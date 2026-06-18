Token TransparencyMetaDAO - H1 2026
METAInitial · B2 v2.0 · Filed 18 Jun 2026Complete
PDFToken

Project & Team

01

Description of Project

Provide a narrative description of the purpose of the project.

MetaDAO offers two core products: a fair launch platform that helps innovative founders raise funds, and decision markets that enable governance through market-driven outcomes. Investors support early-stage builders and trade on governance decisions to profit from their insights.

02

Known Project Team

For each existing entity, list key team members with full name, official title, and prior experience. Explicitly mark non-existent entities.

Labs / DevCo

Full NameOfficial TitlePrior Experience
Kollan HousePrincipalMarket Maker, Validator as a Service, Onchain Prop Fund

Foundation

Full NameOfficial TitlePrior Experience
No traditional Foundation entity exists. MetaDAO LLC (Marshall Islands DAO LLC) is an algorithmically managed entity holding IP; it does not have named officers.

DAO / Onchain Governance

Full NameOfficial TitlePrior Experience
No named DAO/onchain governance leadership. All decisions are executed through the futarchy mechanism; there are no privileged governance roles held by individuals.

Labs/DevCo — Organization Technology L.L.C. (Wyoming LLC), engaged as sole service provider to MetaDAO LLC:

Foundation:

DAO / Onchain Governance:

03

DAO Structure

Describe DAO governance, powers, economic rights, and control surfaces. If no DAO exists, state so and still address current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements.
  • (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
  • (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles, governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each.
  • (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
  • (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe current governance rights of tokenholders and presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
  • (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
  • (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism.

(a) IP ownership & control

The intellectual property and ownership of MetaDAO reside solely in MetaDAO LLC — a Marshall Islands DAO LLC, described as an algorithmically managed entity. All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. (the sole service provider) are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC.

(b) Contract/admin powers

On-chain authorities identified in the source filing include the DAO Multisig (6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf) and the futarchy mechanism, which governs all decisions. DAO Multisig is directed by Organization Technology (can be transferred per proposal) and has the upgrade authority. It also acts as the admin authority on certain execution controls when proposals or teams cannot otherwise execute. These controls include: approve squads transactions, remove proposals and cancel proposals. This is a 3/6 multisig with geographic distribution and operational security practices in place for management of keys and overrides.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Not applicable. The source filing states MetaDAO currently offers neither staking nor staking rewards, and no locking mechanism for additional rights is described.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

All decisions are made through the futarchy mechanism, which places full decision-making power in the hands of token holders. Token rights are determined by decision markets, operating under the authority of the algorithmically managed organization (MetaDAO LLC). Issuance, treasury actions, fee-routing, and rewards are all subject to futarchy — any future protocol-level fees would be embedded in the core system and activated via the decision market. There is no equity entity, and no value accrues to an equity entity at the expense of token holders.

(e) Control surface reliance

The plan is to move to immutable protocol whereby the upgrade and admin functions no longer exist. Outside of this, futarchy is a novel concept with only a few years of implementation, so it is not clear where or how the control surface may need to mature to satisfy the nature of its design.

(f) Dissolution authority

Dissolution occurs through the approved DAO governance Operating Agreement via decision markets, or through a Court Order.

04

Primary Foundation

Describe the Primary Foundation, including entity details, IP ownership, governance or token powers, contract/admin powers, and economic arrangements. If it does not exist, state so explicitly.
  • (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
  • (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
  • (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
  • (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the Foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Developer Company.
  • (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
  • (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.

(a) Entity

MetaDAO LLC — Marshall Islands DAO LLC (algorithmically managed).

(b) IP ownership & control

MetaDAO LLC holds the intellectual property and ownership of MetaDAO. All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. (its sole service provider) are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC. No subsidiary entities are disclosed in the source filing.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

MetaDAO LLC is algorithmically managed. All decision-making power — including treasury actions, token administration, and reward/parameter changes — flows through the futarchy mechanism, which places decision authority in the hands of token holders via decision markets. A proposal migrated the token from METAC to META with a token split of 1:1000 and retained the mint authority under the futarchy governance structure. The new supply is uncapped and only minted via proposal. Previously the mint authority of METAC was revoked and the freeze authority was transferred to the system program; supply was capped at 1,000,000 METAC.

