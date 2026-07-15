Project & Team
Description of Project
- (a) Problem the project solves — the problem the project is solving,
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time
- (c) High-level project overview — how the project works at a high level,
- (d) Primary token functions — the primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation),
- (e) Control surface reliance — if any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol’s governance/control model
(a) Problem the project solves
ORDI does not solve a conventional protocol problem. It was deployed on March 8, 2023 by pseudonymous developer Domo as a proof-of-concept to test whether Ordinals inscription mechanics could support fungible token behavior on Bitcoin. The BRC-20 standard it introduced uses JSON-formatted inscriptions to define, mint, and transfer tokens natively on the Bitcoin base layer without smart contracts or sidechains. (Source: Domo BRC-20 Experiment, BRC-20 Tokens: A Primer)
(b) Operational priorities
No ORDI-specific operating organization, roadmap, or treasury exists. ORDI was deployed as a fair-launch experiment with no ongoing development team or issuer. The Layer 1 Foundation — a nonprofit coalition co-founded by Domo that describes itself as supporting BRC-20 and other Bitcoin metaprotocols — coordinates indexer governance for the BRC-20 standard at the ecosystem level, but its legal jurisdiction and formal incorporation details are not publicly disclosed. It has no ORDI-specific mandate, budget, or token-administration authority. No organizational body is responsible for ORDI as a token.
(c) High-level project overview
ORDI is the first BRC-20 token on Bitcoin. Its deploy inscription sets p = brc-20, op = deploy, tick = ordi, max = 21000000, and lim = 1000. Balances are derived by aggregating deploy, mint, and transfer inscriptions via off-chain indexers rather than smart contract execution. ORDI does not require a sidechain, separate token, or change to Bitcoin's protocol. The entire 21,000,000 supply was minted within one day of deployment, on March 9, 2023, as users inscribed up to the 1,000-token mint limit per inscription. (Source: ORDI deploy inscription content, Domo BRC-20 Experiment, Ordinal Theory Handbook- Inscriptions)
(d) Primary token functions
ORDI functions as a fungible BRC-20 asset on Bitcoin whose lifecycle consists of deploy, mint, and transfer operations. It has no protocol-native utility beyond that role. Domo, the creator, characterized BRC-20 as "a fun experimental standard demonstrating that you can create off-chain balance states with inscriptions" and initially described the tokens as worthless. ORDI carries no governance rights, staking function, fee-sharing mechanism, or formal utility within any protocol. (Source: ORDI deploy inscription content, Domo BRC-20 Experiment, BRC-20 Tokens: APrimer)
(e) Control surface reliance
ORDI carries no admin keys, upgrade roles, pause functions, or smart-contract governance. Token validity depends entirely on BRC-20 indexer interpretation of inscription history using first-in-first-out sat tracking and first-ticker precedence rules. The Layer 1 Foundation coordinates indexer governance for the BRC-20 standard at the ecosystem level, but no ORDI-specific control surface exists. (Source: Ordinal Theory FAQ, Ordinal Theory Handbook - Inscriptions, Domo BRC-20Experiment)
Known Project Team
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
ORDI has no Labs/DevCo, Foundation, or DAO governance structure. The token was deployed by a pseudonymous developer known as Domo, whose identity remains undisclosed. No additional named team members or organizational roles exist. The underlying Ordinals protocol was built by Casey Rodarmor, a named software engineer and former Bitcoin Core developer, but Rodarmor has no organizational or economic relationship with ORDI. He publicly clarified after Binance's November 2023 listing that "ORDI is not associated with the Ordinals project, The Open Ordinals Institute, or The Ordicord."
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
No DAO exists for ORDI.
(a) IP ownership & control
No DAO exists. No IP is owned or controlled by any ORDI-specific entity. The BRC-20 standard is maintained at the ecosystem level by the Layer 1 Foundation, not by an ORDI-specific entity.
(b) Contract/admin powers
No DAO, admin key, multisig, governance executor, or contract-level authority exists for ORDI. The token operates via inscription mechanics on Bitcoin with no on-chain administrative control surface.
