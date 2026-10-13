For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which was directly/indirectly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch. If the original Foundation has been dissolved and in its place a "new Foundation" was created, then detail the "new Foundation".

(a) Entity

Obol Association, a Swiss association (Verein) domiciled in Zug, Switzerland. It has one wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary, Obol GmbH.

(b) IP ownership & control

The Obol Association owns Obol GmbH, a wholly-owned Swiss subsidiary.

The Charon IP (and its related repositories, under BSL) is owned by DV Labs and licensed to the Obol Association for sub-licensing to Obol GmbH and ultimately to end-users. Obol GmbH receives a percentage of the staking rewards of Charon licensees, deducted automatically via smart contracts.

The Pluto IP (second implementation of the DV Protocol, developed by Nethermind) is owned by the Obol Association. The Obol Association also owns the IP in the trademarks and brand associated with Obol.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

No DAO exists, so the Obol Association holds no powers over DAO governance.

The Obol Association holds all control over its treasury. It controls the following on-chain wallets:

Ecosystem Treasury 1: 0x42D201CC4d9C1e31c032397F54caCE2f48C1FA72 (2 out of 3 multisig)

Ecosystem Treasury 2: 0xAEfd0B68212ddca96D9cF69128C6f47351feF5FB (2 out of 3 multisig)

OBOL Incentives Reserve: 0xdc8A309111aB0574CA51cA9C7Dd0152738e4c374 (2 out of 3 multisig)

Protocol Revenue: 0xDe5aE4De36c966747Ea7DF13BD9589642e2B1D0d (2 out of 3 multisig)

Grant Program: 0xa59f60A7684A69E63c07bEC087cEC3D0607cd5cE (2 out of 3 multisig)

Association board resolution and the applicable multisig signing threshold on the above wallets are required for any significant transaction >$50k. Applicable multisig signing threshold only below this amount. The Obol Association does not control Charon fee parameters or reward parameters at the protocol level.

Token administration: minting rights exist on the token contract and control by the Ecosystem Treasury 1 wallet and its applicable multisig signing threshold. Board resolution required for new minting. No new minting is planned as the existing 500,000,000 supply is the socially communicated fixed cap.

(d) Powers over DevCo

The Obol Association does not hold any equity, board seat, contractual right, or other direct or indirect influence over DV Labs' decision-making. Revenue generated by the Obol Association will not be returned to equity holders in DV Labs. Where the Association contracts with DV Labs for certain services, any such contracts are the product of arm's-length negotiation and are paid in USD or USDC.

(e) Contract/admin powers

Not applicable in the absence of a DAO. There are no governance-executor authorities, and no veto, majority, or super-majority thresholds apply.

The Obol Association holds no pause, upgrade, or admin controls over the smart contracts deployed by users of Charon.

The Association's only administrative authority is over its own treasury wallets, which operate under multisig control with board resolution required for any significant transaction (see sub-question c).

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Core team members and the Board of the Obol Association are compensated through a combination of salary and token allocation from the Obol Association. No core team member is compensated with tokens allocated to the Obol Association outside of Obol Association team members who are known and compensated by the Association.

The Obol Association's primary source of revenue is a percentage of the staking rewards received by licensees of the Charon middleware, deducted automatically via smart contracts and flowing to Obol GmbH, the Swiss wholly-owned subsidiary of the Association.

Revenue generated by the Obol Association will not be returned to equity holders in DV Labs via dividends on DV Labs equity or by share repurchases of DV Labs. Subject to legal and regulatory constraints, revenue may be used to buy back OBOL tokens. This is not a legal right of token holders. No programmatic distribution mechanism to token holders currently exists.