(d) Powers over DevCo

MetaDAO LLC engaged Organization Technology L.L.C. as its sole service provider for platform and technology development via a Master Services Agreement (MSA) authorizing a maximum monthly allocation of $240,000 based on an annual budget submitted by Organization Technology and approved via the futarchy proposal process. The MSA itself was authorized via the futarchy mechanism (proposal link: https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/53EDms4zPkp4khbwBT3eXWhMALiMwssg7f5zckq22tH5)and renewed with updated terms https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/Bzoap95gjbokTaiEqwknccktfNSvkPe4ZbAdcJF1yiEK

(e) Contract/admin powers

DAO Multisig is directed by Organization Technology (can be transferred per proposal)and has the upgrade authority. It also acts as the admin authority on certain execution controls when proposals or teams cannot otherwise execute. These controls are: approve squads transactions, remove proposals and cancel proposals. This is a 3/5 multisig with geographic distribution and operational security practices in place for management of keys and overrides.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

The only current contractual economic mechanism disclosed is MetaDAO LLC's services agreement with Organization Technology L.L.C.: a maximum monthly payout of $240,000, invoiced and paid by MetaDAO LLC. MetaDAO awards 7% of revenue to MetaLex Labs via a rev sharing agreement per the use of the work product developed by MetaLex for MetaDAO’s use per proposal https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/7XMU3qTYrXe3yccr4qCLEPvmENGmC22MyMKMX9zJAi9x MetaDAO generates revenue off of trading volume for the underlying base and quote tokens of the projects launched or utilizing MetaDAO protocol(s). 0.5% or 50bps in the FutarchyAMM (all protocol fee) and 0.4% in the Meteora allocated pools provided by the launch mechanism.

05

Primary Developer Company

Describe the Primary Developer Company, including entity details, IP ownership, governance or token powers, contract/admin powers, and economic arrangements. If it does not exist, state so explicitly.
  • (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
  • (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
  • (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
  • (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the Developer Company can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
  • (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each.
  • (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms by which protocol-controlled resources may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If none exist, state that explicitly.

(a) Entity

Organization Technology L.L.C. — Wyoming LLC.

(b) IP ownership & control

All contributions made through Organization Technology L.L.C. are the intellectual property of MetaDAO LLC. No subsidiary entities are disclosed in the source filing.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

As a service provider, Organization Technology L.L.C. performs platform and technology development work. Its engagement, scope, and compensation were authorized via the futarchy mechanism. The source filing does not describe any unilateral powers held by Organization Technology L.L.C. over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters.

(d) Powers over Foundation

Organization Technology L.L.C. is the sole service provider, with its engagement terms and conditions governed by futarchy. It cannot encumber MetaDAO LLC through contractual relationships, except for those specifically approved using futarchy proposals (and those proposals passing).

(e) Contract/admin powers

Its members sit on the multisig with the upgrade and admin function authority.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Organization Technology L.L.C. receives a monthly allocation of $240,000 from MetaDAO based on an annual budget approved through the futarchy mechanism.. This is the only economic arrangement disclosed. No other governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic distribution to the entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants is disclosed.

06

Affiliated Protocol Contributor

Identify affiliated protocol contributors and explain their control, funding, or operational relationship to the project. If none exist, state so explicitly.
  • (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role.
  • (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority. If none, say so.
  • (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide pause/upgrade powers, governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
  • (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. If none, state that explicitly.

(a) Identity & role

Robin Hanson, individual advisor. Role per source filing: mechanism design and strategy advice. Entity type and jurisdiction not specified in source filing.

(b) Parameter control & scope

None disclosed.

(c) Contract/admin powers

None disclosed.

(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements

20.9 META (0.1% of supply) vested over 2 years, approved via futarchy proposal (https://metadao.fi/metadao/trade/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF).

