(a) Problem the project solves

At launch, NEAR addressed the cost and scalability limits that kept blockchains from reaching mainstream usage. The founders encountered cross-border payment friction while coordinating a global contributor network for an AI startup and concluded that existing blockchains were too expensive and too limited to serve mainstream users. NEAR was built as a sharded, low-fee, usability-focused layer-one blockchain to address that gap. (Sources: NEAR roadmap and history; checked 2026-09-14.)

The project now works on four further problems:

Cross-chain fragmentation. Value sits on chains that cannot settle with each other, so users rely on bridges, wrapped assets, or centralized venues. On NEAR, an MPC network gives NEAR accounts control of native addresses on other chains, and solvers fill declared outcomes in native assets. (Sources: NEAR Intents documentation; checked 2026-09-14.) Transaction confidentiality. On a public chain, order size, token pair, direction, and timing are visible, which exposes participants to frontrunning, MEV extraction, and strategy copying and which is one reason larger and institutional flow has remained on venues that provide confidential execution. Confidential Intents executes transactions on a private shard, a restricted-visibility environment run by a permissioned validator set. Confidentiality here is selective rather than anonymous. It limits who can see transaction detail at the point of execution. It does not remove the obligation of any regulated intermediary in a transaction to identify its customer, to screen against applicable sanctions lists or to meet its own reporting obligations, and it does not prevent a participant from disclosing its own activity where it is required to do so (Sources: Confidential Intents; How Confidential Intents Works; checked 2026-09-14.) Verifiable inference. Users of AI services generally cannot confirm which model processed their data, or whether that data was retained. NEAR AI runs open-weight models in hardware-isolated enclaves and serves frontier models under the same attestation model, with each request returning an attestation verified against an independent hardware root of trust. (Sources: NEAR AI; NEAR AI Cloud; checked 2026-09-14.) Agent transactions. Software agents that transact require identity, bounded spending authority, execution that does not disclose strategy, and low-cost settlement. NEAR accounts are not bound to a single key, and the confidential execution and attested inference described above apply to agent activity as well. (Sources: NEAR Docs: Tokens; NEAR Intents documentation; checked 2026-09-14.)

NEAR treats these as aspects of one problem. Its stated objective is that users, rather than intermediaries or platform operators, retain control of their assets, their data, and the agents acting on their behalf; the project describes this as user ownership. The stated strategy is to combine settlement, confidential execution, and inference in a single stack denominated in a single asset. (Sources: NEAR: The Definitive Guide; The Agent Economy; checked 2026-09-14.)

(b) Operational priorities

NEAR's current operating priorities are (1) settled volume and retained protocol revenue on NEAR Intents, including institutional distribution; (2) NEAR AI as confidential inference and agent infrastructure; (3) near.com as a consumer application with confidential execution; (4) protocol reliability and forward security, including scaling through sharding and post-quantum signing at the account level; and (5) continued devolution of governance, functions and resources from the NEAR Foundation to House of Stake and other independent ecosystem entities. Priority (5) describes a direction of travel reflected in published materials. It is not a commitment as to any particular step, scope or date. (Sources: NEAR roadmap and history; NEAR Foundation: About; checked 2026-09-14.)

On 13 August 2024, Pagoda announced a phased cessation of operations and redistribution of services, including protocol responsibilities at NEAR One and ecosystem-service responsibilities at the NEAR Foundation. (Sources: Future of Pagoda Services (archived 22 January 2026); checked 2026-09-09.)

House of Stake’s first alpha launch occurred on 7 August 2025; its 9 December 2025 governance appointment announcement described mainnet governance as live, with locked-token voting power. (Sources: House of Stake: August alpha launch; House of Stake: Head of Governance appointment; What is veNEAR; checked 2026-09-09.)

Development and operations are funded from the NEAR Foundation treasury. NEAR One maintains and develops the protocol under a Foundation grant and services agreement. NEAR Foundation supports ecosystem services. House of Stake runs governance.

(c) High-level project overview

NEAR operates three layers settling into a single asset: the blockchain (settlement), NEAR Intents (cross-chain execution and liquidity) and NEAR AI (confidential inference and agent infrastructure), with near.com as the first-party consumer frontend. The project describes this combination as open infrastructure for a user-owned agent economy. (Sources: near.org; near.ai; checked 2026-09-14.)

