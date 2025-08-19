Project and Team
Description of Project
Marinade launched the first Liquid Staking Token (LST) on Solana and is now one of the largest liquid staking protocols in the ecosystem. Marinade also launched Marinade Native, allowing users to delegate SOL non-custodially and still have their SOL staking rewards optimized by Marinade's strategy. Marinade’s Stake Auction Marketplace powers the delegation and directs the SOL to top-performing validators based on transparent, performance-driven criteria. For institutions, Marinade offers a curated staking experience through Marinade Select. MNDE is governed by the Marinade DAO, with decisions driven by MNDE token holders.
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
Marinade earns revenue from staking commission fees collected across delegated SOL. These fees are transparently accrued on-chain and used to fund protocol operations. Upcoming changes will direct all revenue to the DAO treasury to support DAO proposals, liquidity incentives, and MNDE buybacks. The current fee structure includes 75% of validator bids for mSOL and Marinade Native, and 30 basis points (bps) on TVL for Marinade Select. Soon, this will be updated to a flat 9.5% of all staking rewards for Marinade Native and mSOL, while the 30 bps fee on TVL for Marinade Select will remain unchanged.
Equity-Token Relationship
There is no private equity entity that accrues value from Marinade protocol fees. All protocol value currently flows to Marinade Labs to fund development, but due to a recent governance proposal, all fees will be directed to the DAO treasury in the near future. Locked MNDE holders have full control over the DAO treasury, and following the upcoming change to the fee direction, will have full ownership over the protocol's revenue too. Locking MNDE token is not rewarded with additional MNDE tokens, but gives ownership in the protocol direction and the use of treasury and accumulated fees. Equity in Marinade Labs does not give any rights over the protocol's revenue or DAO treasury.
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
Marinade Labs is currently funded through protocol fees and hires contributors to participate in the project’s development and growth. Any additional tokens from the DAO distributed to contributors must go through a governance vote by MNDE holders. In the near future, Marinade Labs will no longer receive protocol fees and will request a budget from the DAO to continue improving and developing Marinade products. The Marinade DAO has currently authorized a 46M MNDE budget to be distributed to contributors for reaching 8M SOL TVL, and has pre-approved a 46M MNDE budget to reach 16M SOL. All protocol fees since inception have also been directed to Marinade Labs to fund development and growth.
Known Project Team
Core contributors are publicly known, including Marinade’s founder, Michael Repetný, along with business development, engineering, and governance contributors actively participating in public governance and ecosystem events. Some team members can beseen on this page: https://marinade.finance/teamhttps://www.linkedin.com/in/repetny/
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
Marinade provides fully public documentation for governance and tokenomics, including the MNDE token page https://marinade.finance/mnde, the Marinade DAO forum https://forum.marinade.finance/, and governance proposals on Realms https://app.realms.today/dao/MNDE. These sources outline token supply, voting power, DAOprocesses, and proposal history.
Initial Allocation
MNDE launched with a transparent 1 billion token supply, with minting of new tokens being disabled. The initial allocation included distributions to the community through an airdrop, an allocation to early contributors, and the rest of the tokens going to the DAO. Allocation details were publicly released at launch:
- 7.5% allocated to initial contributors (locked for 6 months and then cliffed over a year)
- 1.93% allocated to the initial retroactive airdrop
- 6.85% allocated to initial liquidity mining over the first year
- 83.72% allocated to the DAO, with governance proposals required to fund additional liquidity mining, growth campaigns, partnerships, and subsequent contributors allocations. https://docs.marinade.finance/the-mnde-token
Vesting Insider Tokens
Marinade only distributed initial token allocations to early contributors, which were fully distributed by January 2024. These allocations represented 7.5% of the supply (75M MNDE), with a 6 months cliff and vesting over 18 months which ended in January 2024. All subsequent allocations of MNDE went through DAO governance https://marinade.finance/mnde
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
Marinade maintains clearly labeled token accounts for unissued MNDE across DAO, treasury, and contributor allocations. These wallets can be verified on Solana block explorers and are referenced in public DAO proposals and documentation.
