Token Transparencypeaq - H2 2025
PEAQInitial · B2 v1.0 · Filed 19 Aug 2025Complete
PDFToken

Project and Team

01

Description of Project

A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.

peaq is the global computer powering a human-centric Machine Economy. It is a Layer-1 blockchain with protocol-level functionalities and standards for machines, powering DePINs and providing everything machines need to operate, earn, and ultimately sustain themselves onchain.

02

Disclosure of Revenue Streams

A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).

The relevant peaq legal and non-legal entities generating revenue to grow the protocol and the ecosystem are: The peaq DAO (Protocol Revenue): Generates revenue through transaction fees and inflation rewards, which are directed to onchain treasuries. These treasuries haven't been accessed yet and will be managed by the peaq Foundation until they transition to full onchain governance. Every removal of funds will be transparently documented and published. The peaq Foundation: A nonprofit dedicated to building and promoting peaq and its ecosystem. The foundation received capital through pre-TGE token sale funding rounds. EoT Labs (soon peaq Labs): The primary service provider for peaq, operating on a non-profit basis and invoicing its expenses to the peaq Foundation.

03

Equity-Token Relationship

The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.

No value is accrued to equity holders; all protocol revenue and value accrue to the PEAQ token. Tokenholders get governance rights over protocol upgrades, treasury spending, and network parameters, and can earn staking rewards for securing the network. Equity in the Development Entity carries no rights to protocol revenues, token issuance, or treasury assets, and there are no present or future plans to return cash flow to equity through dividends or share repurchases. This separation ensures that all value generated by the network benefits tokenholders directly, with equity existing solely to operate and grow the protocol.

04

Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation

If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method, these payments must be disclosed. Foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.

No core team member is compensated by the Foundation through advisory token allocations or fiat payments. All token allocations for team members come solely from a core contributor allocation, subject to a 9-month lockup and 36-month vesting schedule. Salaries are paid by the Labs entity.

05

Known Project Team

The identities of key team members (e.g. founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.

Founders: Max Thake (Linkedin, X); Leonard Dorlöchter ([Linkedin](https://www.linkedin.com/in/leonard dorloechter/), X); Till Wendler (Linkedin) CBO: Martin El-Khouri (Linkedin, X) CTO: Kamran Gul (Linkedin)

Token Supply and Allocation

06

Governance & Token Documentation Provided

The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented.

PEAQ is the native token of peaq, a Layer-1 blockchain. By design, all value accrual of the L1 is reflected in the token, as every transaction fee must be paid in PEAQ. PEAQ’s utility, governance rights, and governance roadmap are documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#utility

07

Initial Allocation

Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes the total number of tokens issued, recipient category, total supply and cap status, and initial vesting schedule.

4.2 billion PEAQ was issued at Genesis. Categories of recipients:

  • Investors: 34%
  • Ecosystem & Treasury: 20%
  • Community: 21%
  • Core Contributors: 11.5%
  • Labs: 8.5%
  • Network Security: 5% The total supply is not capped. Inflation began at 3.5% per year and decreases annually by 10% until it reaches 1%. The inflationary model can be replaced by a deflationary model at a later stage via governance. The initial vesting schedule and all other details, including distribution wallets, can be found here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis
08

Vesting Insider Tokens

All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules.

All tokens allocated to pre-TGE employees and founders have a 9-month cliff followed by 36 months of linear vesting. As of 14 August 2025, these tokens remain fully locked. For post-TGE employees, the standard vesting schedule is a 12-month cliff followed by 36 months of linear vesting, with monthly distributions of vested tokens. As of 14 August 2025, post-TGE employee allocations — totaling 10,260,000 PEAQ — are also fully locked. Insider token vesting details are transparently documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis (the table is scrollable left to right).

  • Investor: “Investors”
  • Team: “Core Contributors”
  • Foundation: “Ecosystem & Treasury”, “Community”, “Network Security”
  • Relevant Vesting Fields: “Available at TGE”, “Lock-Up (Months)”, “Release after Lock-Up”, “Linear Vesting (Months)”
  • Onchain Vesting Transactions: See “Distribution Address”
09

Labelled Unissued Token Wallets

Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens must be publicly labelled and held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party that controls the funds must also be disclosed.

peaq Foundation-managed addresses from the Genesis distribution: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#peaq-foundation-managed-addresses The following addresses are managed by the peaq Foundation and not considered part of the circulating supply: -Community (Community Reserve) -Community (Campaigns) -Network Security (Security Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Grants) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Expansion Reserve) Onchain Treasury addresses accumulating tokens from transaction fees and inflation: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#inflation-and-transaction-fee-distribution -Security Treasury-modlpoolCoret -General Treasury-modlpy/trsry

  • DePIN Incentive Pools: modlpoolDPInc&modlpoolDPStk -Machine Subsidization Pool Initial control of onchain treasury addresses: Until on-chain governance is introduced, all Treasury pools are managed by the peaq Foundation. The Validators and Stakers pool is not managed by the peaq Foundation.
10

Airdrop Process

The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.

