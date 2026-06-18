Project & Team
Description of Project
MetaDAO offers two core products: a fair launch platform that helps innovative founders raise funds, and decision markets that enable governance through market-driven outcomes. Investors support early-stage builders and trade on governance decisions to profit from their insights.
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Kollan House
|Principal
|Market Maker, Validator as a Service, Onchain Prop Fund
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|—
|—
|No traditional Foundation entity exists. MetaDAO LLC (Marshall Islands DAO LLC) is an algorithmically managed entity holding IP; it does not have named officers.
DAO / Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|—
|—
|No named DAO/onchain governance leadership. All decisions are executed through the futarchy mechanism; there are no privileged governance roles held by individuals.
Labs/DevCo — Organization Technology L.L.C. (Wyoming LLC), engaged as sole service provider to MetaDAO LLC:
Foundation:
DAO / Onchain Governance:
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles, governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each.
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe current governance rights of tokenholders and presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism.
(a) IP ownership & control
The intellectual property and ownership of MetaDAO reside solely in MetaDAO LLC — a Marshall Islands DAO LLC, described as an algorithmically managed entity. All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. (the sole service provider) are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC.
(b) Contract/admin powers
On-chain authorities identified in the source filing include the DAO Multisig (6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf) and the futarchy mechanism, which governs all decisions. DAO Multisig is directed by Organization Technology (can be transferred per proposal) and has the upgrade authority. It also acts as the admin authority on certain execution controls when proposals or teams cannot otherwise execute. These controls include: approve squads transactions, remove proposals and cancel proposals. This is a 3/6 multisig with geographic distribution and operational security practices in place for management of keys and overrides.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
Not applicable. The source filing states MetaDAO currently offers neither staking nor staking rewards, and no locking mechanism for additional rights is described.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
All decisions are made through the futarchy mechanism, which places full decision-making power in the hands of token holders. Token rights are determined by decision markets, operating under the authority of the algorithmically managed organization (MetaDAO LLC). Issuance, treasury actions, fee-routing, and rewards are all subject to futarchy — any future protocol-level fees would be embedded in the core system and activated via the decision market. There is no equity entity, and no value accrues to an equity entity at the expense of token holders.
(e) Control surface reliance
The plan is to move to immutable protocol whereby the upgrade and admin functions no longer exist. Outside of this, futarchy is a novel concept with only a few years of implementation, so it is not clear where or how the control surface may need to mature to satisfy the nature of its design.
(f) Dissolution authority
Dissolution occurs through the approved DAO governance Operating Agreement via decision markets, or through a Court Order.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the Foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Developer Company.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
MetaDAO LLC — Marshall Islands DAO LLC (algorithmically managed).
(b) IP ownership & control
MetaDAO LLC holds the intellectual property and ownership of MetaDAO. All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. (its sole service provider) are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC. No subsidiary entities are disclosed in the source filing.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
MetaDAO LLC is algorithmically managed. All decision-making power — including treasury actions, token administration, and reward/parameter changes — flows through the futarchy mechanism, which places decision authority in the hands of token holders via decision markets. A proposal migrated the token from METAC to META with a token split of 1:1000 and retained the mint authority under the futarchy governance structure. The new supply is uncapped and only minted via proposal. Previously the mint authority of METAC was revoked and the freeze authority was transferred to the system program; supply was capped at 1,000,000 METAC.
(d) Powers over DevCo
MetaDAO LLC engaged Organization Technology L.L.C. as its sole service provider for platform and technology development via a Master Services Agreement (MSA) authorizing a maximum monthly allocation of $240,000 based on an annual budget submitted by Organization Technology and approved via the futarchy proposal process. The MSA itself was authorized via the futarchy mechanism (proposal link: https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/53EDms4zPkp4khbwBT3eXWhMALiMwssg7f5zckq22tH5)and renewed with updated terms https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/Bzoap95gjbokTaiEqwknccktfNSvkPe4ZbAdcJF1yiEK
(e) Contract/admin powers
DAO Multisig is directed by Organization Technology (can be transferred per proposal)and has the upgrade authority. It also acts as the admin authority on certain execution controls when proposals or teams cannot otherwise execute. These controls are: approve squads transactions, remove proposals and cancel proposals. This is a 3/5 multisig with geographic distribution and operational security practices in place for management of keys and overrides.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The only current contractual economic mechanism disclosed is MetaDAO LLC's services agreement with Organization Technology L.L.C.: a maximum monthly payout of $240,000, invoiced and paid by MetaDAO LLC. MetaDAO awards 7% of revenue to MetaLex Labs via a rev sharing agreement per the use of the work product developed by MetaLex for MetaDAO’s use per proposal https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/7XMU3qTYrXe3yccr4qCLEPvmENGmC22MyMKMX9zJAi9x MetaDAO generates revenue off of trading volume for the underlying base and quote tokens of the projects launched or utilizing MetaDAO protocol(s). 0.5% or 50bps in the FutarchyAMM (all protocol fee) and 0.4% in the Meteora allocated pools provided by the launch mechanism.
