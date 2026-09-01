(a) Problem the project solves

Traditional hedge funds operate in data silos, produce redundant and uncorrelated proprietary models at high cost, and rely on limited internal research teams that are susceptible to overfitting. Numerai addresses this by running a crowdsourced machine learning tournament where thousands of independent data scientists submit predictions on obfuscated financial data. NMR staking makes overfitting economically irrational: staking capital on a model that performs well on live data earns rewards, while a model that performs poorly results in a burn of the staked NMR.

(Source: Numerai Overview Docs, Numeraire Whitepaper)

(b) Operational priorities

Numerai supports operations through a combination of management and performance fees charged to its hedge fund, tournament payouts funded from the NMR treasury, and open-market NMR buybacks to replenish treasury reserves as they deplete. The hedge fund reported $550 million in AUM and a 25.45% net return in 2024. In July 2025, Numerai executed a $1 million NMR buyback via Coinbase Institutional, citing treasury depletion risk. In November 2025, Numerai raised $30 million in a Series C round led by university endowments, and separately secured a $500 million capacity commitment from J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

(Source: Numerai Buyback Announcement, Series C Announcement via Messari, CoinGecko NMR)

(c) High-level project overview

Numerai distributes obfuscated financial datasets to registered data scientists, who build machine learning models and submit predictions each round (Tuesday through Saturday). Numerai aggregates all submitted predictions into a Stake-Weighted Meta Model, weighted by the NMR each data scientist has staked on their model. That Meta Model drives live trading across Numerai's hedge fund. Successful models earn NMR payouts; underperforming models have their staked NMR burned. As of mid-2025, over 1 million NMR was staked daily on Numerai models, and the fund executed over $250 million in trades per week.

(Source: Numerai Overview Docs, Numerai June 2025 Update)

(d) Primary token functions

NMR serves three primary functions on the Numerai platform: staking on prediction model submissions to signal confidence, receiving payouts when submissions score positively, and being burned (destroyed) when submissions score negatively. The NMR 2.0 upgrade in 2019 eliminated further minting and established NMR as a fixed-supply, burn-only asset. The token also functions within the broader Erasure Protocol, which extends staking to other prediction contexts beyond equities.

(Source: Numerai Staking Docs, NMR 2.0 Announcement)

(e) Control surface reliance

Two distinct control surfaces operate in parallel. First, Numerai, LLC retains administrative control over the tournament platform, including the ability to disable uploaded models under documented upload rules and to pay out or burn staked NMR based on scoring outcomes. Second, the Council of Elders — a community-elected group of seven members managing a 4-of-7 Gnosis multisig at councilofelders.eth — holds treasury governance authority funded by Numerai. The Council of Elders was established in 2021 and expanded to nine members in 2026. On-chain treasury proposals require a 4-of-7 signature threshold. Numerai has not formally transferred protocol-level admin keys to the Council of Elders; the core NMR token contract upgrade and pause authority resides with Numerai.

(Source: Council of Elders RFC, Council of Elders Year in Review, Numerai Staking Docs, Elder Nominations 2026)