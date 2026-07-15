(a) Problem the project solves

ORDI does not solve a conventional protocol problem. It was deployed on March 8, 2023 by pseudonymous developer Domo as a proof-of-concept to test whether Ordinals inscription mechanics could support fungible token behavior on Bitcoin. The BRC-20 standard it introduced uses JSON-formatted inscriptions to define, mint, and transfer tokens natively on the Bitcoin base layer without smart contracts or sidechains. (Source: Domo BRC-20 Experiment, BRC-20 Tokens: A Primer)

(b) Operational priorities

No ORDI-specific operating organization, roadmap, or treasury exists. ORDI was deployed as a fair-launch experiment with no ongoing development team or issuer. The Layer 1 Foundation — a nonprofit coalition co-founded by Domo that describes itself as supporting BRC-20 and other Bitcoin metaprotocols — coordinates indexer governance for the BRC-20 standard at the ecosystem level, but its legal jurisdiction and formal incorporation details are not publicly disclosed. It has no ORDI-specific mandate, budget, or token-administration authority. No organizational body is responsible for ORDI as a token.

(c) High-level project overview

ORDI is the first BRC-20 token on Bitcoin. Its deploy inscription sets p = brc-20, op = deploy, tick = ordi, max = 21000000, and lim = 1000. Balances are derived by aggregating deploy, mint, and transfer inscriptions via off-chain indexers rather than smart contract execution. ORDI does not require a sidechain, separate token, or change to Bitcoin's protocol. The entire 21,000,000 supply was minted within one day of deployment, on March 9, 2023, as users inscribed up to the 1,000-token mint limit per inscription. (Source: ORDI deploy inscription content, Domo BRC-20 Experiment, Ordinal Theory Handbook- Inscriptions)

(d) Primary token functions

ORDI functions as a fungible BRC-20 asset on Bitcoin whose lifecycle consists of deploy, mint, and transfer operations. It has no protocol-native utility beyond that role. Domo, the creator, characterized BRC-20 as "a fun experimental standard demonstrating that you can create off-chain balance states with inscriptions" and initially described the tokens as worthless. ORDI carries no governance rights, staking function, fee-sharing mechanism, or formal utility within any protocol. (Source: ORDI deploy inscription content, Domo BRC-20 Experiment, BRC-20 Tokens: APrimer)

(e) Control surface reliance

ORDI carries no admin keys, upgrade roles, pause functions, or smart-contract governance. Token validity depends entirely on BRC-20 indexer interpretation of inscription history using first-in-first-out sat tracking and first-ticker precedence rules. The Layer 1 Foundation coordinates indexer governance for the BRC-20 standard at the ecosystem level, but no ORDI-specific control surface exists. (Source: Ordinal Theory FAQ, Ordinal Theory Handbook - Inscriptions, Domo BRC-20Experiment)