Primary Developer Company
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the Developer Company can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Organization Technology L.L.C. — Wyoming LLC.
(b) IP ownership & control
All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC. No subsidiary entities are disclosed in the source filing.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
As a service provider, Organization Technology L.L.C. performs platform and technology development work. Its engagement, scope, and compensation were authorized via the futarchy mechanism. The source filing does not describe any unilateral powers held by Organization Technology L.L.C. over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Organization Technology L.L.C. is the sole service provider, with its engagement terms and conditions governed by futarchy. It cannot encumber MetaDAO LLC through contractual relationships, except for those specifically approved using futarchy proposals (and those proposals passing).
(e) Contract/admin powers
Its members sit on the multisig with the upgrade and admin function authority.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Organization Technology L.L.C. receives a monthly allocation of $240,000 from MetaDAO based on an annual budget approved through the futarchy mechanism.. This is the only economic arrangement disclosed. No other governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic distribution to the entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants is disclosed.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role.
- (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority. If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide pause/upgrade powers, governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If none, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
Robin Hanson, individual advisor. Role per source filing: mechanism design and strategy advice. Entity type and jurisdiction not specified in source filing.
(b) Parameter control & scope
None disclosed.
(c) Contract/admin powers
None disclosed.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
20.9 META (0.1% of supply) vested over 2 years, approved via futarchy proposal (https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF).
The source filing identifies one APC-type relationship — Robin Hanson (advisor, mechanism design and strategy) — in addition to the Primary DevCo. It also identifies Paradigm, Colosseum, and Theia, but those are disclosed as investors/purchasers (Section 15) rather than as non-issuer contributors who materially contribute code, operations, governance, or funding infrastructure. APC 1 — Robin Hanson
APC 2 — MetaLex (Gabriel Shaperio)
(a) Identity & role
Gabriel Shaperio, advisor. Role per source filing: legal design and strategy advice.
(b) Parameter control & scope
None disclosed.
(c) Contract/admin powers
None disclosed.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
7% of revenue directly associated with the work product provided by MetaLex for a period of 3 years. Approved via futarchy proposal (https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/7XMU3qTYrXe3yccr4qCLEPvmENGmC22MyMKMX9 zJAi9x).
Token Supply
Initial Allocation
(a) Launch supply totals
Total supply minted at launch (November 2023): 1,000,000 META (capped). Tokens issued to parties at launch: 10,000 META via airdrop, all unlocked. Tokens held in treasury at launch: 990,000 META, all unlocked but accessible only via the futarchy mechanism. (Subsequent to launch, 970,000 treasury tokens were burned via proposal in March 2024.)MetaDAO’s proposal to convert existing META tokens (referred to as METAC in following statements) at a 1:1000 split and move to a mintable token for future use in issuance. This proposal can be viewed https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/4grb3pea8ZSqE3ghx76Fn43Q97mAh64XjgwL9AXaB3Pe and the new token address is METAwkXcqyXKy1AtsSgJ8JiUHwGCafnZL38n3vYmeta.
(b) Recipient categories & use of funds
- Team (Kollan House, Proph3t): 625 METAC total (312.5 each) — 6.25% of circulating supply at launch. Allocation to co-founders through airdrop qualification.
- Community airdrop: 9,375 METAC — 93.75% of circulating supply at launch. Distributed to 94 eligible participants (see Airdrop criteria in source Section 2.E) to bootstrap community ownership of governance rights.
