Project and Team
Description of Project
peaq is the global computer powering a human-centric Machine Economy. It is a Layer-1 blockchain with protocol-level functionalities and standards for machines, powering DePINs and providing everything machines need to operate, earn, and ultimately sustain themselves onchain.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
The relevant peaq legal and non-legal entities generating revenue to grow the protocol and the ecosystem are: The peaq DAO (Protocol Revenue): Generates revenue through transaction fees and inflation rewards, which are directed to onchain treasuries. These treasuries haven't been accessed yet and will be managed by the peaq Foundation until they transition to full onchain governance. Every removal of funds will be transparently documented and published. The peaq Foundation: A nonprofit dedicated to building and promoting peaq and its ecosystem. The foundation received capital through pre-TGE token sale funding rounds. EoT Labs (soon peaq Labs): The primary service provider for peaq, operating on a non-profit basis and invoicing its expenses to the peaq Foundation.
Equity-Token Relationship
No value is accrued to equity holders; all protocol revenue and value accrue to the PEAQ token. Tokenholders get governance rights over protocol upgrades, treasury spending, and network parameters, and can earn staking rewards for securing the network. Equity in the Development Entity carries no rights to protocol revenues, token issuance, or treasury assets, and there are no present or future plans to return cash flow to equity through dividends or share repurchases. This separation ensures that all value generated by the network benefits tokenholders directly, with equity existing solely to operate and grow the protocol.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
No core team member is compensated by the Foundation through advisory token allocations or fiat payments. All token allocations for team members come solely from a core contributor allocation, subject to a 9-month lockup and 36-month vesting schedule. Salaries are paid by the Labs entity.
Known Project Team
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
PEAQ is the native token of peaq, a Layer-1 blockchain. By design, all value accrual of the L1 is reflected in the token, as every transaction fee must be paid in PEAQ. PEAQ’s utility, governance rights, and governance roadmap are documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#utility
Initial Allocation
4.2 billion PEAQ was issued at Genesis. Categories of recipients:
- Investors: 34%
- Ecosystem & Treasury: 20%
- Community: 21%
- Core Contributors: 11.5%
- Labs: 8.5%
- Network Security: 5% The total supply is not capped. Inflation began at 3.5% per year and decreases annually by 10% until it reaches 1%. The inflationary model can be replaced by a deflationary model at a later stage via governance. The initial vesting schedule and all other details, including distribution wallets, can be found here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis
Vesting Insider Tokens
All tokens allocated to pre-TGE employees and founders have a 9-month cliff followed by 36 months of linear vesting. As of 14 August 2025, these tokens remain fully locked. For post-TGE employees, the standard vesting schedule is a 12-month cliff followed by 36 months of linear vesting, with monthly distributions of vested tokens. As of 14 August 2025, post-TGE employee allocations — totaling 10,260,000 PEAQ — are also fully locked. Insider token vesting details are transparently documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis (the table is scrollable left to right).
- Investor: “Investors”
- Team: “Core Contributors”
- Foundation: “Ecosystem & Treasury”, “Community”, “Network Security”
- Relevant Vesting Fields: “Available at TGE”, “Lock-Up (Months)”, “Release after Lock-Up”, “Linear Vesting (Months)”
- Onchain Vesting Transactions: See “Distribution Address”
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
peaq Foundation-managed addresses from the Genesis distribution: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#peaq-foundation-managed-addresses The following addresses are managed by the peaq Foundation and not considered part of the circulating supply: -Community (Community Reserve) -Community (Campaigns) -Network Security (Security Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Grants) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Expansion Reserve) Onchain Treasury addresses accumulating tokens from transaction fees and inflation: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#inflation-and-transaction-fee-distribution -Security Treasury-modlpoolCoret -General Treasury-modlpy/trsry
- DePIN Incentive Pools: modlpoolDPInc&modlpoolDPStk -Machine Subsidization Pool Initial control of onchain treasury addresses: Until on-chain governance is introduced, all Treasury pools are managed by the peaq Foundation. The Validators and Stakers pool is not managed by the peaq Foundation.
Airdrop Process
Early Adopter Airdrop: Community members were incentivized with PEAQ tokens for testing and using peaq's sister network and for supporting peaq's launch.
- Details: https://www.krest.network/blog/13-million-krest-tokens-here-are-all-the-ways-you-can-join-the-airdrop
- Expansion details: https://www.krest.network/blog/peaq-airdrop-for-krest-holders-how-to-double-your-rewards The total amount of distributed PEAQ tokens will be known once the program concludes in late 2025/ early 2026. Get Real: A campaign focused on incentivizing people with PEAQ tokens to use peaq and applications built on peaq.
