The relevant peaq legal and non-legal entities generating revenue to grow the protocol and the ecosystem are: The peaq DAO (Protocol Revenue): Generates revenue through transaction fees and inflation rewards, which are directed to onchain treasuries. These treasuries haven't been accessed yet and will be managed by the peaq Foundation until they transition to full onchain governance. Every removal of funds will be transparently documented and published. The peaq Foundation: A nonprofit dedicated to building and promoting peaq and its ecosystem. The foundation received capital through pre-TGE token sale funding rounds. EoT Labs (soon peaq Labs): The primary service provider for peaq, operating on a non-profit basis and invoicing its expenses to the peaq Foundation.