The source filing identifies one APC-type relationship — Robin Hanson (advisor, mechanism design and strategy) — in addition to the Primary DevCo. It also identifies Paradigm, Colosseum, and Theia, but those are disclosed as investors/purchasers (Section 15) rather than as non-issuer contributors who materially contribute code, operations, governance, or funding infrastructure. APC 1 — Robin Hanson

APC 2 — MetaLex (Gabriel Shaperio)

(a) Identity & role

Gabriel Shaperio, advisor. Role per source filing: legal design and strategy advice.

(b) Parameter control & scope

None disclosed.

(c) Contract/admin powers

None disclosed.

(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements

7% of revenue directly associated with the work product provided by MetaLex for a period of 3 years. Approved via futarchy proposal (https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/7XMU3qTYrXe3yccr4qCLEPvmENGmC22MyMKMX9 zJAi9x).

Token Supply

07

Initial Allocation

Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule.

(a) Launch supply totals

Total supply minted at launch (November 2023): 1,000,000 META (capped). Tokens issued to parties at launch: 10,000 META via airdrop, all unlocked. Tokens held in treasury at launch: 990,000 META, all unlocked but accessible only via the futarchy mechanism. (Subsequent to launch, 970,000 treasury tokens were burned via proposal in March 2024.)MetaDAO’s proposal to convert existing META tokens (referred to as METAC in following statements) at a 1:1000 split and move to a mintable token for future use in issuance. This proposal can be viewed https://www.metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/4grb3pea8ZSqE3ghx76Fn43Q97mAh64XjgwL9AXaB3Pe and the new token address is METAwkXcqyXKy1AtsSgJ8JiUHwGCafnZL38n3vYmeta.

(b) Recipient categories & use of funds

  • Team (Kollan House, Proph3t): 625 METAC total (312.5 each) — 6.25% of circulating supply at launch. Allocation to co-founders through airdrop qualification.
  • Community airdrop: 9,375 METAC — 93.75% of circulating supply at launch. Distributed to 94 eligible participants (see Airdrop criteria in source Section 2.E) to bootstrap community ownership of governance rights.
  • Treasury (DAO-controlled): 990,000 METAC — held in the futarchic mechanism treasury, inaccessible to the team, used to fund DAO-authorized activity (grants, compensation, fundraising, etc.). Per futarchy proposals, 970,000 of these were later burned.

(c) Initial price per token

METAC launched primarily via airdrop; no fixed offering price at TGE is stated in the source filing. The first priced transaction documented in the source is the February 2024 community raise at $75,000 for 3,100 META (approximately $24.19/META). With 10,000 USDC in the treasury and an issued 10,000 METAC it theoretically set the price at $1.

(d) Ticker / market symbol

METAMETADAO

(e) Total supply & supply regime

1,000,000 METAC total supply. Fixed/capped: the mint authority was revoked at launch, and the freeze authority was transferred to the system program. No inflation. Unlimited META total supply. Mint authority is retained within the futarchy mechanism, but freeze authority is revoked. Inflation / dilution could occur through future proposals.

(f) Initial vesting / release schedules

At launch (November 2023), all issued tokens — the 10,000 airdropped METAC to the community and team — were fully unlocked (no vest, no cliff). The 990,000 treasury METAC were unlocked but accessible only via futarchy. Post-TGE compensation plans and investor rounds (which do carry vesting) are described in Section 8 and Section 15.

08

Vesting Insider Tokens

List all insider allocations subject to vesting, including recipient class, token amount, vesting start, cliff, and end date.

Post-TGE token compensation plans exist for both employees/founders and investors.