- Treasury (DAO-controlled): 990,000 METAC — held in the futarchic mechanism treasury, inaccessible to the team, used to fund DAO-authorized activity (grants, compensation, fundraising, etc.). Per futarchy proposals, 970,000 of these were later burned.
(c) Initial price per token
METAC launched primarily via airdrop; no fixed offering price at TGE is stated in the source filing. The first priced transaction documented in the source is the February 2024 community raise at $75,000 for 3,100 META (approximately $24.19/META). With 10,000 USDC in the treasury and an issued 10,000 METAC it theoretically set the price at $1.
(d) Ticker / market symbol
METAMETADAO
(e) Total supply & supply regime
1,000,000 METAC total supply. Fixed/capped: the mint authority was revoked at launch, and the freeze authority was transferred to the system program. No inflation. Unlimited META total supply. Mint authority is retained within the futarchy mechanism, but freeze authority is revoked. Inflation / dilution could occur through future proposals.
(f) Initial vesting / release schedules
At launch (November 2023), all issued tokens — the 10,000 airdropped METAC to the community and team — were fully unlocked (no vest, no cliff). The 990,000 treasury METAC were unlocked but accessible only via futarchy. Post-TGE compensation plans and investor rounds (which do carry vesting) are described in Section 8 and Section 15.
Vesting Insider Tokens
Post-TGE token compensation plans exist for both employees/founders and investors.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
18%
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
The source filing describes the following post-TGE vesting schedules used by MetaDAO:
- Founders (Proph3t, Kollan House — May 2024 plan): 4-year lock with market-cap-convex vesting — 2% of token supply released per $1B of META market capitalization, up to a maximum of 10% at a $5B market cap; plus $90,000/year salary.
- Retroactive employee compensation (Apr 2024): 12-month vest (36 META to Kollan, 46 META to Proph3t).
- Advisor (Robin Hanson, Feb 2025): 2-year vest on 20.9 META.
- Investor rounds (Colosseum Mar 2024; Theia Jan 2025): 12-month vest. Paradigm + angels round (Jul 2024)
- No vest.
- Investor rounds (Theia, Paradigm, 6MV, Variant) - No vest. All vesting frequency has been at the very least one month unless otherwise noted.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist, or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist.
- (b) Total token allocation — The total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — The payer entity.
- (d) Description of advisory/services — A brief description of the advisory/services.
(a) Existence
Yes — at least one token-based advisory commitment exists.
(b) Total token allocation
20.9 META (0.1% of total supply), to Robin Hanson, over a 2-year vest.
(c) Payer entity
DAO treasury (paid via futarchy proposal).
(d) Description of advisory/services
Mechanism design and strategy advice (futarchy). See proposal: https://metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF.
KOL Marketing Activities
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment. If none, say so.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles and platforms for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No KOL/influencer relationships receive token-based payment
(b) Usernames & roles
N/A
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
N/A
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
|Title
|Primary Function
|Chain
|Address
|Control Mechanism
|Explorer Link
|DAO Multisig
|Upgrade authority and revenue collection management.