- Campaign page: https://www.get-real.peaq.xyz
- Blog: https://www.peaq.xyz/blog/get-real-is-live Reward pool: 5% of PEAQ’s initial total supply (210,000,000 PEAQ tokens). Season 1, a Beta season, ended in February 2025. Season 2 will commence in Q3/Q4 2025. There is no cap on the number of seasons, and reward distribution is flexible. Kaito x Get Real: Community members and newcomers to peaq are incentivized with PEAQ tokens for boosting the project's mindshare on social media platforms, primarily X. The 0.55% of peaq’s genesis supply allocated to the Get Real Yapper Leaderboard is taken from the 5% allocated to Get Real, as this campaign covers the mindshare element via a third party. The campaign launched in July 2025 and will run for 11 months.
- Details: https://www.peaq.xyz/blog/peaq-teams-up-with-kaito-to-power-get-reals-yapper-leaderboard CSV files with all airdrops: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1dQVkFkhBI4NDrmCdcm4CDE0CZlJ0XOEn
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
All locked tokens can earn rewards via staking. The vesting and lockup schedule applies only to the initial allocations of the total supply at genesis and does not apply to newly minted tokens generated by inflation. Tokens, regardless of their status (locked, unlocked, or under vesting), are eligible for staking. Users can participate as validators or delegators and stake their tokens. This is transparently documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#important-note%3A-locked-tokens-can-be-staked
Future Token Issuance
No unplanned token issuance has ever occurred, and none is expected to occur. If such an event were ever proposed, it would require governance approval and discussion on official peaq forums. Once onchain governance is live, only an onchain vote could enact protocol changes to mint new tokens. Inflationary tokens are minted according to a schedule defined at launch, which has remained unchanged.
Future & Related Token Launches
The team launched a peaq production testnet called krest, with its token listed on an exchange. After the launch, the core contributors handed the project over to a dedicated project team. All participants who tested the testnet and holders of its token received a PEAQ allocation via an airdrop. The team has no plans to launch additional tokens.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Funding Rounds: Pre-Seed (Q2 2018): 294,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 3.75%
- Lock-Up (Months): 6
- Release after Lock-Up: 3.75%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 24 Seed (Q3 2018): 210,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 6.25%
- Lock-Up (Months): 6
- Release after Lock-Up: 6.25%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 24 Private (Jun 28, 2022): 546,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 7.5%
- Lock-Up (Months): 6
- Release after Lock-Up: 7.5%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 18 Pre-launch Private (Mar 27, 2024): 378,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 7.5%
- Lock-Up (Months): 6
- Release after Lock-Up: 7.5%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 18 Community Sale (May 9, 2024): 252,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 16.25%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 6 The detailed vesting schedules for all funding rounds are available here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
The peaq Foundation has made token loans to several firms that provide liquidity on CEXs. The loans are as follows: Participants and their allocation:
- GSR: 25,250,000 (0.60%)
- Keyrock: 29,820,000 (0.71%)
- Amber: 10,710,000 (0.26%)
- Caladan: 10,500,000 (0.25%) These loans bear interest and are scheduled to mature in Q4 2025 and Q4 2026. Liquidity from these partners is provided on the following exchanges: Bitget, Kraken, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC, and Crypto.com. No liquidity agreements have been made with centralized exchanges directly. All liqudity is provided via Market Makers. A portion of the market maker tokens is held on demand to allow flexibility in adjusting allocations based on market conditions.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports. Here are a few examples of what peaq is already doing: Messari "State of peaq" reports: https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q1-2025 https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q2-2025 Dune Dashboard (On-chain analytics): https://dune.com/peaq/peaq-dashboard (Indexing currently being updated, not working) "peaq of the month" posts: https://x.com/peaq/status/1951207834898530526 https://x.com/peaq/status/1939719809823855036?s=61 https://x.com/peaq/status/1929857678215348731?s=46
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
peaq Foundation-held PEAQ addresses from the Genesis distribution: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#peaq-foundation-managed-addresses -Community (Community Reserve) -Community (Campaigns) -Network Security (Security Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Grants) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Expansion Reserve) Onchain Treasury PEAQ addresses accumulating tokens from transaction fees and inflation: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#inflation-and-transaction-fee-distribution -Security Treasury-modlpoolCoret -General Treasury-modlpy/trsry
- DePIN Incentive Pools: modlpoolDPInc&modlpoolDPStk -Machine Subsidization Pool We intend to transparently display all USD asset holdings on-chain in the future to further enhance transparency. In addition, tokenized machine asset holdings will also be made publicly available. For quarterly reports head here: https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q1-2025 https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q2-2025
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. peaq is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.