All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.

A total of 7.9% has been set aside for contributors (excluding founders). The Morpho Association publishes a review of contributor grants in the Morpho Forums for the Morpho DAO to approve. This includes starting and end balances. See example here: https://forum.morpho.org/t/mip-100-approve-review-of-2024-contributor-grants/1701 .

All tokens granted to contributors (excluding founders) have been subject to either:

A 3-year vesting schedule with a 6-month lockup, or A 4-year vesting schedule with a 4-month lockup from the employee's token grant date

15.8% MORPHO tokens allocated to Morpho’s founding team and were originally allocated over a 3-year vest, with a 1-year lockup from when the token was deployed on 24 June 2022. However, all co-founders have agreed to relock to an additional 2-year linear vest, following a 1-year lockup from the earliest of any future transferability date or May 17th, 2025. This means 100% is vested by 17 May 2028 at the latest.