(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply

18%

(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule

The source filing describes the following post-TGE vesting schedules used by MetaDAO:

  • Founders (Proph3t, Kollan House — May 2024 plan): 4-year lock with market-cap-convex vesting — 2% of token supply released per $1B of META market capitalization, up to a maximum of 10% at a $5B market cap; plus $90,000/year salary.
  • Retroactive employee compensation (Apr 2024): 12-month vest (36 META to Kollan, 46 META to Proph3t).
  • Advisor (Robin Hanson, Feb 2025): 2-year vest on 20.9 META.
  • Investor rounds (Colosseum Mar 2024; Theia Jan 2025): 12-month vest. Paradigm + angels round (Jul 2024)
  • No vest.
  • Investor rounds (Theia, Paradigm, 6MV, Variant) - No vest. All vesting frequency has been at the very least one month unless otherwise noted.
09

Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings

Disclose token-based compensation for external advisors and service providers funded from the on-chain treasury. If none exist, state so explicitly.
  • (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist, or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist.
  • (b) Total token allocation — The total token allocation across all advisory services.
  • (c) Payer entity — The payer entity.
  • (d) Description of advisory/services — A brief description of the advisory/services.

(a) Existence

Yes — at least one token-based advisory commitment exists.

(b) Total token allocation

20.9 META (0.1% of total supply), to Robin Hanson, over a 2-year vest.

(c) Payer entity

DAO treasury (paid via futarchy proposal).

(d) Description of advisory/services

Mechanism design and strategy advice (futarchy). See proposal: https://metadao.fi/projects/metadao/proposal/AnCu4QFDmoGpebfAM8Aa7kViouAk1JW6LJCJJer6ELBF.

10

KOL Marketing Activities

Disclose ongoing KOL or influencer relationships that partially or fully received tokens for payment. If none exist, state so explicitly.
  • (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment. If none, say so.
  • (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles and platforms for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities.
  • (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.

(a) Existence & scope

No KOL/influencer relationships receive token-based payment

(b) Usernames & roles

N/A

(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks

N/A

11

Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets

For wallets holding unissued tokens or essential operational funds, disclose primary function, chain, address, control mechanism, and one verification link.
TitlePrimary FunctionChainAddressControl MechanismExplorer Link
DAO MultisigUpgrade authority and revenue collection management.Solana6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sfMultisig / futarchyhttps://solscan.io/account/6awyHMshBGVjJ3ozdSJdyyDE1CTAXUwrpNMaRGMsb4sf
Proposal CreatorHolds token balances for proposal creation; can be recalled to the multisig or treasury at any timeSolanaproPaC9tVZEsmgDtNhx15e7nSpoojtPD3H9h4GqSqB2DAO (futarchy)https://solscan.io/account/proPaC9tVZEsmgDtNhx15e7nSpoojtPD3H9h4GqSqB2
Metric Market Proposal CreatorHolds token balances for proposal creation; can be recalled to the multisig or treasury at any timeSolanaMmProf1UKTBNZb4eU4cv3JmdtWQF7Wz6bPssUXL6cFpDAO (futarchy)https://solscan.io/account/MmProf1UKTBNZb4eU4cv3JmdtWQF7Wz6bPssUXL6cFp
DAO Treasury (Deprecated)Holds current mechanism balanceSolanaC6DaJNGP1Xsd1seePqn8BPfQWMxsbBoUSf6Kbagmta2TDAO (futarchy)https://solscan.io/account/C6DaJNGP1Xsd1seePqn8BPfQWMxsbBoUSf6Kbagmta2T
OperationsOperational wallet referenced on public transparency dashboardSolana613BRiXuAEn7vibs2oAYzpGW9fXgjzDNuFMM4wPzLdYDAO (futarchy)https://solscan.io/account/613BRiXuAEn7vibs2oAYzpGW9fXgjzDNuFMM4wPzLdY
Organization Technology LLC (Deprecated)Service-provider wallet (Wyoming LLC engaged by MetaDAO LLC)SolanaD9MThexj5vt2w66tzKCPDnZtqdPubGB36FUpWk8NB35vOrganization Technology LLChttps://solscan.io/account/D9MThexj5vt2w66tzKCPDnZtqdPubGB36FUpWk8NB35v
Dakota Bridge (Deprecated)Referenced on public transparency dashboardSolana2VP37d7FrQDds5X9nYBaBibT3rNuVU6nULnqcEA4fz2kDAO (futarchy)https://solscan.io/account/2VP37d7FrQDds5X9nYBaBibT3rNuVU6nULnqcEA4fz2k
Squads AltitudeService-provider wallet (Wyoming LLC engaged by MetaDAO LLC)Solana3QHiM8mFcFnqqp15Yp3aq3GCFyUef8ZgNFx1Bj1QJPWNOrganization Technology LLChttps://solscan.io/account/3QHiM8mFcFnqqp15Yp3aq3GCFyUef8ZgNFx1Bj1QJPWN
MetaDAO FutarchyAM M (v0.6)AMM for META/USDC and DAO mechanism (decision markets)SolanaCUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeSDAO (futarchy)https://solscan.io/account/CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS
MetaDAO Market Making MultisigHeld for use with MM agreements and management of said operationsSolana3fKDKt85rxfwT3A1BHjcxZ27yKb1vYutxoZek7H2rEVEDAO (futarchy)https://solscan.io/account/3fKDKt85rxfwT3A1BHjcxZ27yKb1vYutxoZek7H2rEVE
MetaDAO Futarchy Squads (v0.6)Mint authority and treasury holdings for the DAO via futarchy mechanismSolanaBfzJzFUeE54zv6Q2QdAZR4yx7UXuYRsfkeeirrRcxDvkDAO (futarchy)https://solscan.io/account/BfzJzFUeE54zv6Q2QdAZR4yx7UXuYRsfkeeirrRcxDvk
MetaDAO Admin Authority / Fee Collector / Launch DeployerThis is a hot wallet used for admin functions / launch deploysSolanatSTp6B6kE9o6ZaTmHm2ZwnJBBtgd3x112tapxFhmBEQTeamhttps://solscan.io/account/tSTp6B6kE9o6ZaTmHm2ZwnJBBtgd3x112tapxFhmBEQ