(c) Locked-token rights
No locking or staking mechanism exists for ORDI.
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
ORDI tokenholders have no formal economic rights, revenue claims, treasury access, or governance authority. No value-accrual mechanism of any kind exists.
(e) Dissolution authority
No dissolution mechanism exists. No entity can wind up or dissolve ORDI; the inscriptions are permanent records on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
No ORDI-specific Foundation entity exists. ORDI was deployed by a pseudonymous individual with no legal wrapper, and no foundation entity was involved in issuance at launch or createdafterward. (Source: ORDI deploy inscription content, ORDI inscription 348020)
(a) Entity
Not applicable. No Foundation exists.
(b) IP ownership & control
Not applicable. No Foundation exists.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Not applicable. No Foundation exists.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Not applicable. No Foundation exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Not applicable. No Foundation exists.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Not applicable. No Foundation exists.
Primary Dev Co
- (a) Entity — type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — what IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; “3/5 multisig”).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
No ORDI-specific DevCo entity exists. ORDI was deployed by Domo without a corporate or organizational structure of any kind. (Source: ORDI deploy inscription content, ORDI inscription 348020)
(a) Entity
Not applicable. No DevCo exists.
(b) IP ownership & control
Not applicable. No DevCo exists.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Not applicable. No DevCo exists.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Not applicable. No DevCo exists.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Not applicable. No DevCo exists.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Not applicable. No DevCo exists.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
- (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch;
- (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket;
- (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so.
- (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol;
- (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate);
- (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic);
|Item
|Disclosure
|Launch supply totals
|The deploy inscription set a maximum supply of 21,000,000 ORDI with a 1,000-token mint limit per inscription. The full 21,000,000 supply was minted within one day of deployment on March 9, 2023. All tokens entered circulation through public fair minting; no tokens were locked at launch.
|Recipient categories & use of funds
|No issuer allocation schedule exists. No team bucket, investor reserve, treasury, or use-of-funds schedule was established. All 21,000,000 tokens were distributed through open public minting on a first-come, first-served basis at 1,000 tokens per inscription.
|Initial price per token
|No fixed initial offering price was set. ORDI began trading on OTC markets immediately after minting completed on March 9, 2023, at approximately $0.005 per token. No issuer-controlled price-discovery mechanism existed.
|Ticker / market symbol
|ORDI
|Total supply & supply regime
|21,000,000 maximum supply, fixed and fully minted. No inflation schedule, no additional minting capability, and no burn mechanism exist.
|Initial vesting / release schedules
|No vesting or release schedule exists. All tokens were freely transferable from the time of minting.
(Source: ORDI deploy inscription content, BRC-20 Tokens: A Primer, Domo BRC-20Experiment)
Airdrop Process
- (a) commit to publish, in a public channel and provide to Blockworks quarterly a recipient wallet list until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed,
- (b) Generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., “stakers of X,” “Aave users”) and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position). If the project has already airdropped, it must:
- (a) For executed airdrops, point to an per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune dashboard, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone don’t count.
- (b) Clearly state covered user segments (e.g., “stakers of X,” “Aave users”) and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position). If the project does not plan to do an airdrop for TGE, it must:
- (a)If no airdrop has ever been conducted, say so plainly (“We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one”).