Early Adopter Airdrop: Community members were incentivized with PEAQ tokens for testing and using peaq's sister network and for supporting peaq's launch.

11

Locked Staking Reward to Insiders

Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.

All locked tokens can earn rewards via staking. The vesting and lockup schedule applies only to the initial allocations of the total supply at genesis and does not apply to newly minted tokens generated by inflation. Tokens, regardless of their status (locked, unlocked, or under vesting), are eligible for staking. Users can participate as validators or delegators and stake their tokens. This is transparently documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#important-note%3A-locked-tokens-can-be-staked

12

Future Token Issuance

The project commits that any future token issuance outside scheduled vesting will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform.

No unplanned token issuance has ever occurred, and none is expected to occur. If such an event were ever proposed, it would require governance approval and discussion on official peaq forums. Once onchain governance is live, only an onchain vote could enact protocol changes to mint new tokens. Inflationary tokens are minted according to a schedule defined at launch, which has remained unchanged.

13

Future & Related Token Launches

The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise.

The team launched a peaq production testnet called krest, with its token listed on an exchange. After the launch, the core contributors handed the project over to a dedicated project team. All participants who tested the testnet and holders of its token received a PEAQ allocation via an airdrop. The team has no plans to launch additional tokens.

Transactions & Market Structure

14

Insider & Related Person Transactions

The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes the nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved.

The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.

15

Prior Token Sales & Fundraising

Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and vesting schedule. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.

Funding Rounds: Pre-Seed (Q2 2018): 294,000,000 PEAQ

  • Available at TGE: 3.75%
  • Lock-Up (Months): 6
  • Release after Lock-Up: 3.75%
  • Linear Vesting (Months): 24 Seed (Q3 2018): 210,000,000 PEAQ
  • Available at TGE: 6.25%
  • Lock-Up (Months): 6
  • Release after Lock-Up: 6.25%
  • Linear Vesting (Months): 24 Private (Jun 28, 2022): 546,000,000 PEAQ
  • Available at TGE: 7.5%
  • Lock-Up (Months): 6
  • Release after Lock-Up: 7.5%
  • Linear Vesting (Months): 18 Pre-launch Private (Mar 27, 2024): 378,000,000 PEAQ
  • Available at TGE: 7.5%
  • Lock-Up (Months): 6
  • Release after Lock-Up: 7.5%
  • Linear Vesting (Months): 18 Community Sale (May 9, 2024): 252,000,000 PEAQ
  • Available at TGE: 16.25%
  • Linear Vesting (Months): 6 The detailed vesting schedules for all funding rounds are available here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis
16

Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings

Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including names of all market makers and centralized exchanges involved, token allocation for each as percent of total supply, and duration of each agreement.

The peaq Foundation has made token loans to several firms that provide liquidity on CEXs. The loans are as follows: Participants and their allocation:

  • GSR: 25,250,000 (0.60%)
  • Keyrock: 29,820,000 (0.71%)
  • Amber: 10,710,000 (0.26%)
  • Caladan: 10,500,000 (0.25%) These loans bear interest and are scheduled to mature in Q4 2025 and Q4 2026. Liquidity from these partners is provided on the following exchanges: Bitget, Kraken, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC, and Crypto.com. No liquidity agreements have been made with centralized exchanges directly. All liqudity is provided via Market Makers. A portion of the market maker tokens is held on demand to allow flexibility in adjusting allocations based on market conditions.

Financial Disclosure

17

Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow

The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.

The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports. Here are a few examples of what peaq is already doing: Messari "State of peaq" reports: https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q1-2025 https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q2-2025 Dune Dashboard (On-chain analytics): https://dune.com/peaq/peaq-dashboard (Indexing currently being updated, not working) "peaq of the month" posts: https://x.com/peaq/status/1951207834898530526 https://x.com/peaq/status/1939719809823855036?s=61 https://x.com/peaq/status/1929857678215348731?s=46

18

Public Token Holder Relations Reports

The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.

peaq Foundation-held PEAQ addresses from the Genesis distribution: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#peaq-foundation-managed-addresses -Community (Community Reserve) -Community (Campaigns) -Network Security (Security Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Grants) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Expansion Reserve) Onchain Treasury PEAQ addresses accumulating tokens from transaction fees and inflation: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#inflation-and-transaction-fee-distribution -Security Treasury-modlpoolCoret -General Treasury-modlpy/trsry

This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. peaq is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.

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