(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

Impact of regulatory change on TGE and listings: Monero's TGE-equivalent launch is historical rather than pending, because cited materials describe a 2014 fair launch with no token sale or presale. Even so, evolving reporting and compliance rules remain relevant to listing and service availability because Monero is actively discussed in a public regulatory submission about privacy-preserving networks, and public Monero FAQs state that users acquire XMR through exchanges operating under different compliance models.

(Source: About Monero, Monero Technical Specification, Monero Policy Working Group (MPWG), FAQ)

Entity-level regulatory impact: The cited materials do not identify a company, CEO, foundation, or DevCo running Monero. They instead describe The Monero Project website as a loose collective, state that the website itself does not store, sell, buy, send, or receive Monero, and show that workgroups plus the Core Team steward infrastructure and administer CCS and General Fund donation surfaces. As a result, regulatory or legal pressure on website operators, repositories, hosting, or donation and escrow infrastructure could still affect project coordination and public-facing services even without a conventional issuer entity.

(Source: FAQ Legal | Monero - secure, private, untraceable, Workgroups, A message from the Core Team about the General Fund)

Tokenholder tax treatment: The IRS states that digital assets are property, not currency, that income from digital assets is taxable, that digital-asset transactions may need to be reported on federal returns, and that taxpayers must maintain sufficient records. Tokenholders therefore need to understand their own transaction history and tax obligations for holding, receiving, mining, or disposing of XMR.

(Source: Digital assets)

Jurisdictional & user access restrictions: The cited materials do not identify a project-imposed jurisdiction blacklist in the materials reviewed here, but they do state that Monero is bought through exchanges with different compliance models, including KYC and non-KYC venues. That means user access can vary by venue, jurisdiction, and regulatory posture even where the protocol itself is decentralized.

(Source: FAQ, What is Monero (XMR)?)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

Bugs and design flaws: The cited materials show that Monero can still face material privacy or implementation bugs. The 2023 10-block-old decoy-selection post-mortem rated the issue HIGH severity and said affected wallet versions lost sender anonymity for spends exactly 10 blocks old, and the August 26, 2025 find_and_save_rings() post-mortem rated a later wallet privacy bug HIGH severity when using an untrusted remote daemon, said affected versions were v0.12.0.0 to v0.18.4.1, and recommended updating to v0.18.4.2. Public Monero FAQs also show that protocol changes and network upgrades have historically been used to introduce privacy and consensus improvements, which means holders depend on software correctness and upgrade coordination over time.

(Source: Post-Mortem of 10-Block-Old Decoy Selection Bug, Post-Mortem of find_and_save_rings() bug, FAQ)

Security measures and their limitations: The cited materials identify a Vulnerability Response Process and HackerOne intake, an open Research Lab, contributor testing and code review before merges, and signed-hash verification guidance for software downloads, including Monero documentation that says core developers sign the released-binary hash list and identifies BinaryFate as a developer who signs releases. Those measures improve disclosure, review, and release integrity, but the same public sources also show their limits: high-severity privacy bugs still reached users in 2023 and 2025, and download-verification guidance only helps when users actually verify binaries before use.

(Source: Improving Monero, Monero Research Lab (MRL), GitHub - monero-project/monero, Verifying Monero Binaries Signature, Post-Mortem of 10-Block-Old Decoy Selection Bug, Post-Mortem of find_and_save_rings() bug)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

Critical economic assumptions: Publicly, Monero's economic model relies on continued demand for XMR, miners continuing to secure the network, and tail emission plus transaction fees remaining sufficient to incentivize mining. The cited materials also emphasize that Monero's value depends on buyers being willing to buy it, so reduced demand or weaker miner participation could pressure market value, liquidity, or security assumptions.

(Source: FAQ, About Monero, Monero Technical Specification)

Governance control over monetary policy and rewards: The cited materials do not identify an issuer or tokenholder voting body that can unilaterally rewrite monetary policy. Instead, public governance appears to run through workgroups, Core Team stewardship, and community-coordinated network upgrades, and the public record shows that consensus changes and proof-of-work changes have historically been introduced through upgrade cycles. That means future monetary or reward changes would depend on community coordination and software adoption rather than on issuer-side commitments, which can create execution and governance uncertainty for holders.

(Source: FAQ, Workgroups, Monero Technical Specification)