No airdrop has ever been conducted and no airdrop is planned. ORDI was distributed exclusively through open public minting under the BRC-20 deploy/mint model. Any wallet that paid Bitcoin transaction fees to inscribe a mint transaction during the minting window received up to 1,000 ORDI. No issuer-controlled address-level distribution file, Merkle dump, or recipient list was produced because no issuer existed to produce one. (Source: ORDI deploy inscription content, Domo BRC-20 Experiment, BRC-20 Tokens: APrimer)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
- (a) Market maker’s name — the market maker’s name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
No market maker agreements exist. ORDI has no issuer, legal entity, or treasury capable of entering into market-making arrangements. No tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers. Liquidity on centralized exchanges is provided by independent market participants, not by an issuer.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
No exchange listing agreements exist on the issuer side. ORDI has no issuer or legal entity capable of entering into listing arrangements. Exchange listings occurred through unilateral exchange decisions, not issuer-negotiated deals. Key public listing timeline for reference:
- May 2023: Crypto.com, Gate.io, KuCoin, Bitget, HTX
- August 2023: Bybit
- November 7, 2023: Binance No project-side token allocations for listing, native-token listing fees, or formal listing agreements have been disclosed because no issuer exists to disclose them. (Source: Ordinals (ORDI) Gets Listed on KuCoin! | KuCoin, BRC-20 Tokens: A Primer)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- (a) Series Name
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year).
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (e) Vesting schedule
- If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., “No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.”)
No prior fundraising, OTC sales, discounted market-maker sales, or early-investor arrangements have occurred. ORDI was distributed exclusively through public fair minting with no priced issuer sale, SAFT, SAFE, or investment instrument of any kind.
Previous Exploits Affecting The Project
- (a) Date & component affected — date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected;
- (b) Exploit vector summary — plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was);
- (c) Quantified impact — quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear “no loss of funds” statement);
- (d) Remediation/response taken — remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation);
- (e) Current status — current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.);
- (f) References (optional) — references (optional): link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
- If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., “No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD”).
No exploits have affected ORDI tokenholders or protocol funds. ORDI runs no smart contracts, holds no protocol treasury, and controls no pooled funds. The token's inscription-based architecture eliminates the attack surface typical of smart-contract protocols. The BRC-20 standard has documented ecosystem-level vulnerability classes — including the BRC-20 Pinning Attack identified by CertiK — but no exploit incident affecting ORDI holders' balances has been recorded as of this filing date.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
A. Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
ORDI has no issuing entity, legal wrapper, or jurisdiction of incorporation. No regulatory license has been sought or obtained on behalf of ORDI. The SEC has not issued clear guidance on whether BRC-20 tokens qualify as securities, and any future enforcement action or unfavorable classification could materially affect exchange availability and market liquidity. Because no issuer exists, there is no entity positioned to respond to regulatory inquiries, adjust token structure, or implement compliance measures. Tokenholders bear full exposure to regulatory risk without any organizational backstop. Tax treatment of ORDI varies by jurisdiction and is the responsibility of each individual tokenholder. No issuer-side tax guidance, legal opinion, or user-restriction policy has been established.
B. Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups,
- or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
Domo characterized BRC-20 as experimental at launch and warned that existing infrastructure could mishandle mint and transfer flows. ORDI's balance state is not enforced by Bitcoin consensus; it depends on off-chain indexer interpretation of inscription history. Indexer disagreements, bugs, or changes in interpretation can alter recognized balances without any on-chain recourse. BRC-20 does not use smart contracts, which eliminates smart-contract exploit risk but also means the standard has no formal execution environment, no upgrade path, and limited composability. Bitcoin transaction fees spike during periods of high inscription activity, which can make ORDI transfers prohibitively expensive. Casey Rodarmor launched Runes in April 2024 as a more efficient Bitcoin-native fungible token standard, positioning it as a direct alternative to BRC-20. Sustained developer and exchange migration to Runes represents a long-term structural risk to ORDI's ecosystem relevance.
C. Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Describe how the token’s economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
ORDI's 21,000,000 supply is fixed and fully minted. No additional tokens can be issued. No inflation exists, but no formal value-accrual framework, treasury, burn mechanism, or protocol revenue stream exists either. ORDI's market value is driven entirely by speculative demand and secondary-market trading activity. No vesting schedules, lockups, or concentrated insider allocations exist, but the minting distribution is not publicly mapped at the address level. Early minters who inscribed during the March 8–9, 2023 window may hold concentrations that could affect price if liquidated. No issuer-side data on holder concentration was produced at launch.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. ORDI is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.