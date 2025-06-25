Project and Team
Description of Project
A narrative description of the purpose of the project and its operation in layman's terms is provided.
Morpho is a permissionless, decentralized protocol powering onchain lending.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
A narrative description of the Project's primary sources of revenue is provided, broken out by entity (e.g. Foundation, Labs, DAOs, or other).
Currently the project is pre-revenue.
Morpho V1 can generate revenue at the protocol level, by taking a percentage fee on the interest borrowers pay in a given market. That protocol-level fee can only be set by the Morpho DAO.
Morpho's protocol-level fee switch has not yet been activated, but the Morpho DAO can activate it via a governance vote.
Equity-Token Relationship
The Project must clearly disclose the rights, value accrual mechanisms, and distinctions between token holders and DevCo equity holders. Any value allocated specifically to equity holders (e.g., dividends, profit-sharing) must be communicated separately from value accruing to token holders.
Morpho will have only one asset—the MORPHO token. This single-asset approach ensures complete alignment between the network of contributing entities and the Morpho DAO (MORPHO token holders). This is not just a statement, but a legal guarantee due to Morpho's entity setup, as detailed here: https://morpho.org/blog/aligning-around-morpho-the-only-asset-for-morpho/.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
If core team members are compensated by any Tokens allocated to the Foundation through advisory services or similar agreements, or by any other payment method (i.e. fiat), these payments must be disclosed. Note, foundation team members known and exclusively compensated by the Foundation are excluded.
All initial token allocations are disclosed in the docs: https://docs.morpho.org/overview/governance/morpho-token/
Known Project Team
The identities of key team members (e.g., founders, CEO, CTO, COO of Labs, President of Foundation, etc.) are publicly disclosed.
This is all public information—no anonymous founders or association members.
For reasons of security and safety, it's preferred not to actively distribute this information widely.
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
The Project must provide publicly accessible documentation covering the Token's governance rights, rights to value accrual, any additional utility, and the mechanism by which token governance is implemented (e.g. an insider multi-sig).
https://docs.morpho.org/overview/governance/morpho-token/ https://docs.morpho.org/overview/governance/organization#morpho-dao-governance
The Morpho DAO (made up of MORPHO holders) has: - Control over the MORPHO tokens in the DAO treasury - Ownership of the upgradeable MORPHO token contract - Ability to activate and adjust the fee switches and set a fee recipient address - Ability to whitelist parameters for use in the Morpho Protocol's new LLTVs and IRMs for use in the Morpho Protocol
The Morpho V1 protocol itself is immutable and cannot be upgraded by anyone (even by a vote of the Morpho DAO).
Initial Allocation
Disclosed information explaining the launch and initial supply that includes: the total number of tokens issued, the category of the recipient (team, investor, foundation, community), the total supply of the token and if it is capped, and the initial vesting schedule.
Vesting Insider Tokens
All Insider Token allocations (team, investor, foundation) must be transparent, per the disclosed Initial Allocation. If vesting occurs at a custodian, clearly disclose the employee categories and associated vesting schedules clearly in your documentation.
A total of 7.9% has been set aside for contributors (excluding founders). The Morpho Association publishes a review of contributor grants in the Morpho Forums for the Morpho DAO to approve. This includes starting and end balances. See example here: https://forum.morpho.org/t/mip-100-approve-review-of-2024-contributor-grants/1701 .
All tokens granted to contributors (excluding founders) have been subject to either:
A 3-year vesting schedule with a 6-month lockup, or A 4-year vesting schedule with a 4-month lockup from the employee's token grant date
15.8% MORPHO tokens allocated to Morpho’s founding team and were originally allocated over a 3-year vest, with a 1-year lockup from when the token was deployed on 24 June 2022. However, all co-founders have agreed to relock to an additional 2-year linear vest, following a 1-year lockup from the earliest of any future transferability date or May 17th, 2025. This means 100% is vested by 17 May 2028 at the latest.
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Addresses that hold any Unissued Tokens (e.g. foundation, future contributors, treasury) must be publicly labelled (address listed in docs) and be held in distinct wallets. This includes the foundation allocation. The party (e.g. team, foundation, DAO) that controls the funds must also be disclosed.
Morpho DAO: https://etherscan.io/address/0xcBa28b38103307Ec8dA98377ffF9816C164f9AFa Rewards Safe: https://etherscan.io/address/0xF057afeEc22E220f47AD4220871364e9E828b2e9 Morpho Association Master Safe:https://etherscan.io/address/0x6abfd6139c7c3cc270ee2ce132e309f59caaf6a2#asset-multichain
Airdrop Process
The project must disclose all airdrop eligibility criteria clearly and provide a full CSV list of recipients, including addresses and amount received.