- DAO treasury: B56RWQGf9RFw7t8gxPzrRvk5VRmB5DoF94aLoJ25YtvG
- Council Budget (Budgets unlocked by DAO governance to be used by Marinade Labs for various initiatives): J5BEceL5z1EQ7JBqEFu4BfPN4PYCeQaW3GXrzXFfCzhs
- Operational wallet (Wallet that accumulates the protocol fees until the switch and fund expenses): 89SrbjbuNyqSqAALKBsKBqMSh463eLvzS4iVWCeArBgB https://app.realms.today/dao/MNDE
Airdrop Process
The MNDE airdrop happened in 2021 and rewarded early Marinade users. The airdrop rewarded users that were holding mSOL in their wallet or in DeFi protocols between August 2nd, 2021 and September 30th, 2021. The airdrop eligibility criteria were not shared before the airdrop as it was designed as a retroactive airdrop to reward Marinade early users.
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
Locked insider MNDE tokens are not eligible for staking rewards unless explicitly approved by the DAO. When rewards are distributed, they are typically earned via active contribution or approved vesting rather than passive holding.
Future Token Issuance
Marinade commits that any future MNDE issuance will occur only through DAO governance with full transparency. The total MNDE supply is capped at 1 billion, and any reallocation or budget proposal must be approved via Realms governance and documented on the DAO forum.
Future & Related Token Launches
Marinade has no plans to launch additional tokens. All value accrual and governance are centered on MNDE. Any future developments related to staking or validator incentives will remain governed by the Marinade DAO under the existing MNDE framework. Key team members have not launched any other tokens and commit to not doing so in the future.
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
Any transactions involving insiders, such as compensation or grants, are conducted via on-chain proposals approved by the DAO. Treasury usage and contributor payments are publicly visible and documented in advance via Realms governance and the forum. Additionally, Marinade commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Marinade launched MNDE without any token sale and just airdropped it to its early users. In July 2022, Marinade conducted a Token Exchange Program and sold MNDE to ecosystem participants https://marinade.finance/blog/marinade-dao-executes-token-exchange-program-to-align-with-lea ding-solana-builders Protocols
- Solend: 500k SLND for 5M MNDE — Executed
- Raydium: 100k USDC for 1M MNDE — Executed
- Friktion: 10k USDC for 100k MNDE —
- Port: 5k USDC for 50k MNDE — Executed
- Crema: 5k USDC for 50k MNDE — Executed
- Validators
- Staking Facilities: 250k USDC for 2.5M MNDE — Executed (also 1M SOL stake for an additional 1.2M MNDE on 06/2023)
- Shinobi Systems: 36k USDC for 360k MNDE — Executed
- Cogent Crypto: 2.5K USDC for 25k MNDE — Executed
- Laine, Stakewiz.com: 5k USDC for 50k MNDE — Executed
- Blockdaemon: 50k USDC for 500k MNDE —
- Stakin: 15k USDC for 150k MNDE — Executed
- SolanaCompass: 5k USDC for 50k MNDE — Executed This TEP allowed Marinade to exchange a total of 9.835M MNDE for 483k USDC and 500k SLND. An additional 1.2M MNDE was distributed in exchange for 1M SOL staked to Marinade for at least a year. All of these tokens have been vested.
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
Marinade engaged with market makers on behalf of the DAO after a budget was unlocked through a governance vote. The names, duration of the contracts and token allocation for each was not disclosed, but the total market making budget was 26M MNDE, and those market makers operate on Kucoin, Gate and Coinbase. There are no current CEX deals. https://forum.marinade.finance/t/dao-proposal-unlock-a-26m-mnde-budget-to-onboard-multiple-market-makers-for-mnde/1393
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
Marinade regularly provides updates to the community via governance forums, proposal retrospectives, and DAO contributor reports. Major strategic changes and campaign updates are shared in monthly governance calls, Twitter threads, and through the Marinade blog. Additionally, Marinade commits to continue regular blog posts intended to keep all token holders fully updated. These blogs will continue to occur quarterly, at minimum.
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
Marinade’s DAO treasury and protocol cash flows are fully on-chain and tracked in real time via DeFiLlama. Staking commission revenue, MNDE incentive distributions, and grant spending are visible through Realms governance and labeled wallet activity. There are no off-chain financial operations; all treasury usage is governed transparently by the DAO.All Marinade quarterly revenue and fees can be tracked here: Marinade - DeFiLlama Associatedwallets: DAO treasury: B56RWQGf9RFw7t8gxPzrRvk5VRmB5DoF94aLoJ25YtvG Council Budget (Budgets unlocked by DAO governance to be used by Marinade Labs for various initiatives): J5BEceL5z1EQ7JBqEFu4BfPN4PYCeQaW3GXrzXFfCzhs Operational wallet (Wallet that accumulates the protocol fees until the switch and fund expenses): 89SrbjbuNyqSqAALKBsKBqMSh463eLvzS4iVWCeArBgB
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Marinade is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.