Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?

Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?

Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?

Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?

(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Ondo's product tokens carry securities-law restrictions. Ondo Stocks and USDY tokens have not been registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 or the securities or financial instrument laws of other jurisdictions and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons unless registered or exempt. Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited offers and sells its tokens in reliance on Regulation S. In the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and for certain tokens the EEA, Ondo Stocks and USDY are offered only to qualified investors or professional clients, while certain tokens are offered to both professional and retail investors in the EEA under a base prospectus approved by the Financial Market Authority Liechtenstein on November 11, 2025. OUSG is limited to accredited investors and qualified purchasers. Changes to securities-law interpretation or exemption availability would constrain offering, sale, and transferability of these products under the restrictions described in the issuer's legal materials. The 2022 ONDO Community Access Sale excluded residents and citizens of the United States, China, South Korea, Canada, and other unsupported jurisdictions.

(Source: Important Notes, Legal & Regulatory, QQQon Final Terms, CoinList Sale Announcement Post)

At the entity level, Ondo carries regulatory dependencies across multiple issuers and licensed subsidiaries. Ondo Stocks and USDY are issued by Ondo Global Markets (BVI) Limited, a bankruptcy-remote BVI special purpose vehicle that is 90.01% owned by Flux Finance Inc., a wholly owned Ondo Foundation subsidiary, and 9.99% owned by Ondo Finance Inc. OUSG is issued by Ondo I LP, whose general partner and investment adviser are wholly owned by Ondo Finance Inc. Ondo completed its acquisition of Oasis Pro in October 2025, adding an SEC-registered broker-dealer, alternative trading system, and transfer agent, and Oasis Pro Markets secured FINRA authorizations in 2026 to offer tokenized equities and funds to US investors. The SEC closed a multi-year confidential investigation into Ondo in late November 2025 without charges, as Ondo announced on December 8, 2025. The probe had examined whether Ondo's tokenization complied with federal securities laws and whether ONDO was a security. A separate corporate control dispute is pending. Following founder Nathan Allman's death in May 2026, his estate filed suit in the Delaware Court of Chancery seeking to remove Ian De Bode and asking the court to determine who lawfully controls Ondo Finance Inc. Adverse outcomes in that litigation, changes in licensing requirements, or renewed enforcement activity could force changes to entity structure or operations.

(Source: Legal & Regulatory, Important Notes, Oasis Pro Completion, FINRA Authorizations, The Block SEC Closure, CoinDesk Control Dispute)

Ondo has not published tax guidance specific to ONDO tokenholders, and tax treatment of ONDO varies by jurisdiction. Each tokenholder is responsible for understanding and fulfilling that holder's own tax obligations, and Ondo's product disclosures state that investors are responsible for conducting their own research, verification, and consultation for professional advice.

(Source: Important Notes)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Ondo has experienced one concrete smart-contract design failure. In October 2021, an audited SushiStakingv2Strategy contract for deprecated Ondo V1 vaults contained a swap-direction bug that required guardian-role admin actions and manual remediation, with no loss of customer funds. This incident demonstrates that audited code can still contain implementation errors. Ondo's current stack carries additional design and operational risk surfaces. The Ondo Global Markets Solana program uses attestation-based mint and redemption verification, role-based access control, token-level and user-level rate limits, and Pyth oracle price validation, so access-control mistakes, oracle failures, or attestation errors in those components could impair minting, redemption, or transfers. Ondo Stocks and USDY depend on offchain custodial and broker-dealer relationships, so operational failures at service providers could disrupt product function even without a smart contract exploit.

(Source: Admin Actions Post, GM Solana Repository, GM Trust & Transparency)

Ondo maintains significant but inherently limited security measures. Ondo's audit index lists more than twenty independent reviews, including a February 2026 Cantina audit, a December 2025 Zellic audit of the Global Markets Solana program, multiple 2025 Cantina and FYEO audits, a July 2025 Cyfrin audit, and earlier Spearbit, Halborn, Code4rena, Zokyo, NetherMind, ABDK, Quantstamp, Peckshield, and Certik reviews. Ondo runs a bug bounty program on Immunefi paying rewards in USDC of up to $1,000,000 for critical smart contract vulnerabilities. For Ondo Global Markets, Ankura Trust Company serves as Verification Agent and Security Agent, reviews and verifies the existence and amounts of the underlying securities daily, confirms reconciliation of investor liabilities and fund reserves, and holds a first-priority security interest in the underlying collateral for tokenholders. OUSG receives third-party fund administration from NAV Consulting and an annual audit. These measures reduce but cannot eliminate the risk of future implementation bugs, governance or key-management mistakes, oracle failures, or disruptions introduced by later code and operational changes.

(Source: Audits Index, Zellic Publications, Immunefi Bug Bounty, GM Trust & Transparency, Trust & Security)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

ONDO has a fixed 10 billion supply with no scheduled or planned inflation, and its economic risk is concentrated in the unlock schedule and its governance-only utility. As of August 21, 2026, the circulating supply is 4,869,330,647 ONDO, 48.7% of total supply, with the remainder locked and releasing on the FIP-08 schedule at 12, 24, 36, 48, and 60 months after the January 18, 2024 Public Launch, extending into 2029. The January 18, 2026 unlock released approximately $780 million of ONDO across protocol development, ecosystem growth, and private sale allocations, and the next major unlock is scheduled for January 2027. ONDO confers governance rights without revenue, dividend, or yield rights, so the token's value depends on demand for governance participation and expectations for the Ondo ecosystem. Concentrated future unlocks, weaker ecosystem growth than expected, or reduced demand for ONDO governance would pressure liquidity conditions, governance participation, and tokenholder price exposure.

(Source: ONDO Token Docs, FIP-08, CoinMarketCap ONDO, Tokenomist ONDO, Unlock Weekly Coverage)

Governance can materially change protocol economics. The Ondo DAO controls ONDO emissions to grow use of Ondo DAO products, can update the interest rate model per Flux market, can list or pause fToken markets, can update the oracle address, can withdraw fToken market reserves, manages a treasury of assets, can choose a new admin, and can call arbitrary functions through onchain proposals. The DAO may also elect committees or multisigs for parameter updates or protocol pauses. Adverse governance decisions on emissions, collateral settings, interest-rate models, or treasury deployment would change user incentives and the token's governance value proposition, and the 100,000,000 ONDO proposal threshold concentrates proposal power in large holders and delegates.

(Source: Unlock Proposal, Ondo DAO Docs, Flux Governance Docs)