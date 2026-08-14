Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.

(a) Problem the project solves

Ordr is a fully on chain order book exchange on Solana that gives market makers their own private accounts, cheap repricing, and protection from toxic arbitrage. The result: tighter spreads and better prices for everyone

(b) Operational priorities

Months 1–2: Tightening existing code and engaging a security audit. Resolving audit findings and expanding private mainnet alpha.

Month 3: Public mainnet launch with first markets live, bootstrapped by in-house market making. Initiating aggregator integrations.

Month 4: Shipping the Maker SDK and documentation. Onboarding at least one aggregator to drive volume. Beginning institutional market maker outreach.

Month 5: Making the taker side composable for broader aggregator capture. Shipping a retail market making app.

Month 6: Onboarding first external market makers. Targeting 100M spot volume.

Ongoing operations are funded by a $150K ICO raise allocated as: 60% operating runway ($15K/month covering 4 engineers, market making ops, and infrastructure), 20% security audit, and 20% protocol-owned liquidity. Post-launch, the protocol generates revenue from taker fees from day one, creating a path to self-sustaining operations.

(c) High-level project overview

Ordr replaces closed, operator-controlled proprietary AMMs (propAMMs) with an open order book where any market maker can participate. The protocol combines three core components:

Private order books per maker. Each market maker gets their own on-chain book account, eliminating shared-state write-lock contention that plagues legacy CLOBs on Solana. No contention means makers can quote tighter spreads across more markets. Near-free repricing. Hot paths are hand-optimized in sBPF assembly (28 CU per operation), making quote updates practically free with guaranteed transaction landing. Makers can reprice as often as their strategy demands. ACE (Application Controlled Execution). Built directly with the Jito engineering team using Jito's BAM (Block Auction Marketplace), ACE gives makers execution priority over arbitrageurs. Quote updates land top-of-block, protecting makers from toxic flow extraction that typically widens spreads.

(d) Primary token functions

$ORDR is the governance token of the Ordr protocol, used for decision-making through a Futarchy-based DAO powered by MetaDAO.

(e) Control surface reliance

The protocol's governance and control is fully managed through the MetaDAO futarchy framework. All protocol decisions, including parameter changes and treasury allocation, are determined by futarchy-based prediction markets where $ORDR holders participate. There are no plans to transition away from this model.