Base protocol. NEAR Protocol is a layer-one, sharded, proof-of-stake blockchain with human-readable account names, supporting smart contracts written in JavaScript and Rust. Published design parameters are block times of approximately 600 milliseconds and finality of approximately 1.2 seconds. Throughput scales with the number of shards; the figure of one million transactions per second is a stated design objective of the sharding architecture and is not a measured mainnet throughput. Mainnet has operated since 2020 with no network-wide outage reported on the project’s public status page. Dynamic resharding splits shards under load automatically. Post-quantum signing (FIPS-204 / ML-DSA) went live in July 2026. (Sources: nearcore reference client; status.near.org; NEAR roadmap and history; checked 2026-09-14.)

NEAR Intents. Solvers compete to fill a declared outcome, settling native assets across 30+ chains and 180+ assets. Chain Signatures, an MPC network, lets NEAR contracts control native addresses on other chains, including Bitcoin and XRP, so assets are not wrapped. Confidential Intents, generally available since July 2026, routes execution through a private shard. (Sources: NEAR Intents documentation; checked 2026-09-14.)

NEAR AI. NEAR AI is a suite of products, consisting of a confidential inference cloud running models in Intel TDX enclaves with NVIDIA confidential GPUs, returning a per-request attestation verified against Intel Trust Authority; an open-source agent harness; and Agent Market. (Sources: NEAR AI; NEAR AI Cloud; checked 2026-09-14.)

near.com. near.com is a consumer interface built on NEAR Intents. It gives a user a single account spanning 30+ chains, with optional confidentiality, and access to swaps and payments. Where a user accesses perpetual futures, yield-generating positions or tokenised assets through the interface, those products are provided by independent third-party protocols and venues that the user selects. NEAR Foundation does not operate those venues or act as counterparty to those products. Each participant’s regulatory obligations depend on its actual activities. Availability is governed by the interface operator and its terms of service, and is restricted by jurisdiction and by eligibility screening. (Sources: near.com; Introducing near.com; checked 2026-09-14.)

(d) Primary token functions

The NEAR token has four primary functions.

It secures the network through validator staking. Since July 2026, holders may also stake NEAR to a designated validator and apply the resulting protocol rewards as credit against NEAR AI confidential inference and agent hosting charges, instead of receiving those rewards as tokens. The staked principal remains the holder’s property; withdrawal is subject to applicable protocol and service terms, including withdrawal delays and technical risks. NEAR Foundation does not guarantee recovery of the principal or its fiat value. The arrangement is a means of paying for network services out of protocol staking rewards. The rewards applied are generated by the protocol rather than paid by NEAR Foundation and are not guaranteed. (Sources: Staking for NEAR AI; checked 2026-09-14.)

It is the unit of account for transaction processing and storage pricing, with fees charged in NEAR. Of base-layer gas, 70% is burned and 30% is paid to the contract account executed. (Sources: nearcore economics reference; checked 2026-09-14.)

It is a medium of exchange between accounts and applications on the network.

It is the asset locked to obtain governance rights in House of Stake, where holders lock NEAR or supported liquid staking tokens into non-transferable veNEAR to obtain voting rights. (Sources: NEAR Docs: Tokens; What is veNEAR; checked 2026-09-14.)

(e) Control surface reliance

House of Stake processes treasury and ecosystem proposals through tokenholder governance, subject to the powers and limits in its foundation documents. (Sources: House of Stake Foundation Bylaws; HSP-009: proposal and voting procedures; checked 2026-09-09.)

Protocol changes require validator adoption of nearcore releases; a House of Stake vote does not itself change the network software. (Sources: NEAR Docs: Validators; nearcore reference client; checked 2026-09-09.)

NEAR Foundation cannot unilaterally change the base-protocol rules. It does not control or directly intervene in the operation of the network. (Sources: NEAR Foundation: About; checked 2026-09-09.)

Certain components operate on narrower trust assumptions than the base protocol. Confidential Intents runs on a shard with a permissioned validator set, and Chain Signatures depends on an MPC node set funded under House of Stake proposal HSP-007. Participation criteria for each are published. Neither set confers authority over base-layer consensus, issuance or reward parameters.

On the anticipated evolution of the control model, the direction described in published materials is the continued transfer of governance functions and resources to House of Stake and to other independent ecosystem entities, as summarised at 1(b). The pace and scope of that transfer are not fixed and no commitment is made as to any particular step or date. In each case a base-layer change continues to require validator adoption of a nearcore release.