Public transparency dashboard: https://metadao.fi/transparency

Market Structure

12

Market Maker Agreements & Deals

Disclose market maker name, token allocation or loaned amount, agreement term, and structure. If none exist, state so explicitly.
Market Maker NameToken Allocation CommittedTerm DurationStructure Name
FlowdeskUp to 600,000 META12 MonthsRetainer with tokens loaned for liquidity
GalaxyUp to 600,000 META12 MonthsRetainer with tokens loaned for liquidity

MetaDAO has engaged FlowDesk and Galaxy as market makers for a 12 mo period for CEX and onchain liquidity management.

13

CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals

Disclose exchange name or DEX pool, token allocation, term duration, and native-token listing fees if applicable. If none exist, state so explicitly.
Exchange NameToken Allocation CommittedTerm DurationNative Token Listing Fees
KuCoinNoneN/ANone
CoinbaseNoneN/ANone
FutarchyAMM (CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1 MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS)~300,000 METAUntil otherwise determined via futarchy decision marketNone
Meteora (EXpXkwcWDhjEYyC5pfNfxsu8fUt K4CDCYTZR4ApQNRzo)~36,000 METAUntil otherwise determined via futarchy decision marketNone

MetaDAO does provide protocol-owned liquidity (POL), which is managed through the futarchy mechanism; MetaDAO commits to publicly disclosing any related activity.

14

Liquidity Deals and Market Activity

Disclose liquidity deals and market activity, including repurchases, protocol-owned liquidity, purchased TVL, and token-secured loans or lines if applicable.
  • (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment, controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
  • (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
  • (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates.
  • (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.

(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)

Treasury burn (not a secondary-market repurchase): in March 2024, a futarchy proposal to burn 970,000 treasury tokens (originally 979,000 stated in one source reference — the executed amount reduced treasury supply substantially) was approved and executed. Tokens were permanently removed from circulation. Source funds: treasury. Controller: DAO via futarchy. Verification: solscan.io/tx/3MxZW1wbCzojtnKpAmrCBcZkui6YcjT5HmAcZUg8arszb3ebQy2MatB1iPQtpQFjg2eanuAWSqBE7xnJ i9VWo4Rh. No token repurchase programs from market buyers are disclosed.