|Solana
|6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf
|Multisig / futarchy
|https://solscan.io/account/6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf
|Proposal Creator
|Holds token balances for proposal creation; can be recalled to the multisig or treasury at any time
|Solana
|proPaC9tVZEsmgDtNhx15e7nSpoojtPD3H9h4GqSqB2
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/account/proPaC9tVZEsmgDtNhx15e7nSpoojtPD3H9h4GqSqB2
|Metric Market Proposal Creator
|Holds token balances for proposal creation; can be recalled to the multisig or treasury at any time
|Solana
|MmProf1UKTBNZb4eU4cv3JmdtWQF7Wz6bPssUXL6cFp
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/account/MmProf1UKTBNZb4eU4cv3JmdtWQF7Wz6bPssUXL6cFp
|DAO Treasury (Deprecated)
|Holds current mechanism balance
|Solana
|C6DaJNGP1Xsd1seePqn8BPfQWMxsbBoUSf6Kbagmta2T
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/account/C6DaJNGP1Xsd1seePqn8BPfQWMxsbBoUSf6Kbagmta2T
|Operations
|Operational wallet referenced on public transparency dashboard
|Solana
|613BRiXuAEn7vibs2oAYzpGW9fXgjzDNuFMM4wPzLdY
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/account/613BRiXuAEn7vibs2oAYzpGW9fXgjzDNuFMM4wPzLdY
|Organization Technology LLC (Deprecated)
|Service-provider wallet (Wyoming LLC engaged by MetaDAO LLC)
|Solana
|D9MThexj5vt2w66tzKCPDnZtqdPubGB36FUpWk8NB35v
|Organization Technology LLC
|https://solscan.io/account/D9MThexj5vt2w66tzKCPDnZtqdPubGB36FUpWk8NB35v
|Dakota Bridge (Deprecated)
|Referenced on public transparency dashboard
|Solana
|2VP37d7FrQDds5X9nYBaBibT3rNuVU6nULnqcEA4fz2k
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/account/2VP37d7FrQDds5X9nYBaBibT3rNuVU6nULnqcEA4fz2k
|Squads Altitude
|Service-provider wallet (Wyoming LLC engaged by MetaDAO LLC)
|Solana
|3QHiM8mFcFnqqp15Yp3aq3GCFyUef8ZgNFx1Bj1QJPWN
|Organization Technology LLC
|https://solscan.io/account/3QHiM8mFcFnqqp15Yp3aq3GCFyUef8ZgNFx1Bj1QJPWN
|MetaDAO FutarchyAM M (v0.6)
|AMM for META/USDC and DAO mechanism (decision markets)
|Solana
|CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/account/CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS
|MetaDAO Market Making Multisig
|Held for use with MM agreements and management of said operations
|Solana
|3fKDKt85rxfwT3A1BHjcxZ27yKb1vYutxoZek7H2rEVE
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/account/3fKDKt85rxfwT3A1BHjcxZ27yKb1vYutxoZek7H2rEVE
|MetaDAO Futarchy Squads (v0.6)
|Mint authority and treasury holdings for the DAO via futarchy mechanism
|Solana
|BfzJzFUeE54zv6Q2QdAZR4yx7UXuYRsfkeeirrRcxDvk
|DAO (futarchy)
|https://solscan.io/account/BfzJzFUeE54zv6Q2QdAZR4yx7UXuYRsfkeeirrRcxDvk
|MetaDAO Admin Authority / Fee Collector / Launch Deployer
|This is a hot wallet used for admin functions / launch deploys
|Solana
|tSTp6B6kE9o6ZaTmHm2ZwnJBBtgd3x112tapxFhmBEQ
|Team
|https://solscan.io/account/tSTp6B6kE9o6ZaTmHm2ZwnJBBtgd3x112tapxFhmBEQ
Public transparency dashboard: https://metadao.fi/transparency
Market Structure
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
|Market Maker Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Structure Name
|Flowdesk
|Up to 600,000 META
|12 Months
|Retainer with tokens loaned for liquidity
|Galaxy
|Up to 600,000 META
|12 Months
|Retainer with tokens loaned for liquidity
MetaDAO has engaged FlowDesk and Galaxy as market makers for a 12 mo period for CEX and onchain liquidity management.
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
|Exchange Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Native Token Listing Fees
|KuCoin
|None
|N/A
|None
|Coinbase
|None
|N/A
|None
|FutarchyAMM (CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1 MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS)
|~300,000 META
|Until otherwise determined via futarchy decision market
|None
|Meteora (EXpXkwcWDhjEYyC5pfNfxsu8fUt K4CDCYTZR4ApQNRzo)
|~36,000 META
|Until otherwise determined via futarchy decision market
|None
MetaDAO does provide protocol-owned liquidity (POL), which is managed through the futarchy mechanism; MetaDAO commits to publicly disclosing any related activity.
