRouter carries no special permissions or whitelists and that market contracts are immutable, while SY contracts are upgradable proxies. The specific pause authorities, upgrade-executor addresses, and threshold configurations for the current V2 protocol are not disclosed in the verified public record.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The public record discloses that 80% of V2 protocol fees are directed to buybacks distributed to sPENDLE holders, and that the Pendle protocol at the time of legacy documentation distributed all protocol revenue to vePENDLE holders with no allocation to the Pendle treasury, noting that a portion of revenue may be redirected to the treasury in the future. The same record further discloses that undistributed weekly incentive PENDLE is returned to the protocol treasury and does not roll over. The Ecosystem Fund address (0x399Be606db281a054E359Eb709df9F21E922eC9a) is publicly disclosed and described as used primarily for onchain integrations and liquidity bootstrapping. No governance-approved or contractual mechanism directing protocol revenue, treasury assets, or token distributions to Univerum Innovations Inc., its equityholders, or contributors are publicly disclosed.