There was no airdrop of MORPHO.
The Morpho DAO did and continues to distribute MORPHO tokens rewards to users who supply and borrow on the protocol.
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Disclose information on insiders (Team, Investors, Foundation, Advisors) tokens that are locked and can earn rewards.
https://docs.morpho.org/overview/governance/morpho-token/
There is currently no staking for MORPHO so locked tokens cannot receive rewards.
Future Token Issuance
The project commits that any future token issuance (e.g., minting or emissions outside scheduled vesting) will be publicly disclosed and justified on an official platform (e.g., governance forum, blog, or docs).
Any minting or emissions outside of vestings or allocations described in the docs is controlled by Morpho DAO governance.
Future & Related Token Launches
The team discloses all tokens launched by its key team members in the past and explicitly lays out its philosophy around launching new tokens, related to the project or otherwise. (e.g. "We do not plan to launch additional tokens" or "Any additional tokens will be given 1:1 to existing token holders who can then vote on proposals submitted by the management team.")
Core contributions entities such as the Morpho Association are structured to ensure there is only one asset for Morpho - The MORPHO token.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
The project commits to disclosing any material Related Party & Insider Transaction within 30 days and includes: The nature of the transaction, the Related Person, the basis on which the person is a Related Person, and the number of tokens involved in the transaction. This includes tokens issued by the foundation.
The Morpho Association does not commit to disclosing all related party & insider transactions at this stage.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclosed information of previous fundraising rounds, material OTC rounds to investors, or discounted market maker sales involving the Project and its Token that includes: the date of sale, number of tokens sold, and the vesting schedule of these tokens. The Project commits to disclosing any material OTC deal involving token sales and purchases by the foundation within 30 days.
Information on raises can be found under labelled as strategic partners: https://docs.morpho.org/overview/governance/morpho-token/
There were three different rounds classified as "cohorts" in the docs where vesting details can be found.
Round 1: 10.09.21 Round 2: 17.03.22 Round 3: 17.05.24
The total amount sold was equal to 27.5% of the total supply.
The Morpho Association does not commit to future OTC disclosures.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Projects must disclose key details of market making and centralized exchange agreements affecting token liquidity, including: names of all market makers & centralized exchanges involved, the token allocation for each (as % of total supply), and the duration of each agreement.
The Morpho Association does not plan to disclose this currently.
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
The Project commits to providing updates to token holders on a quarterly basis via forum posts, live dashboards, or reports that cover core project KPIs, changes to Token supply or allocations, and disclosure of top line revenue and expenses. The Project may engage third-party contractors to prepare and deliver these updates.
The Morpho Association and other entities provides a number of public communications, dashboards, forums to ensure periodic updates on key developments, adoption metrics, and fees/revenue monthly.
Monthly Updates https://morpho.org/blog/the-morpho-effect-may-2025/ https://morpho.org/blog/the-morpho-effect-april-2025/ https://morpho.org/blog/the-morpho-effect-march-2025/
Morpho Assocaition Dashboards: https://dune.com/morpho/gmorpho-dashboard https://dune.com/morpho/multichain-activity
Revenue & Fees: Disclosed continuously available to public via DeFi Lama https://defillama.com/protocol/fees/morpho
Expenses: The Morpho Association sees value in keeping information private, but its entity structure as a French Non-Profit provides legal guarantees that all spending by the association goes towards it's sole mission of growing the Morpho network.
Token Supply & Allocations: The Morpho DAO governs the MORPHO token. Any changes would go through a public governance process.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
The foundation's assets or working capital are held onchain and publicly labelled, providing the ability to track asset holdings, revenue, and expenses. Or, the foundation publishes a quarterly, publicly available financial report of its assets, working capital, revenue and expenses.
A significant portion of the Morpho Association's assets are held offchain.
Onchain, the Morpho Association Master Safe can be found here: https://etherscan.io/address/0x6abfd6139c7c3cc270ee2ce132e309f59caaf6a2#asset-multichain
The Morpho DAO treasury can be found here: https://etherscan.io/address/0xcBa28b38103307Ec8dA98377ffF9816C164f9AFa
https://dune.com/morpho/morpho-blue-dashboard
https://dune.com/morpho/gmorpho-dashboard
Monthly Updates https://morpho.org/blog/the-morpho-effect-may-2025/ https://morpho.org/blog/the-morpho-effect-april-2025/ https://morpho.org/blog/the-morpho-effect-march-2025/
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Morpho is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.