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment, controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
Treasury burn (not a secondary-market repurchase): in March 2024, a futarchy proposal to burn 970,000 treasury tokens (originally 979,000 stated in one source reference — the executed amount reduced treasury supply substantially) was approved and executed. Tokens were permanently removed from circulation. Source funds: treasury. Controller: DAO via futarchy. Verification: solscan.io/tx/3MxZW1wbCzojtnKpAmrCBcZkui6YcjT5HmAcZUg8arszb3ebQy2MatB1iPQtpQFjg2eanuAWSqBE7xnJ i9VWo4Rh. No token repurchase programs from market buyers are disclosed.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)
MetaDAO provides protocol-owned liquidity, managed through the futarchy mechanism. Meteora (EXpXkwcWDhjEYyC5pfNfxsu8fUtK4CDCYTZR4ApQNRzo) - $230k total TVL, 35,646.86 META / 110,554.84 USDC FutarchyAMM (CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS) - $2M total TVL, 299,116 META / 925,178 USDC Unwind or exit policies exist only through futarchy decision markets.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL
None
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)
None
Resources
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
|Series Name
|Investment Vehicle
|Date Of Sale
|Number of tokens sold
|Vesting Schedule
|2024 OTC Sales
|OTC
|2024
|7,820 METAC
|No vest
|2024 Vested Sales
|OTC
|2024
|437.45113671 METAC
|12-month vest
|2025 Vested Sales
|OTC
|2025
|1070.37 METAC
|12-month vest
|2025 Post Token Split OTC Sales
|OTC
|2025
|1,296,632.14 META
|No vest
All token sales and servicing are directed through the futarchy mechanism; all actions are publicly visible before execution. MetaDAO commits to disclosing any material OTC token sale or purchase by the foundation within 30 days.
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
(a) Entity existence
- Foundation: No traditional foundation entity exists. MetaDAO LLC (Marshall Islands DAO LLC), the IP-holding algorithmically managed entity, exists.
- Lab/DevCo: Organization Technology L.L.C. (Wyoming LLC) exists as the sole service provider.
- DAO: Exists and operates through the futarchy mechanism.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
- MetaDAO LLC / DAO: Primary sources to date are (i) treasury reserves minted at launch (with 970,000 META subsequently burned), and (ii) proceeds from on-chain fundraising rounds approved via futarchy — $75k community raise (Feb 2024), $43.92k OpenBook sale (Mar 2024), $250k Colosseum (Mar 2024), $2,212,450 Paradigm + angels (Jul 2024), $500k Theia (Jan 2025), $630k Theia (July 2025), $2.5M Variant, $5.9M Paradigm, $1.5M 6MV, $100k Andrew Allen (Oct 2025).
- MetaDAO generates revenue based on a 0.5% swap fees in a base and quote tokens on the FutarchyAMM and generates 0.4% off of swap fees in designated pools on Meteora for the launched projects through the MetaDAO Protocol.
- Organization Technology L.L.C.: Receives a monthly payout of $240,000 from MetaDAO LLC under a Master Services Agreement based on a budget approved via futarchy on an annual basis
(c) Operational use of resources
Resources fund platform and technology development (executed by Organization Technology L.L.C.), founder salaries ($90k/year under the May 2024 compensation plan), advisor compensation (token grants), and DAO-authorized grants and operations. All expenditures are authorized through the futarchy mechanism.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
- Public transparency dashboard (live balances across all relevant wallets and bank accounts of Organization Technology LLC): https://metadao.fi/transparency
- Quarterly reporting (blog): https://blog.metadao.fi/
- Founder updates (X/Twitter articles): https://x.com/metaproph3t/articles and https://x.com/metanallok/articles
- Q1 2025 quarterly token-holder-relations report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y0qY_t0WYL5vyiTOnBXC6ZwL25RrHUJd/view
- MetaDAO governance/proposal portal: https://metadao.fi/projects/metadao
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-05-06
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
|Line Item
|Amount
|Revenue
|886,451
|COR
|580,639
|Gross Profit
|305,812
|Operating Expenses
|853,200
|Operating Income
|(547,388)
|Other Income
|(1,725,959)
|Income Before Taxes
|(2,273,347)
|Gross Revenue Tax
|(26,374)
|Net Income
|(2,299,721)
The source filing references the Q1 2026 quarterly token-holder-relations report as the primary offchain operating disclosure for MetaDAO LLC and Organization Technology L.L.C.:
- Q1 2026 quarterly report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GW25RbNwVCjq2D0J-BIyKEdQ1FqlHEoP/view?usp=drive_link
- Public transparency dashboard (live balances and bank-account access for Organization Technology LLC): https://metadao.fi/transparency
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. MetaDAO is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.