(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)

MetaDAO provides protocol-owned liquidity, managed through the futarchy mechanism. Meteora (EXpXkwcWDhjEYyC5pfNfxsu8fUtK4CDCYTZR4ApQNRzo) - $230k total TVL, 35,646.86 META / 110,554.84 USDC FutarchyAMM (CUPoiqkK4hxyCiJcLC4yE9AtJP1MoV1vFV2vx3jqwWeS) - $2M total TVL, 299,116 META / 925,178 USDC Unwind or exit policies exist only through futarchy decision markets.

(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL

None

(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)

None

Resources

15

Prior Token Sales & Fundraising

Disclose prior token sales, fundraising rounds, material OTC sales, and discounted market-maker sales. If none occurred, state so explicitly.
Series NameInvestment VehicleDate Of SaleNumber of tokens soldVesting Schedule
2024 OTC SalesOTC20247,820 METACNo vest
2024 Vested SalesOTC2024437.45113671 METAC12-month vest
2025 Vested SalesOTC20251070.37 METAC12-month vest
2025 Post Token Split OTC SalesOTC20251,296,632.14 METANo vest

All token sales and servicing are directed through the futarchy mechanism; all actions are publicly visible before execution. MetaDAO commits to disclosing any material OTC token sale or purchase by the foundation within 30 days.

16

Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning

Describe operational funding sources, economic flows, and how resources are provisioned across DevCo, Foundation, DAO, or other contributors.

(a) Entity existence

  • Foundation: No traditional foundation entity exists. MetaDAO LLC (Marshall Islands DAO LLC), the IP-holding algorithmically managed entity, exists.
  • Lab/DevCo: Organization Technology L.L.C. (Wyoming LLC) exists as the sole service provider.
  • DAO: Exists and operates through the futarchy mechanism.

(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows

  • MetaDAO LLC / DAO: Primary sources to date are (i) treasury reserves minted at launch (with 970,000 META subsequently burned), and (ii) proceeds from on-chain fundraising rounds approved via futarchy — $75k community raise (Feb 2024), $43.92k OpenBook sale (Mar 2024), $250k Colosseum (Mar 2024), $2,212,450 Paradigm + angels (Jul 2024), $500k Theia (Jan 2025), $630k Theia (July 2025), $2.5M Variant, $5.9M Paradigm, $1.5M 6MV, $100k Andrew Allen (Oct 2025).
  • MetaDAO generates revenue based on a 0.5% swap fees in a base and quote tokens on the FutarchyAMM and generates 0.4% off of swap fees in designated pools on Meteora for the launched projects through the MetaDAO Protocol.
  • Organization Technology L.L.C.: Receives a monthly payout of $240,000 from MetaDAO LLC under a Master Services Agreement based on a budget approved via futarchy on an annual basis

(c) Operational use of resources

Resources fund platform and technology development (executed by Organization Technology L.L.C.), founder salaries ($90k/year under the May 2024 compensation plan), advisor compensation (token grants), and DAO-authorized grants and operations. All expenditures are authorized through the futarchy mechanism.

(d) Onchain Resource Usage

  • Public transparency dashboard (live balances across all relevant wallets and bank accounts of Organization Technology LLC): https://metadao.fi/transparency
  • Quarterly reporting (blog): https://blog.metadao.fi/
  • Founder updates (X/Twitter articles): https://x.com/metaproph3t/articles and https://x.com/metanallok/articles
  • Q1 2025 quarterly token-holder-relations report: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y0qY_t0WYL5vyiTOnBXC6ZwL25RrHUJd/view
  • MetaDAO governance/proposal portal: https://metadao.fi/projects/metadao
17

Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token

Disclose prior exploits or incidents directly affecting the native token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. If none occurred, state so explicitly.

No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-05-06

18

[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement

Optional upload of the most recent offchain income statement for the Foundation or DevCo.
Line ItemAmount
Revenue886,451
COR580,639
Gross Profit305,812
Operating Expenses853,200
Operating Income(547,388)
Other Income(1,725,959)
Income Before Taxes(2,273,347)
Gross Revenue Tax(26,374)
Net Income(2,299,721)

The source filing references the Q1 2026 quarterly token-holder-relations report as the primary offchain operating disclosure for MetaDAO LLC and Organization Technology L.L.C.:

This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. MetaDAO is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.

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