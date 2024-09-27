Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

The regulatory treatment of digital assets is evolving rapidly and inconsistently across jurisdictions. Adverse or conflicting changes could materially affect the Project, the token, and its holders. The following risk factors are not exhaustive.

Impact of regulatory change on token operations and listings. The token generated (TGE September 2024) and is live; however, future changes in law could affect the Project's ability to deliver tokens under existing agreements, maintain on-chain liquidity, or list on additional venues. The token is not currently listed on any centralized exchange — all liquidity is protocol-owned on decentralized venues (Arbitrum). New frameworks (e.g., the EU's MiCA regime, evolving U.S. treatment of tokens and decentralized trading, and analogous regimes elsewhere) could restrict venue access, impose registration or disclosure obligations, or, if the token were characterized as a security or other regulated instrument in a given jurisdiction, impair the ability to list or maintain markets there. Such a characterization could also retroactively affect prior distributions.

Entity-level regulatory impact. The Project's activities are conducted across multiple entities, each subject to distinct and changing regimes: the Pear Foundation (Cayman Islands foundation company — subject to Cayman foundation, economic-substance, AML/CFT and periodic renewal requirements); a UK development company, 155 Labs Ltd (providing software-development services under a grant agreement, subject to UK law including the financial-promotion regime; it does not market the protocol in the United Kingdom); and protocol governance conducted by a DAO via on-chain voting. A prior token-issuing entity, Pear Garden Ltd (BVI), has been dissolved. Regulatory or enforcement developments — including licensing requirements, economic-substance or registration obligations, or enforcement actions — could force changes to this structure or to operations, increase compliance cost, or create liability. DAO governance carries particular uncertainty: some jurisdictions may treat a DAO as an unincorporated association or partnership, potentially exposing participants to liability, and the legal status of DAO decision-making remains unsettled. The Project also relies on third-party service providers (including nominee and corporate-services providers), whose regulatory status could change.

Tokenholder tax treatment. The tax treatment of acquiring, holding, staking, and disposing of the token — and of receipts such as staking rewards and airdrops — is uncertain, varies by jurisdiction, and may change, potentially with retroactive effect. Staking (stPEAR) rewards and airdrop receipts may constitute taxable events. The Project does not provide tax advice; each tokenholder is solely responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations and should consult their own advisors.

Jurisdictional and user-access restrictions. The protocol is a decentralized platform that does not actively market to any group and maintains a published list of restricted territories, including sanctioned jurisdictions. Offerings under private agreements have been limited to eligible investors (e.g., professional/sophisticated investors under the UK financial-promotion regime). These restrictions create risk in both directions: users may attempt to circumvent access controls (e.g., via VPN), creating compliance and enforcement exposure for the Project; and users accessing from restricted jurisdictions bear legal risk themselves. In addition, as a result of UK Financial Conduct Authority restrictions, no UK retail investor may enter into perpetual contracts through the Services. Changes to sanctions regimes or access-restriction requirements could reduce the addressable user base or impose new obligations.

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

The Protocol is experimental software and carries material technology risk. The risks below are not exhaustive.

Smart-contract vulnerability. The Protocol and all associated smart contracts are subject to bugs, errors, design flaws, and vulnerabilities that could be exploited, potentially resulting in partial or total loss of user funds. On-chain transactions are immutable and irreversible once confirmed; there is no technical mechanism to reverse or override an executed transaction. Security audits are point-in-time assessments and do not eliminate risk from novel attack vectors (including flash-loan attacks) discovered after the audit date.

Third-party dependency and composability. The Protocol integrates with and depends on third-party infrastructure it does not control, audit, or guarantee — principally Hyperliquid and symm.io for execution and clearing, together with bridges, oracles, and market-data feeds. A bug, failure, compromise, insolvency, or discontinuation of any such system may cascade into the Protocol and result in loss of funds. This composability risk is inherent to the Protocol's architecture.

Oracle and data-feed risk. Pricing and liquidation logic rely on external market data and price feeds. Oracle failures, latency, or data manipulation may cause trades or liquidations to execute on incorrect data.

Blockchain and network risk. The Foundation does not control any underlying blockchain. Networks are subject to hard/soft forks, congestion, downtime, chain halts, and variable and unpredictable transaction (gas) costs, any of which may materially impair the Services.

Key management. Users are solely responsible for securing their private keys; loss is permanent and irrecoverable, and no party can restore access. Treasury assets are held under a Fireblocks MPC multisig (3-of-6) as a mitigating control, which reduces but does not eliminate key-compromise risk.

Availability and liquidation. The Services are provided "as is" and "as available," with no warranty of uninterrupted, secure, or error-free operation, and may become temporarily or permanently unavailable due to denial-of-service attacks, software failures, third-party protocol changes, or force-majeure events. Positions in Perpetual Contracts are subject to liquidation; in stressed markets, liquidity may deteriorate and positions may not close at desired prices, producing losses beyond expected parameters.

Cryptographic advances. Advances in cryptography, including quantum computing, may present future risks to the security of digital assets and the Services.

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Nature of the token. The token is a governance token designed solely to facilitate decentralized governance participation. It does not constitute a security or investment instrument and confers no right to dividends, distributions, profit-sharing, or any economic interest in the Foundation or any affiliate. It is not marketed as an investment, and no representation is made as to its present or future value. Any value is speculative and may fall to zero.

Value-accrual dependency on discretionary buyback. Protocol revenue is currently allocated 70% to token buybacks and 30% to operations under a governance-enshrined policy. This allocation is a capital-allocation choice subject to DAO governance and can be changed, reduced, or suspended. If revenue declines or the buyback policy is altered, the token's principal value-accrual mechanism weakens correspondingly. Buybacks are not guaranteed and do not create any entitlement.

Revenue concentration and profitability. Protocol revenue is highly concentrated (a substantial majority derives from a small number of front-end clients) and closely tracks trading volume, which is volatile and market-driven. The business operates near breakeven; there is no assurance of sustained profitability, and a downturn in volume would reduce both operating runway and buyback capacity.

Unlock and vesting overhang. A significant portion of supply was sold or allocated subject to vesting (see prior token sales), including two private rounds under multi-year cliff-and-linear schedules and an OTC tranche unlocking through 2027. As tokens unlock, holders may sell, creating sustained sell pressure that could depress price independent of protocol performance.

Liquidity depth. All token liquidity is protocol-owned across two Arbitrum DEX pools, together representing only a low-single-digit percentage of supply. This limited depth means large transactions may cause significant price impact, and liquidity could deteriorate rapidly in stressed conditions. The token is not listed on any centralized exchange.

Governance concentration. Voting power equals proportional token ownership. Large holders (including early investors and insiders) may exert significant or controlling influence over governance outcomes, including the buyback policy itself.

Treasury composition. The treasury holds a material allocation in a single volatile digital asset (HYPE) alongside stablecoins; adverse price movement in that asset would reduce treasury value and runway.

Predecessor-entity obligations. The Foundation has stated it assumes no obligations of the dissolved predecessor entity (the original BVI token issuer) in respect of the earliest token issuances; holders relying on those original instruments should understand this limitation.

Market and regulatory value risk. Digital-asset prices are highly volatile. Regulatory recharacterization of the token in any jurisdiction (see Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks) could impair transferability, venue access, or value.